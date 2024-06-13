Tour de Suisse: Adam Yates extends lead with dominant stage 5 summit finish win
Almeida second, Bernal third in Carì
Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates) cemented his lead at the Tour de Suisse by soloing to victory on the summit finish at Carì on stage 5.
The Briton was teed up for victory by a remarkable stint of pace-making from his teammate João Almeida, who helped himself to second place on the day, just five seconds down.
Egan Bernal (Ineos) took a battling third place at 15 seconds ahead of an impressive Matthew Riccitello (Israel Premier Tech) and Enric Mas (Movistar) on a day when Tadej Pogačar’s key mountain domestiques underlined their readiness for the Tour de France.
After Ineos had been to the fore for much of the afternoon, UAE Team Emirates took over on the climb to the finish, with Isaac del Toro beginning the winnowing process for Yates. The front group began to be whittled down in earnest once Almeida took over with 6.5km to go.
Soon afterwards, dangermen like Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) were distanced, leaving only ten riders in contention with 5km remaining.
Almeida continued to dial up the pace thereafter, and only three riders – Mas, Bernal and Riccitello – remained in contact with the UAE duo come the final 3km of the climb.
Yates’ inevitable attack finally came with 1.7km to go. Bernal and Mas attempted to follow, but the Colombian soon tapped out to follow his own pace. Mas managed to stay in touch with Yates into the final kilometre, but he too had to yield when the Briton kicked again 800m from the line.
On the approach to the line, Almeida underscored his strength by catching and passing Bernal and Mas to take second place on the stage.
In the overall standings, Almeida remains in second place, now 35 seconds behind Yates, while Bernal moves up to third at 1:11.
More to follow!
Results
