Riblon wins Tour de France queen stage to l'Alpe d'Huez

van Garderen overhauled in tense finale

Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins the Tour de France stage to l'Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) shows skill in removing his baselayer during the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez is looking better and better in the final week

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Moser was impressive on the Alpe d'Huez stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moser goes sideways across the line in third.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crushed after coming second on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Porte leads Froome on the Alpe d'Huez lap 1

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andy Schleck put in an attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Moser split the leading group on the first ascent.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Porte supported Froome all the way to the line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Porte radios home on the success of the day

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r) celebrates an epic stage win on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) attacks the maillot jaune

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador had a rough day in the saddle

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Roman Kreuziger was spent after an early break attempt

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Mountains jersey holder Mikel Nieve comes to the line in 9th

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Fuglsang came across with Contador and Nieve

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Alpe d'Huez was absolute mayhem with fans.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r) overwhelmed by the enormity of his Alpe d'Huez stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Richie Porte helped Chris Froome to the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) celebrates his second Tour de France stage victory

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo-Tinkoff) dropped behind Nairo Quintana in the overall classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Chris Froome (Sky) took another polka dot jersey on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved himself up in the GC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins the Tour de France stage to l'Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finished just behind Froome.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Richie Porte kept close track of Froome, who was suffering a hunger knock

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode into a podium position on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) rode away from Froome on the Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Moreno Moser (Cannondale) led after the descent to the finish climb, but came third on the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) accelerated past van Garderen and soloed to the stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) saved enough for the top of the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) put in a brave effort but was passed before the top of Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took a disappointing second place on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) is still in shock after winning on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) winner of stage 18 of the Tour de France

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Christophe Riblon is overcome with emotion after winning on Alpe d'Huez

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Americans Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Tom Danielson (Garmin) made the breakaway

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Chris Froome's Sky team kept him well protected throughout the Alpe d'Huez stage

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

It's taken two-and-a-half weeks, but France finally claimed its first stage win of this year's Tour de France – and on the greatest cycling stage of all – when Ag2r La Mondiale's Christophe Riblon took a sensational solo victory at Alpe d'Huez.

After being dropped by BMC's Tejay van Garderen on the Alpe's early ramps as the break of the day tackled the famous ascent for the second time, Riblon gradually clawed back a deficit of 45 seconds on the second half of the climb and finally bridged up to the struggling American with just two kilometres remaining.

Riblon didn't hesitate before attacking hard on van Garderen's right. Although Riblon kept looking back to make sure of his advantage, van Garderen, who had looked outstandingly strong all day but was by now almost totally spent, was completely unable to respond. The Frenchman began his celebrations before swinging around the final left-hander up to the line, where French fans acclaimed him with huge roars.

France's first success of this 100th Tour was also Riblon's first victory since he won at Ax 3 Domaines in the 2010 Tour. His most difficult moment occurred on the much-debated descent off the Col de Sarenne, where a shower added a dangerous sheen to the patched up surface.

Riding with Cannondale's Moreno Moser after van Garderen's chain had unshipped and temporarily halted him, Riblon hit a damp patch on a tight left-hander and went straight through the bend into the shrubbery at the side of the road. Fortunately, he stayed upright and was quickly under way again. Ultimately, the doggedness he's shown throughout this race paid off.

"We've been trying to win a stage since the start of the Tour de France. It's been a real fight. This is the fourth time I've been in the break," said Riblon. "With five kilometres to go I thought I'd have to accept second place, but my directeur sportif told me to go for it, that van Garderen was going to crack. When I saw van Garderen, I thought: ‘It's Alpe d'Huez. I saw this climb at the Tour de France when I was 10 years old.' I thought I'd lost it. But it's incredible to have won."

Asked about the loss of team leader Jean-Christophe Peraud, who crashed out in yesterday's time trial, Riblon said, "In our team meeting this morning we said that we had to put the bad luck we've had at the Tour behind us. It was a pity we lost our GC hopes yesterday, but we had to go out and do something. We had to get to the front and go for the stage win so that we can walk away from the Tour with our heads high."

Behind the duel between Riblon and van Garderen, the battle for the yellow jersey was just as absorbing. Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff team were on the offensive throughout the stage, but the Spaniard was unable to respond when Team Sky's race leader Chris Froome attacked on the lower slopes of Alpe d'Huez. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) did get across to the yellow jersey. When Contador failed to respond, Richie Porte also scampered across to this trio, and how Froome needed him higher on the climb.

