Riblon wins Tour de France queen stage to l'Alpe d'Huez
van Garderen overhauled in tense finale
Stage 18: Gap - l'Alpe d'Huez
It's taken two-and-a-half weeks, but France finally claimed its first stage win of this year's Tour de France – and on the greatest cycling stage of all – when Ag2r La Mondiale's Christophe Riblon took a sensational solo victory at Alpe d'Huez.
Related Articles
After being dropped by BMC's Tejay van Garderen on the Alpe's early ramps as the break of the day tackled the famous ascent for the second time, Riblon gradually clawed back a deficit of 45 seconds on the second half of the climb and finally bridged up to the struggling American with just two kilometres remaining.
Riblon didn't hesitate before attacking hard on van Garderen's right. Although Riblon kept looking back to make sure of his advantage, van Garderen, who had looked outstandingly strong all day but was by now almost totally spent, was completely unable to respond. The Frenchman began his celebrations before swinging around the final left-hander up to the line, where French fans acclaimed him with huge roars.
France's first success of this 100th Tour was also Riblon's first victory since he won at Ax 3 Domaines in the 2010 Tour. His most difficult moment occurred on the much-debated descent off the Col de Sarenne, where a shower added a dangerous sheen to the patched up surface.
Riding with Cannondale's Moreno Moser after van Garderen's chain had unshipped and temporarily halted him, Riblon hit a damp patch on a tight left-hander and went straight through the bend into the shrubbery at the side of the road. Fortunately, he stayed upright and was quickly under way again. Ultimately, the doggedness he's shown throughout this race paid off.
"We've been trying to win a stage since the start of the Tour de France. It's been a real fight. This is the fourth time I've been in the break," said Riblon. "With five kilometres to go I thought I'd have to accept second place, but my directeur sportif told me to go for it, that van Garderen was going to crack. When I saw van Garderen, I thought: ‘It's Alpe d'Huez. I saw this climb at the Tour de France when I was 10 years old.' I thought I'd lost it. But it's incredible to have won."
Asked about the loss of team leader Jean-Christophe Peraud, who crashed out in yesterday's time trial, Riblon said, "In our team meeting this morning we said that we had to put the bad luck we've had at the Tour behind us. It was a pity we lost our GC hopes yesterday, but we had to go out and do something. We had to get to the front and go for the stage win so that we can walk away from the Tour with our heads high."
Behind the duel between Riblon and van Garderen, the battle for the yellow jersey was just as absorbing. Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff team were on the offensive throughout the stage, but the Spaniard was unable to respond when Team Sky's race leader Chris Froome attacked on the lower slopes of Alpe d'Huez. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) did get across to the yellow jersey. When Contador failed to respond, Richie Porte also scampered across to this trio, and how Froome needed him higher on the climb.
The race leader looked comfortable until, 5km from home, he started signalling for his team car. Porte eased off from pace-making duties to confer with his leader, then dropped back to the team car to pick up a gel and a bottle.
With Froome looking weak for the first time in this race, Quintana and Rodríguez rode hard to press home their advantage. Both riders gained a minute on the Briton, who subsequently received a 20-second time penalty for receiving food outside permitted areas. Froome's consolation was that he still gained a minute on Saxo's Contador and Roman Kreuziger.
"There was no huge setback. I think myself and Richie were OK. Richie was definitely better than I was today," Froome revealed. "I was running out of sugars and so had to ask him to go back and get some from the car.
"We had a mechanical problem with the car so it wasn't with us at the bottom of the last climb, that was the problem. I was just getting in [to the finish] the best I could in the last few kilometres. I don't know if getting something from the car made any difference really."
The race leader then tipped Quintana to finish in the top three in Paris. "Contador and Kreuziger were our biggest threat going into today, but it was good to hear on the radio that they dropped back. It was good for Quintana to get some time today. I definitely think he's going to finish on the podium of the Tour," he said.
