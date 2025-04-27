Tour of Turkey: Dehairs grabs first pro victory in opening stage sprint

By published

Belgian takes first race lead after beating Malucelli and Hesters in Antalya

Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in action at the 2024 Deutschland Tour
Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in action at the 2024 Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
The flat opening stage of the 2025 Tour of Turkey duly delivered a sprint finish with Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck) taking the victory at the end of 132km of racing in Antalya.

The Belgian rider's first professional victory came at the expense of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) after the pair faced off in the final drag to the finish line.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

