Tour de Suisse stage 6 Live - Queen stage shortened to 42.5km summit finish

We're just under an hour from the start of stage 6 but if you're wondering why it's so late, stage 6's route had to be altered due to snow. The original 151.1km had to be significantly cut down ahead of the race because snow-clearing crews were not able to guarantee a safe crossing of the Furka and Nufenen passes.

Full story: 2024 Tour de Suisse queen stage shortened due to snowpack