How it unfolded
The stage started frantically on the climb of the Col de Manse, as Saxo-Tinkoff riders tried from the off to send riders up the road with a view to them providing support later in the stage for Contador and Kreuziger. Every Sky rider had to ride hard to respond, including Froome, who was forced to chase after Contador had attempted to go clear.
The pace in the bunch eased when a nine-man break formed. In addition to van Garderen, Riblon and Moser, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) were in the move.
Their advantage went out to more than four minutes as they climbed the Ramp du Motty, where Saxo-Tinkoff went on the attack again. This time Sergio Paulinho and Nicolas Roche did manage to get clear, although the Saxo pair never managed to make it up to the front group and fell back to the peloton the first time up Alpe d'Huez.
Going through the intermediate sprint in Bourg d'Oisans, the nine leaders had extended their advantage to eight minutes over the Sky-led peloton. Once on the climb, van Garderen and Riblon eased away from the other riders in the front group, with Moreno not far behind this pair.
Sky kept a tight rein on the peloton as it went up the Alpe for the first time, Ian Stannard, Kanstantsin Siutsou and David López each doing long pulls on the front. The only riders to escape from Sky's grip were Europcar duo Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel), Vacansoleil's Wout Poels and a resurgent Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard).
Sky's attempts to maintain a steady pace down the Sarenne were thwarted when Roman Kreuziger went to the front, opened a gap and, moments later, Contador accelerated after his teammate. Clearly hoping they could put Sky and Froome under pressure on the technical descent, they opened a gap of 20 seconds, but were reeled in with Schleck's group when the road opened out, heading back towards Bourg d'Oisans.
Up ahead, van Garderen and Riblon once again proved too strong for Moser on the initial steep ramps of Alpe d'Huez. The American then pressed again, leaving the Frenchman to ride at his own pace and, it seemed, for second place. The BMC rider, who's of Dutch descent, got a fantastic reception as he went through Dutch corner, but began to fade soon after. This was Riblon's moment.
Encouraged by his director, the Frenchman responded fantastically, giving France a much-awaited victory on the most eagerly awaited stage of the Tour.
Full Results
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:51:32
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:12
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:02:15
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:03:18
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:22
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:15
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:31
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:04:45
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:49
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:05:18
|16
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:40
|17
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:42
|19
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|20
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:56
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:06:08
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|23
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:13
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:19
|28
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:30
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:45
|30
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:59
|31
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:06
|32
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|33
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:09
|34
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:17
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:34
|36
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|38
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|40
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:23
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:11:32
|42
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:12:52
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|44
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:08
|45
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|46
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:35
|49
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:04
|50
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:50
|51
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:34
|52
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:12
|53
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:16:47
|54
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:20:59
|56
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:45
|57
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|58
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:16
|59
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:22:30
|64
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:33
|65
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:24:20
|66
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:22
|67
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:57
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:25:10
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|70
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|71
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|78
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|80
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|84
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|85
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|87
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|88
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|89
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|90
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|92
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|98
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|99
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:25:47
|107
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:49
|109
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:26:08
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:26:25
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:26:38
|113
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:06
|114
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|115
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:13
|116
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:09
|117
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:17
|118
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:30:03
|119
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|129
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|132
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|133
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|134
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|135
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|136
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|137
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|138
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|139
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|140
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|143
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|144
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|145
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|146
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|147
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|148
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|151
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|153
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|154
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|155
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|156
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|157
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|158
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|160
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|161
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|162
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|163
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|164
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|165
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|166
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|168
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|0:30:16
|169
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:26
|170
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:51
|171
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:32:02
|172
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|173
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:18
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|11
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|6
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|13
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|14
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|15
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|1
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|17
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|6
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|8
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|10
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|6
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|2
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|pts
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|1
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|4
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|5
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|6
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|4
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|3
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|4
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|28
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|24
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16
|8
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|4
|1
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4:52:31
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:50
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:41
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:14
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:07
|8
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|0:10:33
|9
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:15:13
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:11
|11
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|12
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|13
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|16
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:50
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:26:07
|21
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:14
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:28:10
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:29:04
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:03
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14:45:58
|2
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:09
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:11:26
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:13:16
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:23
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:13:54
|8
|FDJ.fr
|0:14:58
|9
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:17
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:17:59
|11
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|0:18:26
|12
|Garmin - Sharp
|0:19:11
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:19:17
|14
|Cannondale
|0:21:02
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|0:28:09
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:29:10
