Tour de Suisse stage 5 Live - more GC action due on another summit finish
148.6 kilometre stage with cat.1 finish could see race leader Adam Yates under attack
Race situation
A second of four summit stages, Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) leads overal ahead of teammate Joao Almeida.
There's just 30 seconds between the stage's 5 leaders and the pack as they hit the top of the Ronco climb and begin a fast descent.
And the six become five as the race nears the summit of the Ronco. Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) also dropped.
Johan Price Pejtersen (Bahrain Victorious) and Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla) both lose contact with the group on the Ronco climb. Six riders ahead now.
The leaders hit the lower slopes of the first climb of the day, the Cat.2: Ronco (5.9kms, 7.4%) and the only recently formed break already starts to split apart.
They are Damien Howson (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team), Axel Laurance (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simone Velasco and Alexey Lutsenko (both Astana), Simon Guglielmi (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), Ben Zwiehoff (Bora Hansgrohe), Johan Price Pejtersen (Bahrain Victorious) and Lawson Craddock (Jayco-AlUla).
An eight-rider break already takes about a 40 second gap on the peloton just as we reach the foot of the first climb of the day. Names coming shortly.
Sporza.be reports another DNS to add to Richard Carapaz and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) for stage 5. Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny) also not on the startline today.
Meanwhile back in 2024, racing is underway in stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse. Only 148.6 kilometres to go.
If you want the full trip down memory lane re that year's Tour de Suisse stage, look no further than here:
As per the official race website there has been a Tour de Suisse stage finish before in Carì, back in 2016. Tackling the same final climb on stage 5, BMC's Darwin Atapuma now retired, held off the peloton of race favourites to claim the last win of his career, Pierre Latour, now with TotalEnergies, moved into the overall lead. Later that year Atapuma led the Vuelta a Espana for four days.
Riders are now in the neutralised zone. They've got a couple of kilometres to cover before racing proper gets underway.
This is a very mountainous Tour de Suisse even by Tour de Suisse standards, with no fewer than four summit finishes in four days. The total of overall climbing metres today is 3, 206 metres, a fraction less than the 3,551 metres of stage 4 on already raced Wednesday up to the Gotthardpass or the 3,365 metres they will tackle on stage 6. Small mercies and all that.
And a reminder of our raceclassification leaders:
Overall: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)
Points: Bryan Coquard (Cofidis)
BYR: Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)
Mountains: Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)
Teams: UAE Team Emirates
As for those who remain in the Tour de Suisse peloton, here's what's on today's menu of racing:
Km 0: Start: Ambrì
Km 8.7: Climb: Cat.2: Ronco, 5.9kms, 7.4%
Km 31.3 Climb: Cat.1: Carì, 7.6kms, 10%
Km 127.8 - 128.8: Golden Kilometre time bonuses
Km 134.5: Sprint time bonuses
Km 147.5: Climb: Cat.1: Carì, 10.5kms, 8%
Km 148.6: Finish: Carì
Two confirmed non-starters so far, former Tour de Suisse winner Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and teammate Alberto Bettiol, briefly the GC leader early this week. The full story, courtesy of James Moultrie, is here:
Richard Carapaz and Alberto Bettiol abandon Tour de Suisse but 'goal remains the Tour de France
The stage is due to get underway at 1304 local time for the neutralised section, then 1311, racing proper starts.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse.
