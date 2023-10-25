Swipe to scroll horizontally Tour de France Femmes 2024 overview Date August 12-18 Distance 946km Start Location Rotterdam Finish Location Alpe d'Huez Category Women's WorldTour Previous Edition - Winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx)

Image 1 of 12 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) celebrates on the podium at the overall winner of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) wins stage 8 on Alpe d’Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) claims the victory ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) on a dramatic stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) steps into yellow on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage winner Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) sprint to the finish line in Liège (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx -Protime) celebrates at podium as she takes over the yellow jersey after stage 3 time trial win (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx -Protime) clocked the fastest time on stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Charlotte Kool (dsm-firmenich PostNL) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool is the first leader at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Charlotte Kool struck first at the 2024 Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de France Femmes results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stage 8 - Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Alpe d’Huez as Kasia Niewiadoma wins GC title / As it happened

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) held off a long range attack by Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) to win the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. Vollering powered away on the penultimate climb of Col du Glandon with only Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) able to hold her wheel, and for a short time became the virtual leader on the road.

But some difficult minutes, Niewiadoma regrouped, dug deep and was able to shorten the gap to Vollering who won the stage on Alpe d’Huez. Rooijakkers was second on the stage, and Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) came around Niewiadoma to take third.

Niewiadoma claimed the overall victory with four seconds on Vollering, and 10 seconds on Rooijakkers.

Stage 7 - Tour de France Femmes: Justine Ghekiere wins at Le Grand-Bornand as Kasia Niewiadoma retains yellow / As it happened

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) attacked her breakaway companions on the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt with 13.5km to go to solo to victory on stage 7. Ghekiere was part of a six-rider move that escaped with over 80 kilometres to go. Maëva Squiban (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) attacked from the field to take second, and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) for third.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Niewiadoma, who was fourth on the stage, retains the yellow jersey with 27 seconds on Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and 37 seconds on Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT).

Stage 6 - Tour de France Femmes: Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage 6 victory / As it happened

Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) became the first French stage winner of the Tour de France Femmes, taking a daring solo move on the descent into Morteau. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the sprint for second to move into the green points classification jersey, while Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) maintained her lead in the overall classification.

Stage 5 - Tour de France Femmes: Blanka Vas wins stage 5 as Vollering loses yellow jersey after crash / As it happened



It was a dramatic day on the Tour de France Femmes, with stage 5 delivering a victory for SD Worx-Protime with Blanka Vas but the team also lost the yellow jersey after Demi Vollering crashed within the final 10km.



Vas outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar) to claim the stage win while an injured Vollering limped over the line in 50th place, 1:47 off the winning time. After coming second on the stage Niewiadoma took over the yellow jersey from Vollering, who now sits back in ninth place overall, 1:19 off the lead spot.

Stage 4 - Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4 / As it happened

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) delivered a stunning sprint to win stage 4 in a photo finish, beating yellow jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) narrowly to the line in Liège. Pieterse, Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) escaped the peloton on the climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. Niewiadoma claimed third.

Vollering retains the yellow jersey with a 22-second lead on Pieterse, and 43 seconds on Niewiadoma.

Stage 3 - Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering rules Rotterdam with stage 3 time trial victory and moves into yellow jersey / As it happened

Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) clocked the fastest time on the 6.3km time trial in Rotterdam to win stage 3 and take over the yellow jersey. She bested ITT world champion Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez), and Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) by five seconds.

In the general classification, Vollering has a three-second lead on her teammate Lorena Wiebes and five seconds on Dygert, Adegeest and Kerbaol.

Stage 2 - Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2 / As it happened

Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sprinted to back-to-back victories on stage 2 in Rotterdam. The yellow jersey outsprinted Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished third.

Kool remained in yellow after the first of two stages on the second day of racing, with 14 seconds on Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) who is second, and Wiebes, in third.

Stage 1 - Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool wins stage 1 sprint in The Hague and takes first yellow jersey / As it happened

Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won the opening stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in The Hague and so pulled on the first yellow jersey of this year's race with a superbly-timed sprint finish.

The Dutch rider took advantage of a mechanical problem that slowed expected favourite Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime). She was hit by Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility), losing her derailleur, her chain and so any power on the pedals.

Ahtosalo finished fast to take second and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) was third.

2024 Tour de France Femmes Information

The route for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes was officially presented in Paris on October 25 by race director Marion Rousse.

The third edition of the modern incarnation of the women's Tour de France will be held after the Paris Olympic Games with eight stages across seven days between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18.

Organisers offer a total of 946.3km of racing that includes three flat stages for the sprinters, one individual time trial, two hilly stages, two mountain stages and a crowning conclusion atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.

2024 Tour de France Femmes Route

The peloton racing the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: ASO)

The route for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes includes a Grand Départ in the Netherlands from August 12 to August 14, and takes place in host cities Rotterdam, The Hague, Dordrecht, and Valkenburg.

The route then crosses into the Ardennes Classics iconic cities of Liège and Bastogne before entering France and travelling into the Alps for two final mountain stages in Le Grand Bornand and Alpe d'Huez.

Stage 1: Rotterdam to The Hague, 124km

Stage 2: Dordrecht to Rotterdam, 67km

Stage 3: Rotterdam to Rotterdam, 6.3km

Stage 4: Valkenburg to Liège, 122km

Stage 5: Bastogne to Amnéville, 150km

Stage 6: Remiremont to Morteau, 160km

Stage 7: Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand, 167km

Stage 8: Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d'Huez, 150km

2024 Tour de France Femmes Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start Time Finish Time August 12 Stage 1 12:15 15:33 August 13 Stage 2 09:50 11:35 August 13 Stage 3 15:10 17:50 August 14 Stage 4 12:25 15:49 August 15 Stage 5 11:55 15:48 August 16 Stage 6 11:30 15:45 August 17 Stage 7 10:30 15:27 August 18 Stage 8 13:40 18:38

2024 Tour de France Femmes Contenders

Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is likely to return to the 2024 Tour de France Femmes to try and win a second consecutive overall title after securing the yellow jersey in the 2023 edition.

Annemiek van Vleuten, the winner of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes and fourth in 2023, has retired from professional cycling after a sparkling 16-year career and so will not be competing in the third edition of the event.

Two-time podium finisher Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), gravel world champion, will line up as one of the main contenders for the overall title.

Road race world champion Lotte Kopecky (also SD Worx) won the opening stage last year and wore the yellow jersey for six days, climbed with the best to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, and then stormed to third place in the time trial in Pau. She closed out the eight-day race by winning the green points jersey and taking second overall behind her teammate Vollering. She will be one to watch in the 2024 edition of the Tour de France Femmes.

Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich) was the top French rider in last year's Tour de France Femmes, and other riders to watch will be Évita Muzic and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ-SUEZ as well as Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).