Tour of Turkey: Wout Poels seals overall and XDS Astana 1-2 as teammate Matteo Malucelli wins stage 8

Harold Tejada finishes second overall as XDS Astana finish off a strong week in Turkey

MONSERRAT SPAIN MARCH 27 LR Marc Soler of Spain and UAE Team Emirates and Wouter Poels of Netherlands and Team XDS Astana crosses the finish line during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 4 a 1887km stage from Sant Vicenc de Castellet to Montserrat Millenari 725m UCIWT on March 27 2025 in Montserrat Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Wout Poels claimed his first stage race victory of the season in Turkey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Wout Poels sealed the overall of the Tour of Turkey as his teammate Matteo Malucelli won stage 8 to cap off a stellar week for XDS Astana.

It was a fast and hectic sprint on the wide roads of İzmir to bring the stage race to a close, and despite an organised lead-out from Uno-X Mobility, it was a searingly fast Malucelli that crossed the line first, beating Alexander Kristoff into second. Giovanni Lonardi (Polti VisitMalta) took third.

