Tour of Turkey: Dehairs grabs first pro victory in opening stage sprint
Belgian takes first race lead after beating Malucelli and Hesters in Antalya
The flat opening stage of the 2025 Tour of Turkey duly delivered a sprint finish with Simon Dehairs (Alpecin-Deceuninck) taking the victory at the end of 132km of racing in Antalya.
The Belgian rider's first professional victory came at the expense of Matteo Malucelli (XDS-Astana) after the pair faced off in the final drag to the finish line.
Following a final corner crash in Picnic-PostNL's lead-out, Alpecin-Deceuninck hit the front with a mini lead-out of their own inside the final kilometre, timing the final launch to perfection as Dehairs sprinted home.
Malucelli ran the 23-year-old neo-pro close at the line, just missing out on victory by less than half a wheel, while Jules Hesters (Flanders-Baloise) rounded out the podium after a fast finish.
The stage, which began and ended in the coastal city of Antalya, was always set to feature a closing sprint with no climbs along the way. That didn't put off a seven-man breakaway from racing up the road, however.
Willie Smit (China Glory-Mentech) was joined in the move by Filippo Ridolfo (Novo Nordisk), Vinzent Dorn (Bike Aid), Muhammad Nur Ariman Mohd Zariff (Terengganu), and Turkish trio Ahmet Orken (Spor Toto), Arda Tekirdag (Istanbul Büyüksehir Belediye Spor), and Yunus Yilmaz (Konya Büyüksehir Belediye Spor).
The group never got more than a two-minute advantage, however, and as the stage entered its final 40km, the peloton was closing in. Tekirdag and Yilmaz were first to drop back, while the remainder of the break continued into the final 30km with a 40-second lead.
At 20km to go, only Ridolfo and Dorn were left out front, with the pair battling on until the 15km mark before they, too, were brought back.
All that remained then, on the run back to Antalya, was for the sprint teams to take charge and set up the finish. Picnic-PostNL, Lotto, Solution Tech-Vini Fantini, Uno-X Mobility, XDS-Astana, and Alpecin-Deceuninck all did their share on the front, with the Belgian WorldTour squad profiting at the line for their sixth win of the season.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.
Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix – 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Men Live - Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel face-off at La DoyenneDon't miss the action as the peloton tackles 11 climbs and a flat finish in Liège for the final Ardennes
-
Tour of Turkey: Dehairs grabs first pro victory in opening stage sprintBelgian takes first race lead after beating Malucelli and Hesters in Antalya
-
2025 gravel national champions indexA guide to who is wearing the jersey of a gravel national champion and when the title battles take place
-
Nearly 20 years in the making – Tiffany Cromwell and Mark O’Brien scoop up first elite Australian titles at National Gravel ChampionshipsCromwell claims three-way battle into final corners to deliver memorable return from collarbone break, O’Brien triumphs after 30km solo