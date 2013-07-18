Image 1 of 44 Christophe Riblon (Ag2r La Mondiale) wins the Tour de France stage to l'Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 44 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) shows skill in removing his baselayer during the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Joaquim Rodriguez is looking better and better in the final week (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 44 Moreno Moser was impressive on the Alpe d'Huez stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 44 Moser goes sideways across the line in third. It's taken two-and-a-half weeks, but France finally claimed its first stage win of this year's Tour de France – and on the greatest cycling stage of all – when Ag2r La Mondiale's Christophe Riblon took a sensational solo victory at Alpe d'Huez.

After being dropped by BMC's Tejay van Garderen on the Alpe's early ramps as the break of the day tackled the famous ascent for the second time, Riblon gradually clawed back a deficit of 45 seconds on the second half of the climb and finally bridged up to the struggling American with just two kilometres remaining.

Riblon didn't hesitate before attacking hard on van Garderen's right. Although Riblon kept looking back to make sure of his advantage, van Garderen, who had looked outstandingly strong all day but was by now almost totally spent, was completely unable to respond. The Frenchman began his celebrations before swinging around the final left-hander up to the line, where French fans acclaimed him with huge roars.

France's first success of this 100th Tour was also Riblon's first victory since he won at Ax 3 Domaines in the 2010 Tour. His most difficult moment occurred on the much-debated descent off the Col de Sarenne, where a shower added a dangerous sheen to the patched up surface.

Riding with Cannondale's Moreno Moser after van Garderen's chain had unshipped and temporarily halted him, Riblon hit a damp patch on a tight left-hander and went straight through the bend into the shrubbery at the side of the road. Fortunately, he stayed upright and was quickly under way again. Ultimately, the doggedness he's shown throughout this race paid off.

"We've been trying to win a stage since the start of the Tour de France. It's been a real fight. This is the fourth time I've been in the break," said Riblon. "With five kilometres to go I thought I'd have to accept second place, but my directeur sportif told me to go for it, that van Garderen was going to crack. When I saw van Garderen, I thought: ‘It's Alpe d'Huez. I saw this climb at the Tour de France when I was 10 years old.' I thought I'd lost it. But it's incredible to have won."

Asked about the loss of team leader Jean-Christophe Peraud, who crashed out in yesterday's time trial, Riblon said, "In our team meeting this morning we said that we had to put the bad luck we've had at the Tour behind us. It was a pity we lost our GC hopes yesterday, but we had to go out and do something. We had to get to the front and go for the stage win so that we can walk away from the Tour with our heads high."

Behind the duel between Riblon and van Garderen, the battle for the yellow jersey was just as absorbing. Alberto Contador's Saxo-Tinkoff team were on the offensive throughout the stage, but the Spaniard was unable to respond when Team Sky's race leader Chris Froome attacked on the lower slopes of Alpe d'Huez. Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) did get across to the yellow jersey. When Contador failed to respond, Richie Porte also scampered across to this trio, and how Froome needed him higher on the climb.

The race leader looked comfortable until, 5km from home, he started signalling for his team car. Porte eased off from pace-making duties to confer with his leader, then dropped back to the team car to pick up a gel and a bottle.

With Froome looking weak for the first time in this race, Quintana and Rodríguez rode hard to press home their advantage. Both riders gained a minute on the Briton, who subsequently received a 20-second time penalty for receiving food outside permitted areas. Froome's consolation was that he still gained a minute on Saxo's Contador and Roman Kreuziger.

"There was no huge setback. I think myself and Richie were OK. Richie was definitely better than I was today," Froome revealed. "I was running out of sugars and so had to ask him to go back and get some from the car.

"We had a mechanical problem with the car so it wasn't with us at the bottom of the last climb, that was the problem. I was just getting in [to the finish] the best I could in the last few kilometres. I don't know if getting something from the car made any difference really."

The race leader then tipped Quintana to finish in the top three in Paris. "Contador and Kreuziger were our biggest threat going into today, but it was good to hear on the radio that they dropped back. It was good for Quintana to get some time today. I definitely think he's going to finish on the podium of the Tour," he said.

