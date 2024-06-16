Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Mountain time trial to decide GC winner

Refresh

The first rider off the start ramp will be Elia Blum (Swiss Cycling), who is due to get going in just under 20 minutes at 13:46 CEST.

Adam Yates is the current race leader but he will be defending his lead against teammate João Almeida, who has been on equally flying form to the Brit.

They've finished 1-2 on the last three stages with Almeida sat closest to Yates overall, 31 seconds down on his leader. Almeida is likely the better TT rider based on past history, however, the uphill nature plays in Yates' hands.

What's certain is that UAE Team Emirates should finish 1-2 overall with third place Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) sat 1:51 of the lead and 1:21 off second.