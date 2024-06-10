Tour de Suisse: Bryan Coquard wins stage 2 sprint

By
published

Frenchman bests Matthews, De Lie in Regensdorf

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 2 a 177.3km stage from Vaduz to Regensdorf on June 10 2024 in Regensdorf Switzerland
Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) wins stage 2(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) powered to his first victory of the season on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse, jumping away from Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) in the final 150 metres as the Belgian suffered the most untimely mechanical when starting his sprint.