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:39:20
|18
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:42:00
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|0:47:18
|20
|Sojasun
|0:47:36
|21
|Team Argos-Shimano
|1:01:28
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:09:01
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|71:02:19
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:11
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:05:32
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:05:44
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:05:58
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:58
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:33
|8
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:14:26
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:14:38
|10
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:39
|11
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:56
|12
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:16:24
|13
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:18
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:19:56
|15
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:13
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|0:30:05
|17
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:45
|18
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|0:31:19
|19
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|0:34:22
|20
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:37:42
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:40:08
|22
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:41:05
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:41:13
|24
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:09
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:48
|26
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:24
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:46
|28
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:45:41
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:46:16
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:46:39
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:56
|32
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:50:56
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:51:59
|34
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|0:58:47
|35
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:09
|36
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:59:55
|37
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:13
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:06:51
|39
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:07:22
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|1:09:21
|41
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|1:13:01
|42
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:13:50
|43
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|1:16:00
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:17:49
|45
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:24:11
|46
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:16
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:24:20
|48
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1:26:05
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:41
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:26:50
|51
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:28:27
|52
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:28:28
|53
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:29:17
|54
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:31:20
|55
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:31:36
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|1:32:01
|57
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1:32:35
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:32:53
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:33:40
|60
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1:36:52
|61
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|1:38:10
|62
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|1:41:15
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:41:16
|64
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1:41:37
|65
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:47:22
|66
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:24
|67
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:50:54
|68
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:52:02
|69
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1:53:39
|70
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:54:08
|71
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:52
|72
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:56:48
|73
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:57:36
|74
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:58:43
|75
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:48
|76
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:58:59
|77
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|2:00:41
|78
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:00:54
|79
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:01:30
|80
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:03:08
|81
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:03:44
|82
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:04:14
|83
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:04:37
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:06:24
|85
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:07:49
|86
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:07:50
|87
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:12
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:09:18
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:11:56
|90
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:12:17
|91
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:12:22
|92
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|2:12:56
|93
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:13:21
|94
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:15:26
|95
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:15:30
|96
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:15:32
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:15:39
|98
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2:16:27
|99
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|2:16:47
|100
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:18:20
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:19:57
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:21:20
|103
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:22:48
|104
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|2:23:12
|105
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:24:48
|106
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:25:01
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|2:25:49
|108
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|2:26:37
|109
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|2:26:56
|110
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2:27:10
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:27:15
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:27:41
|113
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|2:27:50
|114
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|2:29:02
|115
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|2:29:03
|116
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:30:59
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:33:38
|118
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2:36:26
|119
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:40:42
|120
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:41:09
|121
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:42:45
|122
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2:43:26
|123
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:45:01
|124
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:46:38
|125
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:47:24
|126
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:50:04
|127
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:50:13
|128
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|2:51:54
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:52:45
|130
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:54:26
|131
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:54:42
|132
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2:55:00
|133
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|2:56:59
|134
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:57:19
|135
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:57:26
|136
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:57:30
|137
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:46
|138
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2:57:50
|139
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2:58:00
|140
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:58:24
|141
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|2:58:34
|142
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|2:59:28
|143
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|2:59:49
|144
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:00:14
|145
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|3:01:22
|146
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:02:04
|147
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:02:35
|148
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:03
|149
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:03:28
|150
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:03:37
|151
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:05:08
|152
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:06:49
|153
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:07:14
|154
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:09:11
|155
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3:09:45
|156
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:09:49
|157
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:11:17
|158
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3:11:54
|159
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|3:12:26
|160
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:12:40
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:14:15
|162
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:14:21
|163
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:15:03
|164
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:15:34
|165
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:15:43
|166
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:17:48
|167
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:18:18
|168
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3:20:34
|169
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:22:18
|170
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|3:26:00
|171
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:27:54
|172
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:29:59
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:31:56
|174
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:32:08
|175
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:34:56
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|380
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|278
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|227
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|177
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|157
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|145
|7
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|110
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|9
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|92
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|91
|11
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|87
|12
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|13
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|14
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|16
