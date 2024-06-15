Tour de Suisse: Another 1-2 for UAE Team Emirates as Adam Yates takes stage 7 victory

By
published

Teammates Yates and João Almeida cross the line side-by-side on final climb to Villars-sur-Ollon

VILLARSSUROLLON SWITZERLAND JUNE 15
Joao Almeida and Adam Yates on stage 7 at Tour de Suisse

UAE Team Emirates once again showed their strength at the Tour de Suisse as Adam Yates and João Almeida crossed the line together to finish one-two at the race’s final mountain stage at Villars-sur-Ollon.

