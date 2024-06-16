Live coverage

Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Mountain time trial to decide GC winner

15.7km individual time trial set in Villars-sur-Ollon to decide overall winner

Tour de Suisse 2024 stage 8 profile

Tour de Suisse 2024 stage 8 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

The first rider off the start ramp will be Elia Blum (Swiss Cycling), who is due to get going in just under 20 minutes at 13:46 CEST.

Adam Yates is the current race leader but he will be defending his lead against teammate João Almeida, who has been on equally flying form to the Brit. 

The final stage of the 2024 Tour de Suisse has a brutally tough 15.7km mountain ITT up to Villars-sur-Ollon on the menu, with the GC win set to be decided. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 8 of the Tour de Suisse!