How it unfolded

The stage started frantically on the climb of the Col de Manse, as Saxo-Tinkoff riders tried from the off to send riders up the road with a view to them providing support later in the stage for Contador and Kreuziger. Every Sky rider had to ride hard to respond, including Froome, who was forced to chase after Contador had attempted to go clear.

The pace in the bunch eased when a nine-man break formed. In addition to van Garderen, Riblon and Moser, Tom Danielson (Garmin-Sharp), Lars Boom (Belkin), Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard), Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ.fr) and Andrey Amador (Movistar) were in the move.

Their advantage went out to more than four minutes as they climbed the Ramp du Motty, where Saxo-Tinkoff went on the attack again. This time Sergio Paulinho and Nicolas Roche did manage to get clear, although the Saxo pair never managed to make it up to the front group and fell back to the peloton the first time up Alpe d'Huez.

Going through the intermediate sprint in Bourg d'Oisans, the nine leaders had extended their advantage to eight minutes over the Sky-led peloton. Once on the climb, van Garderen and Riblon eased away from the other riders in the front group, with Moreno not far behind this pair.

Sky kept a tight rein on the peloton as it went up the Alpe for the first time, Ian Stannard, Kanstantsin Siutsou and David López each doing long pulls on the front. The only riders to escape from Sky's grip were Europcar duo Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel), Vacansoleil's Wout Poels and a resurgent Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard).

Sky's attempts to maintain a steady pace down the Sarenne were thwarted when Roman Kreuziger went to the front, opened a gap and, moments later, Contador accelerated after his teammate. Clearly hoping they could put Sky and Froome under pressure on the technical descent, they opened a gap of 20 seconds, but were reeled in with Schleck's group when the road opened out, heading back towards Bourg d'Oisans.

Up ahead, van Garderen and Riblon once again proved too strong for Moser on the initial steep ramps of Alpe d'Huez. The American then pressed again, leaving the Frenchman to ride at his own pace and, it seemed, for second place. The BMC rider, who's of Dutch descent, got a fantastic reception as he went through Dutch corner, but began to fade soon after. This was Riblon's moment.

Encouraged by his director, the Frenchman responded fantastically, giving France a much-awaited victory on the most eagerly awaited stage of the Tour.

Full Results

1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4:51:32 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:27 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:12 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:02:15 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:03:18 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:22 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:15 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:31 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:04:45 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:49 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:05:18 16 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:40 17 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:42 19 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:47 20 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:56 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:06:08 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:10 23 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:13 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:19 28 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:30 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:45 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:59 31 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:06 32 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 33 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:09 34 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:17 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:34 36 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 38 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:59 40 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:23 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:11:32 42 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:12:52 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 44 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:08 45 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 47 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:35 49 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:14:04 50 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:50 51 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:34 52 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:12 53 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:16:47 54 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:42 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:20:59 56 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:45 57 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 58 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:22:16 59 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 60 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 61 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 62 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 63 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:22:30 64 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:33 65 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:24:20 66 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:22 67 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:57 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:25:10 69 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 70 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 71 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 77 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 78 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 80 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 81 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 82 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 84 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 85 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 87 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 88 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 89 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 90 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 91 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 92 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 97 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 98 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:25:47 107 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 108 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:49 109 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 0:26:08 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:26:25 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:26:38 113 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:06 114 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:13 116 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:09 117 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:29:17 118 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:30:03 119 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 124 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 129 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 132 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 133 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 134 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 135 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 136 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 137 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 138 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 139 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 140 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 141 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 142 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 143 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 144 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 145 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 146 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 147 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 148 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 151 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 152 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 153 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 154 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 155 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 156 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 157 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 160 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 161 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 162 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 163 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 164 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 165 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 166 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 168 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 0:30:16 169 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:26 170 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:51 171 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:32:02 172 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 173 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:18 DNF William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

Points 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 11 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 6 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 13 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 14 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1

