Tour de France Femmes stage 1 Live - The sprinters fight for the first yellow jersey

Refresh

Elyne Roussel (AUB) and another Tashkent rider have been distanced.

Break caught The nerves are so high and the wind is a bit stronger at this section as more riders are being distanced.

Dropped from peloton Asal Rizaeva (TCW) Another rider from the Uzbekistan team.

100km to go Just 11" between the break and the peloton who have the hammer down now.

Dropped from peloton Madina Kakhorova (TCW) Lidl-Trek leading the peloton.

Breakaway riders: Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (CSR)

Gaia Masetti (AGS)

Iurani Blanco (LAB) A nice move here that currently has about half a minute on the bunch.



Attack! Three riders launch a move.

Still no break. Reason for this is that the average speed is up at over 52kph so far.

Bike change Natalie Grinczer (CGS) She's not having a great start to this race.

FDJ-Suez now have control on the front but Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM, DSM-Firmenich-PostNL and SD Worx-Protime are just behind.

This is a very nervous start on this main road. Various teams jostling for position on the front. One of the camera bikes stopped in the tunnel and the riders didn't see it until very late, almost causing a crash.

Natalie Grinczer (CGS), who was involved in the crash in the neutral, is just off the back at the moment. She is back racing after an awful head injury. Really good to see the 30-year-old Brit racing here.

SD Worx-Protime are now the main team on the front of the peloton. I imagine this will be a common sight throughout this race. UAE Team ADQ have a few riders up towards the front too.

Liv-AlUla-Jayco and FDJ-Suez currently the main teams on the front.

121.4km to go The race begins! Already a couple of kilometres done as they waited for all the riders to get back on before starting. No attacks as the pace is just very high.

The issue for Emond (EFO) is a radio issue. The mechanic is currently looking at it and trying to make sure she can hear what's going on. Radios are key to knowing what is going on as well as a safety feature. We saw the Olympics last week and there were no radios at all. Some riders didn't even know where they were in relation to the race.

Mechanical Clara Emond (EFO) This issue, along with Pirrone (CGS) means that the riders roll through KM0 but are not racing just yet.

Bike change Elena Pirrone (CGS) This will likely delay the official start.

It is a rather, lets say, jazzy new look for the Tour this year for the American team of Human Powered Health. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mechanical Yara Kastelijn (FED) The stage winner in the last year's race just having her bike looked at after her crash.

Crash in neutral! A few riders go down in the neutral zone. Yara Kastelijn (FED)

Puck Pieterse (FED)

Natalie Grinczer (CGS)

Thalita de Jong (LTD)

Maureen Arens (LTD)

Unfortunately, Italian star Elisa Longo-Borghini (LTK) is not at the start of the race after a training crash. Read more by clicking the link below... >>> Elisa Longo Borghini to skip Tour de France Femmes following training crash (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neutral start The riders have set off in the neutral zone. Around 14km of neutral.

Just half an hour before the start in Rotterdam with the race taking on a rather pleasing distance of 123km to Den Haag... Or... In French, Le Haye.

The riders have completed sign on as we get our first photos from the stage and a very sunny Rotterdam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Dutch team come to the race starting in their home nation with just three Dutch riders. Defending champion, Demi Vollering. The rider with the most stage wins at this race, Lorena Wiebes. And European champion, Mischa Bredewold. Niamh Fisher-Black is a back-up rider for Vollering. Blanka Vas comes with good form after her fourth place at the Olympic road race. Barbara Guarischi and veteran Christine Majerus complete the squad. 💛 At home on the first part of the route, SD Worx aims for a second title with @demivollering! And happy birthday to @N_FisherBlack 🥳💛 A domicile sur la première partie du parcours, SD Worx vise un deuxième titre inédit pour @demivollering ! Et bon anniversaire… pic.twitter.com/sGJG0HqzLxAugust 12, 2024

There's no time to dwell on Olympic blues. The sporting calendar accelerator is pushed to the floor and we move on to one of, if not the, biggest race on the women's WorldTour calendar. Vollering (SDW), Niewiadoma (CSR), Labous (DFP), Realini (LTK), Garcia (LAJ) and many more besides will be hoping to pull on the coveted yellow jersey on Sunday atop Alpe d'Huez.

Are you ready for the TDFF? Kirsten Frattini and James Moultrie are on the race for Cyclingnews, ready to capture all the news, interviews and the unique atmosphere. This is what to look out for this week as 'Watch the Femmes.' The main talking points ahead of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes

It is ten years since TDFF campaigner Kathryn Bertine enjoyed the moment when she and other women got a 'foot in the door' at the Tour de France. ‘One day was a foot in the door’ - 10 years since the first La Course by Le Tour de France: the day women’s cycling reclaimed the race it deserved (Image credit: Getty Images)

As we begin our live coverage of the 2024 TDFF, the sun is out in the Netherlands for a great first day of racing.