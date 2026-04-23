Tour of the Alps: Lennart Jasch pulls off first pro victory on stage 4 from breakaway

Tour of the Alps: Lennart Jasch of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates his first pro victory on stage 4

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) survived from the day-long breakaway to score the first professional win of his career on the challenging hilly fourth stage of the Tour of the Alps to Trento.

The 25-year-old German, a racer for Tudor's development team but with the main squad this week, made the break 150km from the finish of the 168km stage. He proved the strongest from the five-man move, eventually going clear with 25km to go to solo home.

Former speedskater Jansch held off a strong group of GC contenders and climbers behind to take a big debut victory. He crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of Matteo Sobrero (Lidl-Trek) and local rider Federico Iacomoni (Team UKYO). Jasch's teammate Florian Stork led home the GC group for fourth, 20 seconds down.

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"Actually I can't believe it, to be honest. The emotions are quite a lot right now," Jasch said after his win.

"I came here to help Michael Storer win the GC again. Now I'm sitting here and you're asking me these questions. I can't believe it. It was just an incredible day.

"When I was in the break, I just felt that this is maybe the best day of my life today. I had insane legs and I just kept believing from the beginning on. I did everything to make it to the line and it was just a crazy day."

Lennart Jasch of Tudor Pro Cycling attacks from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no big movement on GC during the stage, with all the top favourites coming in together in the group behind Jasch. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) continues in the lead of the race with a four-second lead over Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of Friday's closing queen stage.

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Third-placed Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) moves level on time with his teammate after gaining two bonus seconds late in the stage, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) jumps up a spot to fourth place at six seconds down after grabbing four bonus seconds in the same place.

How it unfolded

The breakaway marches along the 167.8km stage from Arco to Trento (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps would be the biggest challenge of the race to date, featuring 4,000 metres of climbing packed in the 168km from Arco to Trento, including two first-category climbs – the early ascent of the Passo Bordala (14.8km at 6.9%) and the mid-stage Passo Redebus (13km at 6.7%).

The day's breakaway went clear on the way up the Bordala, with Jansch joined in the move by Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco-AlUla), Simone Raccani (Team UKYO), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), and Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious).