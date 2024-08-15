No broken bones for Demi Vollering after Tour de France Femmes crash, looks set to start stage 6

By
published

SD Worx-Protime release medical update on defending champion after going down at high speed and losing the yellow jersey in Amnéville

Demi Vollering after crashing on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
Demi Vollering after crashing on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering didn't sustain any broken bones during the high-speed crash which lost her the yellow jersey on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes and she is likely to start stage 6 according to SD Worx-Protime.

The defending champion went down 6.3km from the finish in Amnéville and was spotted clutching at the top of her left leg before finally remounting 49 seconds after the incident. But a medical update posted to the team's social media page on Thursday evening revealed that the injuries were largely superficial, albeit with some road rash.

