Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2
Dutchwoman doubles up in Rotterdam to extend overall race lead as Vos rounds out podium
Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won her second stage in a row at the Tour de France Femmes, outpacing Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) to take victory on stage 2 in Rotterdam.
The yellow jersey came out of the slipstream of her great sprint rival in the last 100 metres of the flat 68km stage and came around to score another victory and extend her overall lead. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished third.
Several crashes marked the stage. The first one, after only 2km, split the peloton in three, and, when things had come back together, Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto-Dstny) attacked. She held off the peloton for 30km before being caught with 9.8km to go, leaving the sprint teams to set up for the final.
With the time bonus for the stage victory, Kool extended her GC lead to 12 seconds on Vos and 14 seconds on Wiebes and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) heading into the afternoon's stage 3 time trial.
"We were in control the whole day, but we heard some crashes, so I hope everyone is okay," said Kool after the stage. "It was a hectic course, but I like it. It was quite a chaotic sprint. We were a bit far, but I tried to stay as calm as possible. I just launched my sprint, and it was enough.
"Dreams come true quite fast these days. First yesterday and today already winning in this jersey, it’s just really special. I did not expect this two weeks ago, but things can change fast."
