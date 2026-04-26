Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes LIVE: Can Demi Vollering take a third win, or can someone spring a surprise?
The year's final Spring Classic tackles 156km between Bastogne and Liège
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 - Preview
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2026 - Route
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Race Situation
The peloton roll out for the neutral start at 13:25 local time
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As the last of the Spring Classics, Liège is the final and most prestigious of the three so-called Ardennes Classics, and last year was a cracker.
Kim Le Court winning in a four-woman sprint.
Winning Amstel Gold Race last weekend and finishing third at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) is flying!
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Before we crack on with today's race, let's take a look at what happened earlier this week.
On Wednesday Demi Vollering won La Flèche Wallonne with a superlative finish on the Mur de Huy.
Today's race is slightly mis-named, starting not in Liège, but way down in the south of Belgium, close to the Luxembourg border, in Bastogne. Whatever, the route takes us north through the Ardennes forest, to finish in Liège.
We roll out for a short neutralised section at 13:25 local time, but teams are already signing on at the start. Here, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi are being presented, they're likely to be riding for former Spanish champion, Usoa Ostolaza.
Good afternoon for another late start and the last of the Spring Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège.
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