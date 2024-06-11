Tour de Suisse: Thibau Nys continues run of results with stage 3 victory

Lidl-Trek rider out-paces Williams, Bettiol as Italian moves into race lead

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) wins the reduced sprint on stage 3(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thibau Nys (Lild-Trek) won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse with a powerful sprint on the uphill finish in Rüschlikon. The Belgian delivered a well-timed effort on the rise to the line, holding off Stevie Williams (Israel Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost).

