Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes LIVE: Can Demi Vollering take a third win, or can someone spring a surprise?

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As the last of the Spring Classics, Liège is the final and most prestigious of the three so-called Ardennes Classics, and last year was a cracker. Kim Le Court winning in a four-woman sprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning Amstel Gold Race last weekend and finishing third at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) is flying! A post shared by Flèche et LBL (@classiquesardennes) A photo posted by on

Today's race is slightly mis-named, starting not in Liège, but way down in the south of Belgium, close to the Luxembourg border, in Bastogne. Whatever, the route takes us north through the Ardennes forest, to finish in Liège.

We roll out for a short neutralised section at 13:25 local time, but teams are already signing on at the start. Here, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi are being presented, they're likely to be riding for former Spanish champion, Usoa Ostolaza. Team Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi sign on prior to the 10th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good afternoon for another late start and the last of the Spring Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège.