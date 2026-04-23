Tour of the Alps: Lennart Jasch pulls off first pro victory on stage 4 from breakaway

Race Results
By published

Matteo Sobrero second and local rider Federico Iacomoni third

TRENTO, ITALY - APRIL 23: Lennart Jasch of Germany and Team Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 4 a 167.8km stage from Arco to Trento on April 23, 2026 in Trento, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tour of the Alps: Lennart Jasch of Tudor Pro Cycling celebrates his first pro victory on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lennart Jasch (Tudor Pro Cycling) survived from the day-long breakaway to score the first professional win of his career on the challenging hilly fourth stage of the Tour of the Alps to Trento.

The 25-year-old German, a racer for Tudor's development team but with the main squad this week, made the break 150km from the finish of the 168km stage. He proved the strongest from the five-man move, eventually going clear with 25km to go to solo home.

Article continues below

TRENTO, ITALY - APRIL 23: Stage winner Lennart Jasch of Germany and Team Tudor Pro Cycling attacks in the breakaway during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 4 a 167.8km stage from Arco to Trento on April 23, 2026 in Trento, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Lennart Jasch of Tudor Pro Cycling attacks from the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no big movement on GC during the stage, with all the top favourites coming in together in the group behind Jasch. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) continues in the lead of the race with a four-second lead over Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) ahead of Friday's closing queen stage.

Third-placed Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) moves level on time with his teammate after gaining two bonus seconds late in the stage, while Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) jumps up a spot to fourth place at six seconds down after grabbing four bonus seconds in the same place.

How it unfolded

TRENTO, ITALY - APRIL 23: Lennart Jasch of Germany and Team Tudor Pro Cycling, Rainer Kepplinger of Austria and Team Bahrain - Victorious, Sean Quinn of United States and Team EF Education - EasyPost, Christopher Juul-Jensen of Denmark and Team Jayco AlUla and Simone Raccani of Italy and Team Ukyo compete in the breakaway during the 48th Tour of the Alps 2026, Stage 4 a 167.8km stage from Arco to Trento on April 23, 2026 in Trento, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The breakaway marches along the 167.8km stage from Arco to Trento (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps would be the biggest challenge of the race to date, featuring 4,000 metres of climbing packed in the 168km from Arco to Trento, including two first-category climbs – the early ascent of the Passo Bordala (14.8km at 6.9%) and the mid-stage Passo Redebus (13km at 6.7%).

The day's breakaway went clear on the way up the Bordala, with Jansch joined in the move by Christopher Juul-Jensen (Jayco-AlUla), Simone Raccani (Team UKYO), Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost), and Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain Victorious).