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|67
|17
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|66
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|19
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|20
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|61
|21
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|59
|24
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|58
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|56
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|55
|27
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|28
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|52
|29
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|52
|30
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|31
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|32
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|33
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|34
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|43
|35
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|36
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|43
|37
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|38
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|39
|39
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|41
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|42
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|37
|43
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|44
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|45
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|35
|46
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|48
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|33
|49
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|51
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|52
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|30
|53
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|30
|54
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|29
|55
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|29
|56
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|28
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|58
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|28
|59
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|60
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|61
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|62
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|63
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|26
|64
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|65
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|24
|66
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|67
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|68
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|69
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|22
|70
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|71
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|72
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|73
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|75
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|77
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|19
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|79
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|80
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|81
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|18
|82
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|83
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|17
|84
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|17
|85
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|86
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|87
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|88
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|89
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|90
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|91
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|14
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|93
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|14
|94
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|13
|95
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|96
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13
|97
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|99
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|100
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|101
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|102
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|103
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|10
|104
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|106
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|9
|107
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|9
|108
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|9
|109
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|110
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|111
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|112
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|113
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|115
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|116
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|117
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|119
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|120
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|5
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|122
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|123
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|4
|124
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|125
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|126
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|127
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|3
|128
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|129
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|130
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|131
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|132
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|133
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|134
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|135
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|136
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|-4
|137
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|-4
|138
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|139
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|-5
|140
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|-5
|141
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|-5
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|pts
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|97
|3
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|4
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|62
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|59
|7
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|8
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|10
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|28
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|27
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|16
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|19
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|22
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|23
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|24
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|13
|25
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|11
|26
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|28
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|29
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|7
|30
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|31
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|32
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|6
|33
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|35
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|36
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|37
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|38
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|39
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|40
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|41
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|43
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|44
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|2
|45
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|47
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1
|48
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|50
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|51
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|53
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|54
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|1
|55
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|56
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|1
|57
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|58
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|1
|59
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|60
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|61
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|71:07:51
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:06
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:10:52
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:13
|5
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:50
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|1:12:17
|7
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:21:09
|8
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1:22:55
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:04
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|1:28:08
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:51:16
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:53:27
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:55:58
|14
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:58:42
|15
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:10:00
|16
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|2:17:16
|17
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|2:21:38
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2:25:27
|19
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:39:29
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2:47:13
|21
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:48:54
|22
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:51:47
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:51:58
|24
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|2:57:03
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:31
|26
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:57:56
|27
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:10:02
|28
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:12:46
|29
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|3:16:46
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|212:29:26
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:06:05
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:12:29
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:24:33
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|0:28:37
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:48:06
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|1:08:40
|8
|Garmin - Sharp
|1:08:55
|9
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|1:15:49
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:20:35
|11
|Sky Procycling
|1:25:56
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:55:42
|13
|Team Europcar
|2:01:01
|14
|FDJ.fr
|2:22:07
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|2:52:56
|16
|Sojasun
|3:06:19
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|3:22:42
|18
|Astana Pro Team
|3:24:19
|19
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:14:05
|20
|Lotto-Belisol
|4:39:39
|21
|Cannondale
|4:52:38
|22
|Team Argos-Shimano
|5:06:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy