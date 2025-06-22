Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Race to be decided with mountainous test against the clock

Refresh

However, there has been no timings given to Edmondson who, according to trackers, is going to finish first despite starting second.

Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the fastest so far at the half way point, he is 51" ahead of Sebastian Grignard (Lotto).

One rider that may be interesting to watch is coming up next, former Swiss and European time trial champion, Stefan Bissegger (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale). It is way too hilly for him, really. But, he may set the early benchmark time.

The first 10 riders are now out on course.

The second rider off the ramp, Alex Edmondson (Picnic-PostNL) has already caught Le Gac on the slopes to Stockhütte.

Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) has started his ride and the final stage of the Tour de Suisse has begun.

Just over five minutes until Le Gac kicks off the final stage of the men's Tour de Suisse 2025.

Vauquelin has shown this year that he is very strong on TTs that finish on a climb. He won the final stage of the Étoile de Bessèges earlier this year to confirm his overall victory. One thing he is strong at is a test against the clock on a climb. However, he was against the likes of Dylan Teuns, Kevin Geniets, Pierre Latour and the likes and not, with respect to them, a rider like Almeida.

Almeida did gain back some time on Vauquelin yesterday, but it was just 6" of bonuses as the Portuguese star managed to come around a very late attack by the race leader as well as Scottish rider, Oscar Onley to take the stage. However, Almeida and the others all seemed to be running on fumes with none of them able to get an advantage. Only Felix Gall (Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale) managed a gap but he was also hauled back in the end. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After yesterday's brutal fight to the line, João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) does not see himself as the favourite due to the time trialing skill of Kévin Vauquelin (Arkea-B&B Hotels)... "I don't think I'm the favourite for overall victory, Kevin Vauquelin is also strong in the TT, so it's going to be tough. But I'm going to give everything I have,"

And as we wait for the stage to kick off with Le Gac rolling off the ramp, why not catch up on all the action from yesterday with our post race report... >>> Tour de Suisse: João Almeida win stage 7 battle for GC seconds before decisive TT (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here are all the start times for the riders today with the first, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), starting at 11:38 local time. >>> Tour de Suisse stage 8 mountain time trial start times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's stage is 10.1km long and is entirely uphill with a finish at the ski station of Stockhütte after starting in Beckenried on thee banks of Lake Lucerne.