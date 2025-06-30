Recommended reading

'In Remco's mind, probably not even Pogačar is out of reach in the Tour de France' - Thomas De Gendt explains why Evenepoel will aim for yellow from the word go this July

In his latest column, Thomas runs the rule over the nature of Evenepoel's star quality, and regrets the bizarre lack of appreciation for him shown by some 'fans' back home in Belgium

Thomas De Gendt analyses Remco Evenepoel&#039;s Tour de France campaign
(Image credit: Getty Images)

To be honest, when Tadej Pogačar is this strong coming into the Tour de France, and I wouldn't want to wish this on anybody, but the only way that Remco Evenepoel can have a really good chance of winning is if Pogačar crashes out. Otherwise it's going to be very, very difficult for Remco - or anybody else, for that matter - to be even close.

The interesting thing of course is that in Remco's mind, probably not even Pogačar is out of reach. But that's because if you're in his position and you assume Pogačar is out of your league, then you've already lost before you start. The same goes for Vingegaard: he will not be thinking about second place, only about winning.

