Pro Bike: Biniam Girmay's Cube Litening in sprint mode

Can the Eritrean take more stages this year on his aero bike?

Biniam Girmay, in my experience at races at the very least, has some of the most loyal and energetic fans out there. He was the first Black African to win a stage of the Tour de France last year, and backed it up with a second and third in quick succession, winning the green jersey competition.

Girmay rides for the Belgian squad, Intermarché-Wanty, and every rider I saw was using a Litening aero bike from team sponsor, Cube.

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.