The race leader looked comfortable until, 5km from home, he started signalling for his team car. Porte eased off from pace-making duties to confer with his leader, then dropped back to the team car to pick up a gel and a bottle.

With Froome looking weak for the first time in this race, Quintana and Rodríguez rode hard to press home their advantage. Both riders gained a minute on the Briton, who subsequently received a 20-second time penalty for receiving food outside permitted areas. Froome's consolation was that he still gained a minute on Saxo's Contador and Roman Kreuziger.

"There was no huge setback. I think myself and Richie were OK. Richie was definitely better than I was today," Froome revealed. "I was running out of sugars and so had to ask him to go back and get some from the car.

"We had a mechanical problem with the car so it wasn't with us at the bottom of the last climb, that was the problem. I was just getting in [to the finish] the best I could in the last few kilometres. I don't know if getting something from the car made any difference really."

The race leader then tipped Quintana to finish in the top three in Paris. "Contador and Kreuziger were our biggest threat going into today, but it was good to hear on the radio that they dropped back. It was good for Quintana to get some time today. I definitely think he's going to finish on the podium of the Tour," he said.

How it unfolded

The stage started frantically on the climb of the Col de Manse, as Saxo-Tinkoff riders tried from the off to send riders up the road with a view to them providing support later in the stage for Contador and Kreuziger. Every Sky rider had to ride hard to respond, including Froome, who was forced to chase after Contador had attempted to go clear.

The pace in the bunch eased when a nine-man break formed. In addition to van Garderen, Riblon and Moser, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) were in the move.

Their advantage went out to more than four minutes as they climbed the Ramp du Motty, where Saxo-Tinkoff went on the attack again. This time Sergio Paulinho and Nicolas Roche did manage to get clear, although the Saxo pair never managed to make it up to the front group and fell back to the peloton the first time up Alpe d'Huez.

Going through the intermediate sprint in Bourg d'Oisans, the nine leaders had extended their advantage to eight minutes over the Sky-led peloton. Once on the climb, van Garderen and Riblon eased away from the other riders in the front group, with Moreno not far behind this pair.

Sky kept a tight rein on the peloton as it went up the Alpe for the first time, Ian Stannard, Kanstantsin Siutsou and David López each doing long pulls on the front. The only riders to escape from Sky's grip were Europcar duo Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel), Vacansoleil's Wout Poels and a resurgent Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard).

Sky's attempts to maintain a steady pace down the Sarenne were thwarted when Roman Kreuziger went to the front, opened a gap and, moments later, Contador accelerated after his teammate. Clearly hoping they could put Sky and Froome under pressure on the technical descent, they opened a gap of 20 seconds, but were reeled in with Schleck's group when the road opened out, heading back towards Bourg d'Oisans.

Up ahead, van Garderen and Riblon once again proved too strong for Moser on the initial steep ramps of Alpe d'Huez. The American then pressed again, leaving the Frenchman to ride at his own pace and, it seemed, for second place. The BMC rider, who's of Dutch descent, got a fantastic reception as he went through Dutch corner, but began to fade soon after. This was Riblon's moment.

Encouraged by his director, the Frenchman responded fantastically, giving France a much-awaited victory on the most eagerly awaited stage of the Tour.

 

 

Full Results

1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4:51:32
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:27
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:12
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:02:15
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:03:18
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:22
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:15
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:31
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:04:45
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:04:49
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:05:18
16Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:40
17Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:42
19Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:47
20Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:56
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:06:08
22Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:10
23Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:13
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:19
28Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:06:30
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:06:45
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:59
31Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:06
32Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
33Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:09
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:17
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:34
36Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
38Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
39Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:10:59
40Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:11:23
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:11:32
42Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:12:52
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
44Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:08
45Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
46Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
47Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:35
49Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:14:04
50Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:14:50
51Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:15:34
52Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:12
53Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:16:47
54Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:42
55Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:20:59
56Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:45
57Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
58Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:22:16
59Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
60Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
61Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
62Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
63Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:22:30
64Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:33
65Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:24:20
66Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:22
67Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:57
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:25:10
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
70David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
71Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
72Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
73Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
76Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
77David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
78Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
80Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
81Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
84Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
85Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
87Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
88Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
89Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
90Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
91Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
92Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
97Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
98Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
100Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
102Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:25:47
107Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:49
109John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
110Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:26:08
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:26:25
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:26:38
113Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:06
114Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:13
116Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:09
117Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:29:17
118Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:30:03
119Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
121Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
122Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
124Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
128Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
129Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
130Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
131Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
132Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
133Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
134André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
135Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
136Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
137Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
138David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
139Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
140Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
142Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
143Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
144Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
145Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
146Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
147Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
148Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
150Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
151Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
152Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
153Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
154Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
155Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
156Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
157Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
159Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
160Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
161Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
162Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
164Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
165Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
166Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
167Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
168Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun0:30:16
169Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:26
170Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:51
171Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:32:02
172Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
173Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:18
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAlexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team17
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team13
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha11
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling10
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling9
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team8
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi7
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team6
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
13Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
14Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp2
15Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida1

