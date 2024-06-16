Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Mountain time trial to decide GC winner
15.7km individual time trial set in Villars-sur-Ollon to decide overall winner
Race Situation
- 15.7km time trial from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon to decide overall winner
- Teammates João Almeida and Adam Yates separated by 31 seconds on GC
- Elia Blum (Swiss Cycling) first off the ramp at 13:46 CEST
- Yates to start last as current race leader at 16:21 CEST
The first rider off the start ramp will be Elia Blum (Swiss Cycling), who is due to get going in just under 20 minutes at 13:46 CEST.
Adam Yates is the current race leader but he will be defending his lead against teammate João Almeida, who has been on equally flying form to the Brit.
They've finished 1-2 on the last three stages with Almeida sat closest to Yates overall, 31 seconds down on his leader. Almeida is likely the better TT rider based on past history, however, the uphill nature plays in Yates' hands.
What's certain is that UAE Team Emirates should finish 1-2 overall with third place Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) sat 1:51 of the lead and 1:21 off second.
The final stage of the 2024 Tour de Suisse has a brutally tough 15.7km mountain ITT up to Villars-sur-Ollon on the menu, with the GC win set to be decided.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse!
