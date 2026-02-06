Muscat Classic: Mauro Schmid beats Adam Yates to victory as Jayco AlUla play out perfect finale

Swiss champion helped to his first win in 2026 by selfless teammate Luke Plapp

AL BUSTAN, OMAN - FEBRUARY 06: Mauro Schmid of Switzerland and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 4th Muscat Classic 2026 a 176.2km stage from Al Mouj to Al Bustan on February 06, 2026 in Al Bustan, Oman. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Smart teamwork and a strong final sprint saw Swiss National Champion Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla) outpower Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to clinch the fourth edition of the ultra-hilly Muscat Classic on Friday.

A late attack by Yates on the short but punishing Al Jisah climb brought a response from Schmid and his Jayco-AIUa teammate Luke Plapp, and the three-rider breakaway fought it out for the win.

AL BUSTAN, OMAN - FEBRUARY 06: Stage winner Mauro Schmid of Switzerland, second place winner Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla and the third place winner Adam Yates of Great Britain and UAE Team Emirates react after the 4th Muscat Classic 2026 a 176.2km stage from Al Mouj to Al Bustan on February 06, 2026 in Al Bustan, Oman. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

Given that there were no less than six categorised climbs all packed into the finale of Oman's one-day Classic, on a very hot day, it was always likely that only the bravest of souls would attempt anything like a long-distance break, and only France's Baptiste Veistroffer proved to be up to the challenge.

The Lotto-Intermarché rider made it to the first and longest of the six, the 3.8-kilometre Al Jabal Road, with a five-minute advantage. He then continued to maintain his lead as he ploughed over the Hamriyah and then the Al Jissah – the latter for the first time of two.

The climbs were piling up, however, and as he crowned the Wadi Al Kabir and Hamriyah, his advantage was shrinking, largely thanks to XDS-Astana's Alberto Bettiol and a combination of hard work by Tudor and Soudal-QuickStep.

Finally reeled in with 23 kilometres to go, Lotto-Intermarché also put their shoulder to the collective wheel, meaning that by the time they hit the foot of the Al Jisah climb, there were fewer than 30 riders remaining.

Britain's Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla), who'd already shown his aptitude for short, punchy climbs after he won the Tour of Guangxi on just such an ascent last year, opened up hostilities and lined out the much-reduced peloton, but Yates was ready and waiting to storm past.

So, too, were Jayco duo Schmid and Plapp, and as they crowned Al Jisah with around 20 seconds advantage on their closest chasers then moved swiftly onto the very fast, well-surfaced descent that followed, suddenly the race came down to just three riders ahead.

Knowing that Schmid was fastest, the two Jayco racers cleverly opted to keep things together and Yates under control rather than go from distance and coming into the final kilometres, Yates' already difficult position was steadily growing harder.

The British all-rounder did his best to surprise the two with an early jump, but it was virtually impossible given Schmid's faster turn of speed and in the last 50 metres, Yates threw in the towel, allowing the Swiss racer to slow and celebrate in style as he reached the line.

"It was a good fight there in the final," Yates – double defending champion in the fast upcoming Tour of Oman, which starts Saturday – confirmed to Oman TV. "But with two guys from Jayco, it was always going to be tricky, and I'm happy to start the week like this."

"I went quite fast on the climb, maybe a bit too early, but it's not so long, and I needed to make a difference somewhere. The two guys managed to hang on, but in the sprint I was never going to be the fastest there. But these are good signs for next week."

Results

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

