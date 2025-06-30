Recommended reading

'I’ll do everything I can to get back to the top five' - Ben O'Connor reveals Tour de France ambitions as Jayco-AlUla announce race line-up

By published

Australian team with home-grown leader for GC, as well as pursuing sprint objectives with Dylan Groenewegen

SANTA MARIA IN CALANCA, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 19: Ben O&#039;Connor of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla crosses the finish line during the 88th Tour de Suisse, Stage 5 a 183.8km stage from La Punt to Santa Maria in Calanca 941m / #UCIWT / on June 19, 2025 in Santa Maria in Calanca, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ben O'Connor at the Tour de Suisse 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australian team Jayco-AlUla said on Monday it would be launching into the Tour de France this year with its home-grown leader, Ben O'Connor, chasing a top five spot on the overall while it also once again pursued sprint victories – and the first yellow jersey of the race in Lille – with Dylan Groenewegen.

Alongside the experienced sprinter, who has won six Tour de France stages to date, the squad will include Luke Plapp, making his debut at the event after claiming his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia in May. Eddie Dunbar is another first timer who will also be on hand to support O'Connor in the mountains.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.