Intermediate sprint - Bourg-d'Oisans, 108km
1Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step17
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale15
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team11
6Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
7Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard9
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team8
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr7
10Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff6
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol4
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
14Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1 - Col de Manse (Cat. 2) 13km
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp5pts
2Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr3
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
4John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Rampe du Motty (Cat. 3) 45km
1Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp2pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Col d'Ornon (Cat. 2) 95km
1Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr5pts
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1

Mountain 4 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) 122.5km
1Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team16
4Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard14
5Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp12
6Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step4
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2

Mountain 5 - Col de Sarenne (Cat. 2) 131.5km
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team5pts
2Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard2
4Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 6 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) 172.5km
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team40
3Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling32
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team28
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha24
6Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling20
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16
8Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team4

Most combative rider
1Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders
1Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team4:52:31
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:13
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:50
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:41
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:14
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:07
8Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun0:10:33
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:15:13
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:11
11Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
13Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
15Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
16Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:50
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:07
21Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:27:14
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:28:10
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:29:04
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:03
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
1Ag2R La Mondiale14:45:58
2Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:09
3Belkin Pro Cycling0:08:13
4Sky Procycling0:11:26
5RadioShack Leopard0:13:16
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:23
7Movistar Team0:13:54
8FDJ.fr0:14:58
9Lampre - Merida0:17:17
10Team Europcar0:17:59
11Omega Pharma-QuickStep0:18:26
12Garmin - Sharp0:19:11
13Katusha Team0:19:17
14Cannondale0:21:02
15BMC Racing Team0:28:09
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:29:10
17Vacansoleil-DCM0:39:20
18Lotto-Belisol0:42:00
19Astana Pro Team0:47:18
20Sojasun0:47:36
21Team Argos-Shimano1:01:28
22Orica GreenEdge1:09:01

General classification after stage 18
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling71:02:19
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:11
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:05:32
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:05:44
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:05:58
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:58
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:09:33
8Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:14:26
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:14:38
10Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:39
11Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:56
12Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:16:24
13Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:18
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:19:56
15Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:13
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha0:30:05
17Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:45
18Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard0:31:19
19Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp0:34:22
20Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:37:42
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:40:08
22Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:41:05
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:41:13
24Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:42:09
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:43:48
26John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:24
27Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:44:46
28Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:45:41
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:46:16
30Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:46:39
31Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:49:56
32Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:50:56
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:51:59
34Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard0:58:47
35Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:09
36Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar0:59:55
37Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:02:13
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:51
39Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:07:22
40Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard1:09:21
41Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha1:13:01
42Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:13:50
43Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun1:16:00
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:17:49
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:24:11
46Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:24:16
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:24:20
48Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1:26:05
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:41
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:26:50
51Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:28:27
52Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:28:28
53Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team1:29:17
54Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:31:20
55Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:31:36
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha1:32:01
57Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:32:35
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:32:53
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:33:40
60Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff1:36:52
61Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team1:38:10
62Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp1:41:15
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar1:41:16
64Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp1:41:37
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:47:22
66Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:24
67Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge1:50:54
68Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:52:02
69Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1:53:39
70Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1:54:08
71Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:54:52
72Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:56:48
73Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:57:36
74Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:58:43
75Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:48
76Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:58:59
77Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun2:00:41
78Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:00:54
79Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:01:30
80Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:03:08
81Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:03:44
82Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:04:14
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:04:37
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:06:24
85Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:07:49
86Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:07:50
87Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:09:12
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:09:18
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:11:56
90Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:12:17
91Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:12:22
92Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling2:12:56
93Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team2:13:21
94Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:26
95Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:15:30
96Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:15:32
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:15:39
98Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2:16:27
99Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha2:16:47
100Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:18:20
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:19:57
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:21:20
103Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:22:48
104David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp2:23:12
105Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team2:24:48
106Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:25:01
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha2:25:49
108Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun2:26:37
109Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun2:26:56
110Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:27:10
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:27:15
112Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:27:41
113Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard2:27:50
114Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun2:29:02
115Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol2:29:03
116John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:30:59
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:33:38
118Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2:36:26
119Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:40:42
120Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:41:09
121Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:42:45
122Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2:43:26
123Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:45:01
124Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team2:46:38
125André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:47:24
126Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:50:04
127Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2:50:13
128David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar2:51:54
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:52:45
130Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:54:26
131Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:54:42
132Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2:55:00
133Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol2:56:59
134Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:57:19
135Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:57:26
136Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:57:30
137Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:46
138Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2:57:50
139Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2:58:00
140Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:58:24
141Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha2:58:34
142Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp2:59:28
143Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr2:59:49
144Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:00:14
145David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling3:01:22
146Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling3:02:04
147Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar3:02:35
148Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:03:03
149Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:03:28
150Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:03:37
151Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:05:08
152Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3:06:49
153Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:07:14
154Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:09:11
155Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3:09:45
156Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:09:49
157Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:11:17
158Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:11:54
159Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol3:12:26
160Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar3:12:40
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:14:15
162Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:14:21
163Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:15:03
164Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:15:34
165Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:15:43
166Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:17:48
167Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:18:18
168Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:20:34
169Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:22:18
170Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun3:26:00
171Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:27:54
172Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:29:59
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge3:31:56
174Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:32:08
175Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano3:34:56

