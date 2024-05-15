Tour de Suisse 2024
|Date
|June 9-16, 2024
|Start location
|Vaduz, Liechtenstein
|Finish location
|Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland
|Distance
|949.5km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2023 Tour de Suisse
|Previous winner
|Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Trek-Segafredo
2024 Tour de Suisse results
Stage 8: Adam Yates wins Tour de Suisse, João Almeida victorious in final time trial / As it happened
The battle for the overall victory at the 2024 Tour de Suisse would come down to the final climb of the eight-day race, with UAE Team Emirates teammates Adam Yates and João Almeida battling on the stage 8 time trial, run on a largely uphill 15.7km course to Villars-sur-Ollon. In the end, Almeida was the fastest in the time trial to win the stage, while Yates secured the overall victory.
Stage 7: Another 1-2 for UAE Team Emirates as Adam Yates takes victory / As it happened
UAE Team Emirates once again showed their strength at the Tour de Suisse as Adam Yates and João Almeida crossed the line together to finish one-two at the race’s final mountain stage at Villars-sur-Ollon.
Stage 6: João Almeida wins dramatically weather-shortened mountain stage / As it happened
Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) has stormed to a solo win ahead of teammate and race leader Adam Yates on a severely weather-shortened stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse.
Stage 5: Adam Yates extends lead with dominant summit finish / As it happened
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) cemented his lead at the Tour de Suisse by soloing to victory on the summit finish at Carì on stage 5. The Briton was teed up for victory by a remarkable stint of pace-making from his teammate João Almeida, who helped himself to second place on the day, just five seconds down.
Stage 4: Torstein Træen claims a solo summit finish victory/ As it happened
Breakaway Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) fended off a rampaging Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) to claim an emotional stage win at the summit of the Gotthardpass. Træen took off around 10 kilometres from the top of the snowcapped pass to claim a victory in honour of the memory of the late Gino Mader, who died tragically in the course of the race last year. Yates counter-charge from the peloton took the Briton to second place at the summit, 23 seconds back and he moved into the overall lead.
Stage 3: Thibau Nys takes a small group sprint/ As it happened
Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) used a powerful sprint to clinch the victory in stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse on an uphill finish, holding off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost). Bettiol nonetheless moved into the overall lead after the peloton split on the rugged finale around Rüschlikon
Stage 2: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2 sprint / As it happened
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) powered to his first victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, jumping away from Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) in the final 150 metres as the Belgian suffered the most untimely mechanical when starting his sprint. De Lie managed to restring and take third behind the Frenchman and Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla).
Stage 1: Yves Lampaert wins stage 1 time trial / As it happened
Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) clocked a time of 5:05 on the flat 4.77 km course in Vaduz to win the opening stage and take the first yellow jersey of the 2024 Tour de Suisse. Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easy Post) was second, three seconds slower and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third place.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
Tour de Suisse Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|June 9, 2024
|Stage 1: Vaduz - Vaduz, 4.8km
|14:15
|17:00
|June 10, 2024
|Stage 2: Vaduz - Regensdorf, 177.9km
|12:45
|17:00
|June 11, 2024
|Stage 3: Steinmaur - Rüschlikon, 161.9km
|13:10
|17:00
|June 12, 2024
|Stage 4: Rüschlikon - San Gottardo, 170.5km
|12:30
|17:00
|June 13, 2024
|Stage 5: Ambri - Cari, 148.8km
|13:05
|17:00
|June 14, 2024
|Stage 6: Locarno - Blatten-Belalp, 151.2km
|12:00
|17:00
|June 15, 2024
|Stage 7: Villars-sur-Ollon - Villars-sur-Ollon, 118.7km
|14:20
|17:30
|June 16, 2024
|Stage 8: Aigle - Villars-sur-Ollon, 15.7km
|TBA
|TBA
Tour de Suisse teams
- Alpecin-Deceuninck
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bora-hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team
- EF Education - EasyPost
- Groupama-FDJ
- INEOS Grenadiers
- Intermarché - Wanty
- Lidl-Trek
- Movistar Team
- Soudal Quick-Step
- Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Visma - Lease a Bike
- UAE Team Emirates
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Lotto-Dstny
- Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team
- Tudor Pro Cycling Team
- Corratec – Vini Fantini
- Swiss National Team
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.