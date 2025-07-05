Pro Bike: Biniam Girmay's Cube Litening in sprint mode
Can the Eritrean take more stages this year on his aero bike?
Biniam Girmay, in my experience at races at the very least, has some of the most loyal and energetic fans out there. He was the first Black African to win a stage of the Tour de France last year, and backed it up with a second and third in quick succession, winning the green jersey competition.
Girmay rides for the Belgian squad, Intermarché-Wanty, and every rider I saw was using a Litening aero bike from team sponsor, Cube.
Girmay has a punchy sprint style that is perhaps not as well suited to the generall flat profiles in the opening week, but there's every chance he could upset the establishment sprinters like Jasper Philipsen, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan.
The team mechanics at the hotel were keen to set his bike up in 'sprint mode', so the deepest Newmen wheels were dutifully swapped out to make the bike as it would be for when he rides it in the opening stages.
One interesting thing I learned is that the team's tyre sponsor, Hutchinson, was able to turn fresh prototypes of its Blackbird Race tyre out for Girmay in just two weeks for feedback and constant iterations.
