Ineos Grenadiers 'bring a fresh look and feel to the pro peloton' ahead of Tour de France with new clothing sponsor

British squad 'celebrates the collective power of the team in style' with German brand Adidas

Ineos Grenadiers and Adidas announce multi-year partnership (Credit: Ineos Grenadiers)
Ineos Grenadiers riders model their new Adidas off-bike wear (Image credit: Ineos Grenadiers)

Ineos Grenadiers have announced a partnership with clothing brand Adidas, which will see the British team kitted out in the German company's clothing and footwear off the bike.

On the racing side, the WorldTour team is currently supplied by Gobik and Kask helmets. British brand Belstaff, which is owned by the team's parent company Ineos, supplies off-bike jackets and coats to team staff and riders.

