'When your time's up, it's up' - Caleb Ewan visits the Tour de France but has no regrets about retirement

Australian sprint star and multiple Grand Tour stage winner retired in May at 30

2025 Itzulia Basque Country stage 2: Caleb Ewan celebrates the final victory of his career
Caleb Ewan is at the 2025 Tour de France, not sprinting for stage victories like he did so often but watching continuously from the roadside after he surprisingly announced his retirement on May 6.

Ewan is on the Tour for a few days with Australian race broadcaster SBS. Before stage 1 he was quizzing his former rivals about their hopes and fears for the early stages of the Tour.

He told Cyclingnews there were no feeling of regret or desire to still be in the Tour de France peloton.

"I came here wondering if I'd miss it once I'm here and surrounded by everything but not one part of me wishes I was still racing," he said with a little emotion in his voice but a sense of sincerity.

"I'm happy with that feeling. It kind of confirms that the decision to retire was the right one. Now I'll get to enjoy the Tour, watch from the sidelines and enjoy the racing. That's how I fell in love with the sport. So I'll enjoy watching these boys battle it out in the sprints."

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

