2024 Tour de Suisse: Yves Lampaert wins stage 1 time trial

Stefan Bissegger second, Ethan Hayter third

Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) blasted to the opening victory in the Tour de Suisse, a short, ultra-fast individual time trial through the streets of Vaduz.
Second was Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Easy Post), three seconds back, with Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) in third.

