Boucles de la Mayenne: Aaron Gate outpowers Pierre Latour to clinch stage and move into overall lead

New Zealand veteran tied on time with French rival overall with one stage remaining

2025 Boucles de la Mayenne stage 2: Aaron Gate clinches the win and lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Aaron Gate has continued XDS Astana's spectacular run of 2025 success with a stunning last-minute victory on stage 2 of the Boucles de la Mayenne, edging out stage 2 winner Pierre Latour to go top of the GC.

Stage 2 between Sainte Suzanne and Bais was decided with four circuits of a demanding 26 kilometre circuit with repeated ascents of the Mont Rochard and Montaigu climbs, and a fast descent to the finish.

