Tour of Turkey: Iván Sosa climbs to stage 3 victory and into the race lead on first summit finish

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Colombian beats Sebastian Berwick into second, with Nicolas Breuillard third on the Kiran climbs

Ivan Sosa finishes a stage of the Volta Comunitat Valenciana
Iván Sosa earlier in the season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Iván Sosa (Kern Pharma) won stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey, moving into the overall lead of the race atop the summit finish in Kiran.

The former Movistar and Ineos Grenadiers racer showed the best climbing legs on the tough final climb, getting the better of Sebastian Berwick (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), who finished in second place, nine seconds down.

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The key moment came just under 5km from the top when Kamiel Bonneu (Solution Tech Nippo Rali) launched an attack. Breuillard was the first to respond, but Sosa soon jumped on board, and soon went past both of them, igniting a solo move that would take him all the way to the stage win and the leader’s jersey.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.