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling380pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step278
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol227
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano177
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha157
6Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team145
7Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team110
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step110
9Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling92
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge91
11Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step87
12Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team84
13Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale83
14Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale72
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team69
16Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff67
17Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team66
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team66
19Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi65
20Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun61
21Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff60
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard59
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida58
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff56
26Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha55
27Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling55
28Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step52
29Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge52
30Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team49
31Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team48
32Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge47
33Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling43
34Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun43
35John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano43
36David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp43
37Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team39
38Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol39
39Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team38
41Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team37
42Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp37
43Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr37
44Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr36
45Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff35
46Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team34
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling34
48Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step33
49Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32
50Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale31
51Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano31
52Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step30
53Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp30
54Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol29
55Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida29
56Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team28
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar28
58Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun28
59Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team28
60Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step26
61Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar26
62Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits26
63Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar26
64Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge25
65Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun24
66Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge24
67Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp23
68Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
69Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi22
70Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar22
71Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol21
72Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits20
73Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
75Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard19
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr19
77Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff19
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida19
79Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
80Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard18
81Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar18
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
83David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar17
84Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun17
85Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano17
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
87Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
88Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
89Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits15
90Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
91Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard14
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
93Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team14
94Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha13
95Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp13
96Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi13
97Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits13
98Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge13
99Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
100Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard12
101Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi11
102Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp10
103Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha10
104Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
106Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha9
107Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team9
108Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha9
109Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard9
110Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
111Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff8
112Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team8
113Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano8
115Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
116Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
117Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
118Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard6
119Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team6
120Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard5
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
122Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling4
123David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling4
124Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
125Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
126Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team3
127Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling3
128Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
129Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
130Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
131Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
132Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun1
133Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1
135Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
136Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida-4
137Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol-4
138Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team-5
139Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar-5
140Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp-5
141Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team-5

Mountains classification
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling104pts
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team97
3Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale77
4Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi63
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team62
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha59
7Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling58
8Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar51
9Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling48
10Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team34
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff28
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team28
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp27
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff25
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr24
16Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard23
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp19
19Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge15
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
22Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
23Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling14
24Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp13
25Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team11
26Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
27Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
28Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard7
30Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
31Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
32Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha6
33Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team6
34Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
35Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
36Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
37Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
38Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard4
39Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar3
40Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr2
41Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
42Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar2
43Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun2
44Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun2
45Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge1
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
47Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1
48Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
50Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun1
51Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun1
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
53Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling1
54Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp1
55John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
56Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun1
57Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard1
58David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar1
59Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
60Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard1
61Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Young riders classification
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team71:07:51
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:06
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:10:52
4Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:13
5Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team1:01:50
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun1:12:17
7Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr1:21:09
8Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1:22:55
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:04
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard1:28:08
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:51:16
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:53:27
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:55:58
14Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:58:42
15Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:10:00
16Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun2:17:16
17Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp2:21:38
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2:25:27
19Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:39:29
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2:47:13
21Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:48:54
22Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:51:47
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:51:58
24Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar2:57:03
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:57:31
26Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:57:56
27Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:10:02
28Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:12:46
29Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar3:16:46

Teams classification
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff212:29:26
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:06:05
3RadioShack Leopard0:12:29
4Movistar Team0:24:33
5Belkin Pro Cycling0:28:37
6Katusha Team0:48:06
7BMC Racing Team1:08:40
8Garmin - Sharp1:08:55
9Omega Pharma-QuickStep1:15:49
10Euskaltel - Euskadi1:20:35
11Sky Procycling1:25:56
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:55:42
13Team Europcar2:01:01
14FDJ.fr2:22:07
15Lampre - Merida2:52:56
16Sojasun3:06:19
17Vacansoleil-DCM3:22:42
18Astana Pro Team3:24:19
19Orica GreenEdge4:14:05
20Lotto-Belisol4:39:39
21Cannondale4:52:38
22Team Argos-Shimano5:06:30

