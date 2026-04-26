Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes LIVE: Can Demi Vollering take a third win, or can someone spring a surprise?

The year's final Spring Classic tackles 156km between Bastogne and Liège

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Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal Team), Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Demi Vollering (Team FDJ-Suez) during Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes 2025. (Photo Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Eventual winner, Kim Le Court (AG Insurance-Soudal) during the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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As the last of the Spring Classics, Liège is the final and most prestigious of the three so-called Ardennes Classics, and last year was a cracker.

Mauritius&#039; AG Soudal Team&#039;s Kim Le Court (L) celebrates after winning the women elite race of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling event, 152,9km from Bastogne to Liege, on April 27, 2025. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning Amstel Gold Race last weekend and finishing third at La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday, Paula Blasi (UAE Team ADQ) is flying!

Before we crack on with today's race, let's take a look at what happened earlier this week.

On Wednesday Demi Vollering won La Flèche Wallonne with a superlative finish on the Mur de Huy.

Vollering wins Fleche Wallonne Femmes 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's race is slightly mis-named, starting not in Liège, but way down in the south of Belgium, close to the Luxembourg border, in Bastogne. Whatever, the route takes us north through the Ardennes forest, to finish in Liège.

We roll out for a short neutralised section at 13:25 local time, but teams are already signing on at the start. Here, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi are being presented, they're likely to be riding for former Spanish champion, Usoa Ostolaza.

Team Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi sign on prior to the 10th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Team Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi sign on prior to the 10th Liege - Bastogne - Liege Femmes 2026. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good afternoon for another late start and the last of the Spring Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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