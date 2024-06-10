Tour de Suisse stage 2 Live - Cavendish and the sprinters look to grab first opportunity

Refresh

-141km The escapees are approaching the day's first classified climb, the category 2 Kerenzerberg (5.8km at 4.6%), with a lead of 4:00 over a peloton that is being led Soudal-QuickStep.

-147km Break: Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché – Wanty), Roberto Carlos González (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Antoine Debons (Team Corratec - Vini Fantini), Luca Jenni (Swiss Cycling) and Felix Stehli (Swiss Cycling) Peloton at 3:35

Yves Lampaert’s victory yesterday was his first since he won the opening stage of the 2022 Tour de France in the time trial in Copenhagen. “Yes, I have doubted myself at times. The level of cycling is so high these days. But I never lost faith. I kept training and found the good feeling,” he said afterwards. “The fact that I can also wear the jersey is a nice bonus. It will be difficult to defend that on Monday, but it’s possible that a large group will come to the finish. Hopefully someone will win who is not too close in the GC, or maybe I can do something myself.”

Luca Jenni (Swiss Cycling) began the day 24 seconds down, and he is, of course, the virtual race leader as the break stretches its advantage beyond the three-minute mark.

-165km Break: Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché – Wanty), Roberto Carlos González (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Antoine Debons (Team Corratec - Vini Fantini), Luca Jenni (Swiss Cycling) and Felix Stehli (Swiss Cycling) Peloton at 3:00

-166km In the meantime, the early break has had its day pass checked and stamped by the sprinters' teams. The peloton has slowed and the break's advantage yawns out quickly to 2:50.

On paper, Arnaud De Lie (Lotto-Dstny) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-Alula) look like the fast men best equipped to withstand the late climb and contest the finish, while Ethan Hayter (Ineos) is another obvious contender. It may prove a tougher order for sprinters like Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan), Arnaud Démare (Arkéa-Samsic) and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis), but much will depend on how that climb is raced. Indeed, riders like Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos) might eye it as a springboard for a late attack.

-170km Break: Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché – Wanty), Roberto Carlos González (Corratec-Vini Fantini), Antoine Debons (Team Corratec - Vini Fantini), Luca Jenni (Swiss Cycling) and Felix Stehli (Swiss Cycling) Peloton at 0:25

Antoine Debons (Team Corratec - Vini Fantini) and Luca Jenni (Swiss Cycling) bridge across to form a five-man group on the front. One imagines the sprinters' teams wouldn't be dissatisfied with the composition of this move, but it all depends on whether anybody else tries to jump across.

-174km The day's first break is formed by Gerben Kuypers (Intermarché – Wanty), Roberto Carlos González (Corratec-Vini Fantini) and Felix Stehli (Swiss Cycling), who open a slender gap over the peloton.

-177km The flag drops and stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse is formally under way.

The peloton has gathered on the start line in Vaduz for the opening road stage of this Tour de Suisse. After navigating the neutralised zone, they will hit kilometre zero at 12.51 local time.

Remarkably, this is Mark Cavendish's first Tour de Suisse appearance in almost a decade, with his last outing coming in 2015. Early in his career, this race was an essentially waystation en route to the Tour de France, but the game has changed considerably in the intervening period. The Manxman knows that adding to his haul of three wins here would be a tall order, but he also knows that's not entirely why he's here. "It's been a long time," Cavendish said this weekend, according to L'Equipe. "Cycling has changed, there aren't so many mass finishes any more, and there won't be many this week, but it's great preparation for the Tour. It worked well back then."

Beyond those classified difficulties, the road dips and rises for much of the day, leading to a total altitude gain of 2,400m. Nothing comes easy for the sprinters at the Tour de Suisse, in other words. Most of them are here, mind, to put the finishing touches to their Tour de France preparation, and a stage win would be an added bonus.

The roll-out today is at 12.45 CET, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 12.51. After setting out from Vaduz, the race leaves Liechtenstein and crosses into Switzerland ahead of the first climb of the day, the category 2 Kerenzerberg (5.8km at 4.6%), which comes after 42km. The category 2 Ricken (6.1km at 5.8%) follows after 74km, while the sting in the tail is provided by the category 3 Regensberg (3.5km at 5.7%), whose summit comes just over 10km from the finish.

Yves Lampaert on the podium in Vaduz yesterday afternoon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yves Lampaert (Soudal-QuickStep) powered to victory in the short opening time trial in Vaduz yesterday, putting the Belgian in the first yellow jersey of the race. He beat Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos) by three seconds, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) the best of the GC men in fourth. Stage 1 result