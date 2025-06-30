Ineos Grenadiers 'bring a fresh look and feel to the pro peloton' ahead of Tour de France with new clothing sponsor

Ineos Grenadiers have announced a partnership with clothing brand Adidas, which will see the British team kitted out in the German company's clothing and footwear off the bike.

On the racing side, the WorldTour team is currently supplied by Gobik and Kask helmets. British brand Belstaff, which is owned by the team's parent company Ineos, supplies off-bike jackets and coats to team staff and riders.

Now, they'll be decked out in the famous three stripes of Adidas away from the bike, with the team calling their new threads "the renowned performance wear of one of the world’s leading sports brands."

Ineos Grenadiers announced that the entire team – including Tour de France racers Filippo Ganna, Geraint Thomas, and Carlos Rodríguez – will wear "a variety of adidas performance t-shirts, long-sleeves, hoodies, jackets, caps and footwear" this season. A full and dedicated team range will be released in 2026.

"From the 2026 racing season onwards, a full Ineos Grenadiers off-bike range will be introduced – designed to bring a fresh look and feel to the pro peloton – providing the support staff, riders and the fans with apparel and footwear that allows them to celebrate the collective power of the team in style."

The deal follows similar moves in the men's and women's pelotons this year, which have seen Visma-Lease A Bike and FDJ-Suez partner with US brand Nike to supply off-bike clothing.

The two clothing brands have been involved in cycling before, most notably providing racewear for the US Postal and T-Mobile teams in the early 2000s as the two squads battled at the Tour de France.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ineos Grenadiers CEO John Allert confirmed that the deal was a "multi-year partnership", calling it a "big step forward" for the squad.

The deal also comes days after Ineos Grenadiers announced a sponsorship deal with TotalEnergies, which will see the French energy giant's logo emblazoned on team kits for the upcoming Tour de France.

"We are incredibly proud to be announcing this multi-year partnership with one of the world’s most iconic sports brands," said Allert.

"Adidas has a long-standing and successful history of supporting cycling both in the UK and globally, and we are all excited for what we can achieve together over the coming years.

"Adidas' drive for excellence, innovation and performance-focused design will support everyone in the team, from the athletes to the mechanics, to do their job in comfort and style in every environment and climate. This is another big step forward for the team as we build towards more success on the road in 2026 and beyond."

Fans of the team will be able to purchase Ineos Grenadiers x Adidas gear when the full collection is launched next year.

The Tour de France is the biggest race in cycling, and a Cyclingnews subscription offers you unlimited access to our unrivalled coverage. Get all the breaking news and analysis from our team on the ground in France, plus the latest pro tech, live race reports, and a daily subscriber-only newsletter with exclusive insight into the action. Find out more.