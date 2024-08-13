Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2

Image 1 of 15 Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) made it two stage wins in two days at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) The jersey holders at the stage 2 start in Dordrecht (Image credit: Getty Images) Race leader Charlotte Kool at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Crowds packed the streets to greet the race (Image credit: Getty Images) The peloton out on the road in the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty Images) US and Olympic champion Kirsten Faulkner in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Human Powered Health lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Elizabeth Deignan working at the front for Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Getty Images) Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto-Dstny) in the break (Image credit: Getty Images) Wiebes and Kool battle for the stage win in the sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Kool celebrates her stage win on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Kool is back in the yellow jersey after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images) Kool is also in the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Cristina Tonetti is the leader of the mountain classification (Image credit: Getty Images) Anniina Ahtosalo leads the best young rider competition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won her second stage in a row at the Tour de France Femmes, outpacing Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) to take victory on stage 2 in Rotterdam.

The yellow jersey came out of the slipstream of her great sprint rival in the last 100 metres of the flat 68km stage and came around to score another victory and extend her overall lead. Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished third.

Several crashes marked the stage. The first one, after only 2km, split the peloton in three, and, when things had come back together, Audrey De Keersmaeker (Lotto-Dstny) attacked. She held off the peloton for 30km before being caught with 9.8km to go, leaving the sprint teams to set up for the final.

With the time bonus for the stage victory, Kool extended her GC lead to 12 seconds on Vos and 14 seconds on Wiebes and Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) heading into the afternoon's stage 3 time trial.



"We were in control the whole day, but we heard some crashes, so I hope everyone is okay," said Kool after the stage. "It was a hectic course, but I like it. It was quite a chaotic sprint. We were a bit far, but I tried to stay as calm as possible. I just launched my sprint, and it was enough.



"Dreams come true quite fast these days. First yesterday and today already winning in this jersey, it’s just really special. I did not expect this two weeks ago, but things can change fast."

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling