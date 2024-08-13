Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering rules Rotterdam with stage 3 time trial victory and moves into yellow jersey

By
published

Chloé Dygert, Loes Adegeest and Cédrine Kerbaol finish in same time, second to fourth, five seconds behind Vollering

Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) won the stage 3 ITT to take the GC lead and the yellow jersey. The 2023 overall winner covered the 6.3-kilometre course through the centre of Rotterdam in 7:25 minutes, beating ITT world champion Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM), Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez), and Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) by five seconds.

Charlotte Kool (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) gave her all but finished 25 seconds slower than Vollering and had to relinquish the yellow jersey, but kept the green jersey for the points classification.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.