Intermediate sprint - Bourg-d'Oisans, 108km 1 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 17 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 6 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 8 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 10 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 6 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 14 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - Col de Manse (Cat. 2) 13km 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 5 pts 2 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 4 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Rampe du Motty (Cat. 3) 45km 1 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 2 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Col d'Ornon (Cat. 2) 95km 1 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 pts 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1

Mountain 4 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) 122.5km 1 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 4 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 14 5 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 12 6 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 4 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2

Mountain 5 - Col de Sarenne (Cat. 2) 131.5km 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 pts 2 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 2 4 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 6 - Alpe d'Huez (HC) 172.5km 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 28 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 24 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16 8 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 9 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 4

Most combative rider 1 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

Young riders 1 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4:52:31 2 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:13 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:50 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:41 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:14 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:07 8 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 0:10:33 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:15:13 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:11 11 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 13 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 15 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 16 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:50 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:07 21 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:14 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:28:10 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:29:04 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:03 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams 1 Ag2R La Mondiale 14:45:58 2 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:09 3 Belkin Pro Cycling 0:08:13 4 Sky Procycling 0:11:26 5 RadioShack Leopard 0:13:16 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:23 7 Movistar Team 0:13:54 8 FDJ.fr 0:14:58 9 Lampre - Merida 0:17:17 10 Team Europcar 0:17:59 11 Omega Pharma-QuickStep 0:18:26 12 Garmin - Sharp 0:19:11 13 Katusha Team 0:19:17 14 Cannondale 0:21:02 15 BMC Racing Team 0:28:09 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:29:10 17 Vacansoleil-DCM 0:39:20 18 Lotto-Belisol 0:42:00 19 Astana Pro Team 0:47:18 20 Sojasun 0:47:36 21 Team Argos-Shimano 1:01:28 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:09:01

General classification after stage 18 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 71:02:19 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:11 3 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:05:32 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:05:44 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:05:58 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:58 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:09:33 8 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:14:26 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:14:38 10 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:39 11 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:56 12 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:16:24 13 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:18 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:56 15 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:13 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 0:30:05 17 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:45 18 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 0:31:19 19 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 0:34:22 20 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:37:42 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:40:08 22 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:41:05 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:41:13 24 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:09 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:48 26 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:24 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:44:46 28 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:45:41 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:46:16 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:46:39 31 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:49:56 32 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 0:50:56 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:51:59 34 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 0:58:47 35 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:09 36 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 0:59:55 37 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:13 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:51 39 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:07:22 40 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 1:09:21 41 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha 1:13:01 42 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:13:50 43 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun 1:16:00 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:17:49 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:24:11 46 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:24:16 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:24:20 48 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1:26:05 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:41 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:26:50 51 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:28:27 52 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:28:28 53 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team 1:29:17 54 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:31:20 55 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:31:36 56 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 1:32:01 57 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:32:35 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:32:53 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:33:40 60 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 1:36:52 61 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 1:38:10 62 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 1:41:15 63 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 1:41:16 64 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1:41:37 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:47:22 66 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:24 67 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 1:50:54 68 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:52:02 69 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1:53:39 70 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1:54:08 71 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:54:52 72 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:56:48 73 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:57:36 74 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:58:43 75 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:48 76 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:58:59 77 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 2:00:41 78 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:00:54 79 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:01:30 80 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:03:08 81 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:03:44 82 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:04:14 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:04:37 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:06:24 85 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:07:49 86 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:07:50 87 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:09:12 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:09:18 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:11:56 90 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:12:17 91 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:12:22 92 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 2:12:56 93 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 2:13:21 94 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:26 95 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:15:30 96 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:15:32 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:15:39 98 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2:16:27 99 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 2:16:47 100 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:18:20 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:19:57 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:21:20 103 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:22:48 104 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 2:23:12 105 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:24:48 106 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:25:01 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 2:25:49 108 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 2:26:37 109 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 2:26:56 110 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:27:10 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:27:15 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:27:41 113 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 2:27:50 114 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 2:29:02 115 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 2:29:03 116 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:30:59 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:33:38 118 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2:36:26 119 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:40:42 120 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:41:09 121 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:42:45 122 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2:43:26 123 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:45:01 124 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 2:46:38 125 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:47:24 126 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:50:04 127 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:50:13 128 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 2:51:54 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:52:45 130 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:54:26 131 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:54:42 132 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2:55:00 133 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 2:56:59 134 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:57:19 135 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:57:26 136 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:57:30 137 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:46 138 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2:57:50 139 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2:58:00 140 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:58:24 141 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 2:58:34 142 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp 2:59:28 143 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 2:59:49 144 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:00:14 145 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 3:01:22 146 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:02:04 147 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 3:02:35 148 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:03:03 149 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:03:28 150 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:03:37 151 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:05:08 152 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:06:49 153 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:07:14 154 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:09:11 155 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3:09:45 156 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:09:49 157 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:11:17 158 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:11:54 159 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 3:12:26 160 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 3:12:40 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:14:15 162 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:14:21 163 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:15:03 164 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:15:34 165 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:15:43 166 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:17:48 167 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:18:18 168 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:20:34 169 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:22:18 170 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 3:26:00 171 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:27:54 172 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:29:59 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 3:31:56 174 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:32:08 175 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 3:34:56

