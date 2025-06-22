Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Race to be decided with mountainous test against the clock
The peloton tackle a decisive finale mountain time trial where the overall winner will be crowned
Tour de Suisse – Everything you need to know
Tour de Suisse – Analysing the contenders
How to watch the 2025 Tour de Suisse – Live streams, TV coverage, broadcasters
Race Situation
The early riders are out on course.
However, there has been no timings given to Edmondson who, according to trackers, is going to finish first despite starting second.
Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the fastest so far at the half way point, he is 51" ahead of Sebastian Grignard (Lotto).
One rider that may be interesting to watch is coming up next, former Swiss and European time trial champion, Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale). It is way too hilly for him, really. But, he may set the early benchmark time.
The first 10 riders are now out on course.
The second rider off the ramp, Alex Edmondson (Picnic-PostNL) has already caught Le Gac on the slopes to Stockhütte.
Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) has started his ride and the final stage of the Tour de Suisse has begun.
Just over five minutes until Le Gac kicks off the final stage of the men's Tour de Suisse 2025.
Vauquelin has shown this year that he is very strong on TTs that finish on a climb. He won the final stage of the Étoile de Bessèges earlier this year to confirm his overall victory.
One thing he is strong at is a test against the clock on a climb. However, he was against the likes of Dylan Teuns, Kevin Geniets, Pierre Latour and the likes and not, with respect to them, a rider like Almeida.
Almeida did gain back some time on Vauquelin yesterday, but it was just 6" of bonuses as the Portuguese star managed to come around a very late attack by the race leader as well as Scottish rider, Oscar Onley to take the stage.
However, Almeida and the others all seemed to be running on fumes with none of them able to get an advantage. Only Felix Gall (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) managed a gap but he was also hauled back in the end.
After yesterday's brutal fight to the line, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) does not see himself as the favourite due to the time trialing skill of Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels)...
"I don't think I'm the favourite for overall victory, Kevin Vauquelin is also strong in the TT, so it's going to be tough. But I'm going to give everything I have,"
And as we wait for the stage to kick off with Le Gac rolling off the ramp, why not catch up on all the action from yesterday with our post race report...
>>> Tour de Suisse: João Almeida win stage 7 battle for GC seconds before decisive TT
Here are all the start times for the riders today with the first, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), starting at 11:38 local time.
Today's stage is 10.1km long and is entirely uphill with a finish at the ski station of Stockhütte after starting in Beckenried on thee banks of Lake Lucerne.
Hello and welcome to the eighth and final stage of the Tour de Suisse men 2025 here on CyclingNews' live report page.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Race to be decided with mountainous test against the clockThe peloton tackle a decisive finale mountain time trial where the overall winner will be crowned
-
Tour de Suisse stage 8 mountain time trial start timesPeloton tackle a 10.1km race against the clock that snakes up from Lake Lucerne to the ski station at Stockhütte for grand finale where the overall winner will be crowned
-
'It was a bit dangerous' - Lorena Wiebes criticises UCI's new handlebar width rule highlighting safety concerns at Copenhagen Sprint'I’m a bit annoyed' European Champion points to road safety over handlebar width after three impactful crashes
-
Copenhagen Sprint Women: Lorena Wiebes confirms she is fastest sprinter in the women's pelotonSD Worx-Protime rider beats Elisa Balsamo and Chiara Consonni in new Women's WorldTour race
-
Baloise Belgium Tour: Jenno Berckmoes in tears after winning stage 4 as Ethan Hayter loses race lead by four secondsHilly stage in the Ardennes shakes-up GC before final stage around Brussels
-
As it happened: Stage 7 of Tour de Suisse comes down to sprint between GC favouritesThe peloton tackles two tough climbs in the final 30km of the 207.5km stage into Emmetten
-
Tour de Suisse: João Almeida win stage 7 battle for GC seconds before decisive TTOscar Onley takes second place, Kévin Vauquelin caught at the line but holds on for third and maintains overall race lead into the final time trial on Sunday
-
Racing the savannahs and wildlife trails of Kenya – Haley Hunter Smith and Lukas Baum win four-stage Migration Gravel RaceHunter Smith holds off powerful chase from early leader Xaverine Nirere in women's race as Baum fights back from flat on final stage to retain lead ahead of defending champion Hans Becking
-
Thibau Nys out of Baloise Belgium Tour due to gastrointestinal trouble but Tour de France not at risk'Our selection has not been announced yet, but we are not worried' says Lidl-Trek DS Maxime Monfort