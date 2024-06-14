Tour de Suisse stage 6 Live - Queen stage shortened to 42.5km summit finish
151.1-kilometre stage shortened to avoid Nufenenpass due to snowpack
Race Situation
- Stage shortened to 42.5km from 151.1km due to snowpack, due to start at 15:00 CEST from Ulrichen
Big feeding schedule on the Lotto Dstny rider's stems today...
🇨🇭 #TDSLoad schedule for an ultra short stage @tds 😅 pic.twitter.com/cPeJHV2bKwJune 14, 2024
We're just under an hour from the start of stage 6 but if you're wondering why it's so late, stage 6's route had to be altered due to snow. The original 151.1km had to be significantly cut down ahead of the race because snow-clearing crews were not able to guarantee a safe crossing of the Furka and Nufenen passes.
Full story: 2024 Tour de Suisse queen stage shortened due to snowpack
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse!