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 380 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 278 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 227 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 177 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 157 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 145 7 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 110 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 9 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 92 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 91 11 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 87 12 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 13 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 14 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 16 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 67 17 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 66 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 19 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 20 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 61 21 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 59 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 58 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 56 26 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 55 27 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 28 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 52 29 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 52 30 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 49 31 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 48 32 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 47 33 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 34 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun 43 35 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 43 36 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 43 37 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 38 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 39 39 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 38 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 41 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 42 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 37 43 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 44 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 45 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 35 46 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 48 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 33 49 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 51 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 52 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 30 53 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 30 54 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 29 55 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 29 56 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 28 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 28 58 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 28 59 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 60 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 61 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 26 62 Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 63 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 26 64 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 65 Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun 24 66 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 67 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 23 68 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 69 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 22 70 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 22 71 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 72 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 73 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 75 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 19 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 77 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 19 78 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 79 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 80 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 81 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 18 82 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 83 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 17 84 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 17 85 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 86 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 87 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 88 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 89 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 90 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 91 Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 14 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 93 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 14 94 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha 13 95 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 13 96 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 13 97 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 98 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 13 99 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 100 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 12 101 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 102 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 10 103 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha 10 104 Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 106 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 9 107 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 9 108 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 9 109 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 9 110 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 111 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 112 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 113 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 8 115 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 116 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 117 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 6 119 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 6 120 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 5 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 122 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 123 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling 4 124 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 125 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 126 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 3 127 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 3 128 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 129 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 130 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 131 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 132 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun 1 133 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1 135 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 136 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida -4 137 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol -4 138 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team -5 139 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar -5 140 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp -5 141 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team -5

Mountains classification 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 pts 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 97 3 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 4 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 62 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 59 7 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 8 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 51 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 10 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 28 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp 27 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 16 Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 23 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 19 19 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 15 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 22 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 23 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 24 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp 13 25 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team 11 26 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 28 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 7 30 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 31 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 32 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha 6 33 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 6 34 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 35 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 36 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 37 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 38 Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 4 39 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 3 40 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 41 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 42 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun 2 44 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 2 45 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 1 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 47 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1 48 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 50 Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun 1 51 Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun 1 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 53 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 54 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 1 55 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 56 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 1 57 Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard 1 58 David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar 1 59 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 60 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard 1 61 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Young riders classification 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 71:07:51 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:06 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:10:52 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:13 5 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:01:50 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun 1:12:17 7 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:21:09 8 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1:22:55 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:04 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 1:28:08 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:51:16 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:53:27 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:55:58 14 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:58:42 15 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:10:00 16 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun 2:17:16 17 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp 2:21:38 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2:25:27 19 Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:39:29 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2:47:13 21 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:48:54 22 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:51:47 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:51:58 24 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 2:57:03 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:57:31 26 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:57:56 27 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:10:02 28 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:12:46 29 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 3:16:46