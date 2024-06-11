Tour de Suisse stage 3 Live - Puncheurs take aim at explosive, hilly finale

Refresh

Confirmation that 164 riders remain at the Tour de Suisse with Buchmann and Quintana pulling out injured.

150KM TO GO Reminder that Yves Lampaert (Soudal Quick-Step) did start the day as race leader after surviving the tricky finale yesterday. He leads the race by 4 seconds from Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The early attacks have started outside of Steinmaur with some familiar names from yesterday's break getting into the move: Luca Jenni, Christoph Janssen (both Swiss Cycling), Roberto Carlos González (Team Corratec-Vini Fantini), Johan Jacobs (Movistar) and Fabien Lienhard (Groupama-FDJ). The five-man group has an advantage of 0:30 for now.

161.7KM TO GO Flag dropped and we're racing officially now.

Stage start Riders are gone from the unofficial start and stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse 2024 is underway!

Who will be the next winner at the Tour de Suisse after Yves Lampaert (Sodal Quick-Step) claimed the ITT and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) took yesterday's sprint stage? It was a great day for the Frenchman after what he said was his biggest career victory yet at the age of 32. The uphill finale could be too difficult for him to repeat that today depending on how it is raced but expect to try his luck should the puncheur's teams not put properly dispatch of the purer sprinters. Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) wins stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar have also been hit with bad news Nairo Quintana's poor luck in 2024 has continued during his comeback to the WorldTour: Nairo Quintana abandons Tour de Suisse after breaking hand in stage 2 crash

It's been a tough morning for Bora-Hansgrohe with Emanuel Buchmann being forced to pull out of the race due to breaking his hip and collarbone in a late crash yesterday: Emanuel Buchmann breaks collarbone and hip in Tour de Suisse crash

Today's stage looks simple on paper with a relatively flat route starting in Steinmaur and running south towards the eastern outskirts of Zurich. However, close inspection shows a tough, hilly final 30km where the action should explode into life all before the final uphill kick to the line in Rüschlikon.