Tour de Suisse stage 3 Live - Puncheurs take aim at explosive, hilly finale

161.7km route from Steinmaur to Rüschlikon sees climbing backloaded into final 30 kilometres

Tour de Suisse 2024 stage 3 profile

Profile on stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tour de Suisse)

Tour de Suisse 2024

Confirmation that 164 riders remain at the Tour de Suisse with Buchmann and Quintana pulling out injured. 

150KM TO GO

The early attacks have started outside of Steinmaur with some familiar names from yesterday's break getting into the move: Luca Jenni, Christoph Janssen (both Swiss Cycling), Roberto Carlos González (Team Corratec-Vini Fantini), Johan Jacobs (Movistar) and Fabien Lienhard (Groupama-FDJ).

161.7KM TO GO

Stage start

Who will be the next winner at the Tour de Suisse after Yves Lampaert (Sodal Quick-Step) claimed the ITT and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) took yesterday's sprint stage?

Movistar have also been hit with bad news Nairo Quintana's poor luck in 2024 has continued during his comeback to the WorldTour:

It's been a tough morning for Bora-Hansgrohe with Emanuel Buchmann being forced to pull out of the race due to breaking his hip and collarbone in a late crash yesterday:

Today's stage looks simple on paper with a relatively flat route starting in Steinmaur and running south towards the eastern outskirts of Zurich. However, close inspection shows a tough, hilly final 30km where the action should explode into life all before the final uphill kick to the line in Rüschlikon.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse!

