Tour de Suisse: Thibau Nys continues run of results with stage 3 victory
Lidl-Trek rider out-paces Williams, Bettiol as Italian moves into race lead
Thibau Nys (Lild-Trek) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse with a powerful sprint on the uphill finish in Rüschlikon. The Belgian delivered a well-timed effort on the rise to the line, holding off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).
The peloton was whittled down considerably on the twin category 3 climbs of Aegst am Albis and the Albipass in the finale, with most of the established sprinters jettisoned out the back as the gradient began to bite.
EF Education-EasyPost and Visma-Lease a Bike were prominent in setting the tempo on the climbs before first Brandon Rivera (Ineos) and then Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon-AG2R) attempted to break clear on the upper part of the Albipass.
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) brought Paret-Peintre's move to heel with a steady acceleration of his own, and the Briton led the reduced bunch over the top of the Albipass with a shade over 10km to go.
Tom Pidcock (Ineos) looked to force the pace on the descent and the Briton briefly succeeded in stretching out the bunch before he desisted.
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) looked to upset the fast men with a stinging attack on the final unclassified climb with a little over 3km remaining. The Swiss rider succeeded in opening a decent gap on the climb and he swooped down the descent to carry a buffer of six seconds into the final kilometre.
Hirschi was caught on the long drag to the line as Decathlon wound up the pace for Paul Lapeira. Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) sensed an opportunity and opened his effort from a distance, but Nys was always well placed, and the Belgian chose his moment smartly to claim the victory.
More to follow…
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
