Tour de France Femmes 2024
Everything you need to know about the race for the coveted yellow jersey
|Date
|August 12-18
|Distance
|946km
|Start Location
|Rotterdam
|Finish Location
|Alpe d'Huez
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|Previous Edition - Winner
|Demi Vollering (SD Worx)
Tour de France Femmes results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stage 8 - Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Alpe d’Huez as Kasia Niewiadoma wins GC title / As it happened
Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) held off a long range attack by Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) to win the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. Vollering powered away on the penultimate climb of Col du Glandon with only Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) able to hold her wheel, and for a short time became the virtual leader on the road.
But some difficult minutes, Niewiadoma regrouped, dug deep and was able to shorten the gap to Vollering who won the stage on Alpe d’Huez. Rooijakkers was second on the stage, and Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) came around Niewiadoma to take third.
Niewiadoma claimed the overall victory with four seconds on Vollering, and 10 seconds on Rooijakkers.
Stage 7 - Tour de France Femmes: Justine Ghekiere wins at Le Grand-Bornand as Kasia Niewiadoma retains yellow / As it happened
Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) attacked her breakaway companions on the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt with 13.5km to go to solo to victory on stage 7. Ghekiere was part of a six-rider move that escaped with over 80 kilometres to go. Maëva Squiban (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) attacked from the field to take second, and Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) for third.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Niewiadoma, who was fourth on the stage, retains the yellow jersey with 27 seconds on Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and 37 seconds on Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT).
Stage 6 - Tour de France Femmes: Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage 6 victory / As it happened
Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) became the first French stage winner of the Tour de France Femmes, taking a daring solo move on the descent into Morteau. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the sprint for second to move into the green points classification jersey, while Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) maintained her lead in the overall classification.
Stage 5 - Tour de France Femmes: Blanka Vas wins stage 5 as Vollering loses yellow jersey after crash / As it happened
It was a dramatic day on the Tour de France Femmes, with stage 5 delivering a victory for SD Worx-Protime with Blanka Vas but the team also lost the yellow jersey after Demi Vollering crashed within the final 10km.
Vas outsprinted Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Liane Lippert (Movistar) to claim the stage win while an injured Vollering limped over the line in 50th place, 1:47 off the winning time. After coming second on the stage Niewiadoma took over the yellow jersey from Vollering, who now sits back in ninth place overall, 1:19 off the lead spot.
Stage 4 - Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4 / As it happened
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) delivered a stunning sprint to win stage 4 in a photo finish, beating yellow jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) narrowly to the line in Liège. Pieterse, Vollering and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) escaped the peloton on the climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. Niewiadoma claimed third.
Vollering retains the yellow jersey with a 22-second lead on Pieterse, and 43 seconds on Niewiadoma.
Stage 3 - Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering rules Rotterdam with stage 3 time trial victory and moves into yellow jersey / As it happened
Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) clocked the fastest time on the 6.3km time trial in Rotterdam to win stage 3 and take over the yellow jersey. She bested ITT world champion Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez), and Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) by five seconds.
In the general classification, Vollering has a three-second lead on her teammate Lorena Wiebes and five seconds on Dygert, Adegeest and Kerbaol.
Stage 2 - Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2 / As it happened
Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) sprinted to back-to-back victories on stage 2 in Rotterdam. The yellow jersey outsprinted Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) while Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished third.
Kool remained in yellow after the first of two stages on the second day of racing, with 14 seconds on Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) who is second, and Wiebes, in third.
Stage 1 - Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool wins stage 1 sprint in The Hague and takes first yellow jersey / As it happened
Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won the opening stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in The Hague and so pulled on the first yellow jersey of this year's race with a superbly-timed sprint finish.
The Dutch rider took advantage of a mechanical problem that slowed expected favourite Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime). She was hit by Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility), losing her derailleur, her chain and so any power on the pedals.
Ahtosalo finished fast to take second and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) was third.
2024 Tour de France Femmes Information
The route for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes was officially presented in Paris on October 25 by race director Marion Rousse.
The third edition of the modern incarnation of the women's Tour de France will be held after the Paris Olympic Games with eight stages across seven days between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18.
Organisers offer a total of 946.3km of racing that includes three flat stages for the sprinters, one individual time trial, two hilly stages, two mountain stages and a crowning conclusion atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.
2024 Tour de France Femmes Route
The route for the 2024 Tour de France Femmes includes a Grand Départ in the Netherlands from August 12 to August 14, and takes place in host cities Rotterdam, The Hague, Dordrecht, and Valkenburg.
The route then crosses into the Ardennes Classics iconic cities of Liège and Bastogne before entering France and travelling into the Alps for two final mountain stages in Le Grand Bornand and Alpe d'Huez.
- Stage 1: Rotterdam to The Hague, 124km
- Stage 2: Dordrecht to Rotterdam, 67km
- Stage 3: Rotterdam to Rotterdam, 6.3km
- Stage 4: Valkenburg to Liège, 122km
- Stage 5: Bastogne to Amnéville, 150km
- Stage 6: Remiremont to Morteau, 160km
- Stage 7: Champagnole to Le Grand-Bornand, 167km
- Stage 8: Le Grand-Bornand to Alpe d'Huez, 150km
2024 Tour de France Femmes Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start Time
|Finish Time
|August 12
|Stage 1
|12:15
|15:33
|August 13
|Stage 2
|09:50
|11:35
|August 13
|Stage 3
|15:10
|17:50
|August 14
|Stage 4
|12:25
|15:49
|August 15
|Stage 5
|11:55
|15:48
|August 16
|Stage 6
|11:30
|15:45
|August 17
|Stage 7
|10:30
|15:27
|August 18
|Stage 8
|13:40
|18:38
2024 Tour de France Femmes Contenders
Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD Worx) is likely to return to the 2024 Tour de France Femmes to try and win a second consecutive overall title after securing the yellow jersey in the 2023 edition.
Annemiek van Vleuten, the winner of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes and fourth in 2023, has retired from professional cycling after a sparkling 16-year career and so will not be competing in the third edition of the event.
Two-time podium finisher Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), gravel world champion, will line up as one of the main contenders for the overall title.
Road race world champion Lotte Kopecky (also SD Worx) won the opening stage last year and wore the yellow jersey for six days, climbed with the best to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, and then stormed to third place in the time trial in Pau. She closed out the eight-day race by winning the green points jersey and taking second overall behind her teammate Vollering. She will be one to watch in the 2024 edition of the Tour de France Femmes.
Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich) was the top French rider in last year's Tour de France Femmes, and other riders to watch will be Évita Muzic and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig of FDJ-SUEZ as well as Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).
Kirsten Frattini has been the Editor of Cyclingnews since December 2025, overseeing editorial operations and output across the brand and delivering quality, engaging content.
She manages global budgets, racing & events, production scheduling, and contributor commissions, collaborating across content sections and teams in the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to ensure audience and subscription growth across the brand.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.