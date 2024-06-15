Tour de Suisse stage 7 Live - The final mountainous test

Refresh

Attacks are being made, with Ion Izagirre, Anthony Perez, Kévin Vauquelin and Óscar Rodríguez going off the front, but nothing has stuck yet.

Although not quite as extreme as yesterday, today is another short stage — and this time by design. It’s only 118km long, with the organisers hoping for some fast, intense racing.

The stage is actually starting at the top of the same climb it will finish at, Villars-sur-Ollon. From here they will soon start climbing yet higher in the sky, to the peak of Col de la Croix.

118KM TO GO And they're off!

The riders are now moving in the neutralised zone. Not long until the race's official start.

The two riders themselves aren’t showing any signs of acrimony in public. Almeida said in an interview after winning yesterday that “As long as we do first and second, and it doesn’t matter who, then I think we’re both happy,” while Yates had no problem with being dropped by Almeida.

In such similar terrain as the stages that have preceded it, we can expect the usual suspects from this Tour de Suisse to again come to the fore - Egan Bernal, Eric Mas, Mattias Skjelmose, and of course the UAE Team Emirates duo of Adam Yates and João Almeida. But how will those UAE riders approach this stage? Almeida took some time from his teammate by winning the stage ahead of his yesterday, and is now within striking distance at 27 seconds on GC — time which he could take back as a superior time trialist. Will he attack today in search of more time, and can the team remain harmonious, or will civil war break out?

This will be the last mountainous road stage of the race, with tomorrow's final stage bringing the race to a close with a time trial - although even that route is up a mountain. This is Switzerland, after all.

It’s yet another mountainous day at the Tour de Suisse, and after yesterday’s shortened stage, we should get a full length one this time. That will mean four mountains in total - the Col de la Croix and Villars-Sur-Ollon, both tackled twice, with the latter hosting the finish.