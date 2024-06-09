Tour de Suisse stage 1 Live - An early test against the clock

Refresh

Küng during his ride to provisional third place. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The top five separated by just over seven seconds at the finish.

Bettiol comes home shortly after with a time of 5:14.60 to move into second.

Küng comes home in second place! His time of 5:16.07 is four seconds off Almeida.

Damiano Caruso also out on course.

Bernal fifth at the line with a time of 5:23.87.

Alberto Bettiol has edged between Beullens and Küng at the checkpoint, fractions of a second in it there.

Bernal was seventh with a time of 1:22.43 there.

Küng second at the checkpoint, 0.45 of a second off Cedric Beullens.

Mas, Bernal and Küng out on course now.

Uijtdebroeks is fifth at the finish with a time of 5:28.89.

Almeida now the quickest at the finish after gonig third at the checkpoint. His time is 5:12.

Second rider to start Yannis Voisard is the quickest at the finish so far with a time of 5:19.44.

João Almeida and Cian Uijtdebroeks are already underway and the likes of Enric Mas, Egan Bernal, and Stefan Küng are following shortly.

Riders head out with one-minute intervals all day today so it'll be a fast and furious one.

Sommer hits the day's only checkpoint in a time of 1:20.92.

The 2024 Tour de Suisse is now underway as Jan Sommer rolls down the start ramp!

The final stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné is also ongoing. You can follow stage 8 live here.

Under 10 minutes to the start of the stage now.

Today's stage is the shortest of the race by some distance, though stage 6 has been massively reduced due to snow in the high mountains. 2024 Tour de Suisse queen stage shortened to 42.5km due to snowpack

Home favourite and the top time trialist in the field Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) starts his effort at 14:22 local time, so just under half an hour away.

168 riders will start the Tour de Suisse, with Jacopo Mosca (Lidl-Trek) the last man out.

it's a very short and very flat stage to start the race. Just 4.8km in the Lichtenstein capital of Vaduz.

Jan Sommer of the Swiss National Team is the first man to start today.

Around 20 minutes before the Tour de Suisse gets underway with the first rider to start.