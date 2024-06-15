Tour de Suisse stage 7 Live - The final mountainous test

Live coverage

Peloton tackles 118.7 kilometres and 3,070 metres of climbing in Villars-sur-Olon

2024 Tour de Suisse stage 7 profile

2024 Tour de Suisse stage 7 profile (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Attacks are being made, with Ion Izagirre, Anthony Perez, Kévin Vauquelin and Óscar Rodríguez going off the front, but nothing has stuck yet.

Although not quite as extreme as yesterday, today is another short stage — and this time by design. It’s only 118km long, with the organisers hoping for some fast, intense racing.

The stage is actually starting at the top of the same climb it will finish at, Villars-sur-Ollon. From here they will soon start climbing yet higher in the sky, to the peak of Col de la Croix.

118KM TO GO

The riders are now moving in the neutralised zone. Not long until the race's official start.

This isn't the only race taking place in Switzerland today. The opening stage of the women's Tour de Suisse concluded earlier - you can find out what happened here.

The two riders themselves aren’t showing any signs of acrimony in public. Almeida said in an interview after winning yesterday that “As long as we do first and second, and it doesn’t matter who, then I think we’re both happy,” while Yates had no problem with being dropped by Almeida.

In such similar terrain as the stages that have preceded it, we can expect the usual suspects from this Tour de Suisse to again come to the fore - Egan Bernal, Eric Mas, Mattias Skjelmose, and of course the UAE Team Emirates duo of Adam Yates and João Almeida. 

This will be the last mountainous road stage of the race, with tomorrow's final stage bringing the race to a close with a time trial - although even that route is up a mountain. This is Switzerland, after all.

It’s yet another mountainous day at the Tour de Suisse, and after yesterday’s shortened stage, we should get a full length one this time. That will mean four mountains in total - the Col de la Croix and Villars-Sur-Ollon, both tackled twice, with the latter hosting the finish.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the penultimate stage 7 at the Tour de Suisse.

