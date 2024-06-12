Tour de Suisse stage 4 Live - The first summit finish test
Skjelmose, Mas, Almeida, Yates, Carapaz and more set to do battle on Gotthardpass
Situation
171km stage culminating in summit finish at Gotthardpass
Silvan Dillier, Bryan Coquard, Lilian Calmejane, Michael Matthews among those trying to get away.
It's a flat run all the way to the final two climbs of the day.
A larger group now attempting to make a move on the flat ground.
160km to go
The attackers are brought back by the peloton.
Vervaeke now off the front with Soudal-QuickStep teammate Gil Gelders as well as Jayco-AlUla's Felix Engelhardt and Q36.5's Matteo Badilatti.
Vervaeke leads the way over the top followed bt Badilatti and Alexey Lutsenko.
The riders taking on an early third-category climb at Albipass.
Lots of attacks going at the start here, including the likes of Louis Vervaeke, Jesus Herrada, and Matteo Badilatti.
Timo Kielich (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was the only non-starter today.
171km to go
We're now underway on stage 4!
Nairo Quintana's crash came on stage 2, the same day as Emanuel Buchmann crashed out, breaking his collarbone and hip.
No further abandons reported yet this morning.
164 riders finished yesterday's stage with Nairo Quintana the only abandon due to a crash and broken hand.
We're around half an hour from the start of stage 4.
Tour de Suisse: Thibau Nys continues run of results with stage 3 victory
Lidl-Trek rider out-paces Williams, Bettiol as Italian moves into race lead
Here's the stage 3 result...
Bettiol in the race leader's yellow jersey (on the left).
Alberto Bettiol is in the race lead after three stages of racing, having placed third yesterday as Thibau Nys came out on top in the stage 3 uphill sprint finish.
It's the first big high mountain test of the race today with the first-category ascent of Gotthardpass.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from stage 4 of the Tour de Suisse!
