Tour de Suisse 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de Suisse overview Date June 9-16, 2024 Start location Vaduz, Liechtenstein Finish location Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland Distance 949.5km Category WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Tour de Suisse Previous winner Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo

Image 1 of 9 Adam Yates wins 2024 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Joao Almeida wins stage 8 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage winner Adam Yates on stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images) Joao Almeida wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Adam Yates wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) closes in on a solo win on the Gotthard Pass on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibau Nys takes a small group sprint win on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images) Bryan Coquard wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 1 winner Yves Lampaert (Soudal QuickStep) takes the first leader’s jersey at the 2024 Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

2024 Tour de Suisse results

Stage 8: Adam Yates wins Tour de Suisse, João Almeida victorious in final time trial / As it happened

The battle for the overall victory at the 2024 Tour de Suisse would come down to the final climb of the eight-day race, with UAE Team Emirates teammates Adam Yates and João Almeida battling on the stage 8 time trial, run on a largely uphill 15.7km course to Villars-sur-Ollon. In the end, Almeida was the fastest in the time trial to win the stage, while Yates secured the overall victory.

Stage 7: Another 1-2 for UAE Team Emirates as Adam Yates takes victory / As it happened

UAE Team Emirates once again showed their strength at the Tour de Suisse as Adam Yates and João Almeida crossed the line together to finish one-two at the race’s final mountain stage at Villars-sur-Ollon.

Stage 6: João Almeida wins dramatically weather-shortened mountain stage / As it happened

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) has stormed to a solo win ahead of teammate and race leader Adam Yates on a severely weather-shortened stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.

Stage 5: Adam Yates extends lead with dominant summit finish / As it happened

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) cemented his lead at the Tour de Suisse by soloing to victory on the summit finish at Carì on stage 5. The Briton was teed up for victory by a remarkable stint of pace-making from his teammate João Almeida, who helped himself to second place on the day, just five seconds down.

Stage 4: Torstein Træen claims a solo summit finish victory/ As it happened



Breakaway Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) fended off a rampaging Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an emotional stage win at the summit of the Gotthardpass. Træen took off around 10 kilometres from the top of the snowcapped pass to claim a victory in honour of the memory of the late Gino Mader, who died tragically in the course of the race last year. Yates counter-charge from the peloton took the Briton to second place at the summit, 23 seconds back and he moved into the overall lead.



Stage 3: Thibau Nys takes a small group sprint/ As it happened



Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) used a powerful sprint to clinch the victory in stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse on an uphill finish, holding off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost). Bettiol nonetheless moved into the overall lead after the peloton split on the rugged finale around Rüschlikon



Stage 2: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2 sprint / As it happened

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) powered to his first victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, jumping away from Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) in the final 150 metres as the Belgian suffered the most untimely mechanical when starting his sprint. De Lie managed to restring and take third behind the Frenchman and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla).

Stage 1: Yves Lampaert wins stage 1 time trial / As it happened

Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) clocked a time of 5:05 on the flat 4.77 km course in Vaduz to win the opening stage and take the first yellow jersey of the 2024 Tour de Suisse. Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easy Post) was second, three seconds slower and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third place.

Start list

Tour de Suisse Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time June 9, 2024 Stage 1: Vaduz - Vaduz, 4.8km 14:15 17:00 June 10, 2024 Stage 2: Vaduz - Regensdorf, 177.9km 12:45 17:00 June 11, 2024 Stage 3: Steinmaur - Rüschlikon, 161.9km 13:10 17:00 June 12, 2024 Stage 4: Rüschlikon - San Gottardo, 170.5km 12:30 17:00 June 13, 2024 Stage 5: Ambri - Cari, 148.8km 13:05 17:00 June 14, 2024 Stage 6: Locarno - Blatten-Belalp, 151.2km 12:00 17:00 June 15, 2024 Stage 7: Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon, 118.7km 14:20 17:30 June 16, 2024 Stage 8: Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon, 15.7km TBA TBA

Tour de Suisse teams