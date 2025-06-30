Recommended reading

We took 16 pairs of aero socks to the wind tunnel to find which was fastest, and we're still shocked by the results

From Assos and AeroCyclingGear to NoPinz, Rule2, Sockeloen and Velotoze, we tested all the best aero socks on the market to find out whether all aero socks are created equal

Tom putting on a pair of Aero Cycling Gear aero socks
(Image credit: Will Jones)
I think it's safe to say that aerodynamics has become priority number one for most competitive cyclists when buying new equipment.

From wheels and frames, to helmets, clothes and more, there's rarely a new product released without some mention of being more aerodynamic than a competitor or a predecessor.

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Aero Cycling Gear 'Zwift'

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3447M²

Watts at 45km/h: 403.91

Speed at 250 watts: 38.350km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -51.3m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 07s

Time saved vs slowest: 11s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Assos RSR S11

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3415M²

Watts at 45km/h: 400.22

Speed at 250 watts: 38.467km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: 66.4m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 0s

Time saved vs slowest: 18s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Bioracer Speedwear Concept

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3423M²

Watts at 45km/h: 401.16

Speed at 250 watts: 38.437km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: 36.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 1s

Time saved vs slowest: 16s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Bioracer Stratos

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3459M²

Watts at 45km/h: 405.30

Speed at 250 watts: 38.306km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -94.9m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 9s

Time saved vs slowest: 8s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Capo Super Corsa

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3411M²

Watts at 45km/h: 399.69

Speed at 250 watts: 38.484km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: 83.4m

Time to cover 40km: 38m 59s

Time saved vs slowest: 19s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Castelli Fast Feet 3

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3489M²

Watts at 45km/h: 408.83

Speed at 250 watts: 38.195km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -205.6m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 16s

Time saved vs slowest: 2s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

HUUB Aero cycling sock

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3496M²

Watts at 45km/h: 409.67

Speed at 250 watts: 38.169km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -231.9m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 18s

Time saved vs slowest: 0s (slowest on test)

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Kalas Passion Z4

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3438M²

Watts at 45km/h: 402.90

Speed at 250 watts: 38.382km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -19.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 5s

Time saved vs slowest: 13s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

No Socks

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3445M²

Watts at 45km/h: 403.72

Speed at 250 watts: 38.356km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -45.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 6s

Time saved vs slowest: 11s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Nopinz Hypersonic

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3424M²

Watts at 45km/h: 401.19

Speed at 250 watts: 38.436km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: 35.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 2s

Time saved vs slowest: 16s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Q36.5 Aero Socks

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3478M²

Watts at 45km/h: 407.61

Speed at 250 watts: 38.233km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -167.7m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 14s

Time saved vs slowest: 4s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Rule 28 One Aero

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3441M²

Watts at 45km/h: 403.27

Speed at 250 watts: 38.370km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -31.0m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 6s

Time saved vs slowest: 12s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Santini Madss

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3434M²

Watts at 45km/h: 402.43

Speed at 250 watts: 38.397km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -4.1m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 4s

Time saved vs slowest: 14s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Sockeloen FSOTP 468

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3481M²

Watts at 45km/h: 407.89

Speed at 250 watts: 38.225km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -176.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 14s

Time saved vs slowest: 3s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Swiftwick non-aero sock

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3458M²

Watts at 45km/h: 405.27

Speed at 250 watts: 38.307km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -94.1m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 9s

Time saved vs slowest: 8s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Swiss Side Aero Sock

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3456M²

Watts at 45km/h: 404.99

Speed at 250 watts: 38.316km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -85.2m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 9s

Time saved vs slowest: 9s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Velotoze Aero sock

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3450M²

Watts at 45km/h: 404.28

Speed at 250 watts: 38.338km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -63.0m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 8s

Time saved vs slowest: 10s

A close up of the socks that Tom is wearing while riding a bike in the wind tunnel

Velotoze Aero Sock XT

Average Weighted CdA: 0.3435M²

Watts at 45km/h: 402.56

Speed at 250 watts: 38.393km/h

Distance gained vs baseline: -8.3m

Time to cover 40km: 39m 4s

Time saved vs slowest: 14s

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

