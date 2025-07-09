'We can't predict what will happen' - Marlen Reusser back in maglia rosa but all still to play for at Giro d'Italia Women

By published

'I believe the final victory will come down to the current top four in the GC' magila rosa holder guesses GC outcome in Imola

Marlen Reusser has retaken the maglia rosa after stage 4 at the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marlen Reusser is back in the maglia rosa after a strong performance on the second of three summit finishes at the Giro d'Italia Women.

The Movistar leader climbed to third place on stage 4, behind the day's winner Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) and defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) atop Pianezze, but it was all she needed to retake the overall race lead.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.