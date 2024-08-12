Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes stage 1 Live - The sprinters fight for the first yellow jersey

By
last updated

The 2024 TDFF begins in the Netherlands with a 124km stage from Rotterdam to The Hague

Tour de France Femmes - Everything you need to know

Tour de France Femmes favourites

Tour de France Femmes route

Refresh

Elyne Roussel (AUB) and another Tashkent rider have been distanced. 

Break caught

Dropped from peloton

100km to go

Dropped from peloton

Breakaway riders:

Attack!

Still no break. Reason for this is that the average speed is up at over 52kph so far. 

Bike change

FDJ-Suez now have control on the front but Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM, DSM-Firmenich-PostNL and SD Worx-Protime are just behind. 

This is a very nervous start on this main road. Various teams jostling for position on the front. One of the camera bikes stopped in the tunnel and the riders didn't see it until very late, almost causing a crash. 

Natalie Grinczer (CGS), who was involved in the crash in the neutral, is just off the back at the moment. She is back racing after an awful head injury. Really good to see the 30-year-old Brit racing here. 

SD Worx-Protime are now the main team on the front of the peloton. I imagine this will be a common sight throughout this race. UAE Team ADQ have a few riders up towards the front too. 

Liv-AlUla-Jayco and FDJ-Suez currently the main teams on the front. 

121.4km to go

The issue for Emond (EFO) is a radio issue. The mechanic is currently looking at it and trying to make sure she can hear what's going on. Radios are key to knowing what is going on as well as a safety feature. We saw the Olympics last week and there were no radios at all. Some riders didn't even know where they were in relation to the race. 

Mechanical

Bike change

It is a rather, lets say, jazzy new look for the Tour this year for the American team of Human Powered Health. 

Mechanical

Crash in neutral!

Unfortunately, Italian star Elisa Longo-Borghini (LTK) is not at the start of the race after a training crash. Read more by clicking the link below...

Neutral start

Just half an hour before the start in Rotterdam with the race taking on a rather pleasing distance of 123km to Den Haag... Or... In French, Le Haye. 

The riders have completed sign on as we get our first photos from the stage and a very sunny Rotterdam.

The Dutch team come to the race starting in their home nation with just three Dutch riders. Defending champion, Demi Vollering. The rider with the most stage wins at this race, Lorena Wiebes. And European champion, Mischa Bredewold. 

There's no time to dwell on Olympic blues. The sporting calendar accelerator is pushed to the floor and we move on to one of, if not the, biggest race on the women's WorldTour calendar. 

Are you ready for the TDFF?

It is ten years since TDFF campaigner Kathryn Bertine enjoyed the moment when she and other women got a 'foot in the door' at the Tour de France.  

As we begin our live coverage of the 2024 TDFF, the sun is out in the Netherlands for a great first day of racing.

Bonjour and welcome to our live coverage of stage 1 of Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!

Latest on Cyclingnews