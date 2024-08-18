Tour de France Femmes stage 8 Live - The Grand Finale

Refresh

It's a wet and windy day in the French Alps. Difficult conditions today in the pack 🌧️Des conditions difficiles aujourd'hui au coeur peloton 🌧️

The break are continuing to build an advantage. They're now 1:40 ahead. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justine Ghekiere will be looking to strengthen her grip on the polka dot jersey shortly.



SD-Worx-Protime showing their gameplan for today right from the off, with four riders already up the road.

Just 3km to the summit of the Col de Tamié.

Three non-starters become four as Movistar confirm that Sheyla Gutiérrez didn't take to the start this afternoon due to COVID-19.

The 22-rider group with over a minute on the peloton consists of: Mischa Bredewold, Lorena Wiebes, Christine Majerus, Blanka Vas (SD-Worx-Protime), Franziska Koch (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL), Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek), Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Team), Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez), Riejanne Markus, Fem Van Empel (Visma Lease-a-Bike), Silke Smulders (Liv AlUla Jayco), Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ceratizit-WNT), Kristen Faulkner, Noemi Rüegg (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Liane Lippert, Olivia Baril (Movistar), Silvia Persico, Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ), Camille Fahy, Célia Le Mouel (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93), Katerine Aalerud and Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility).

There's a 23-rider group out in front, with 4 of the SD-Worx-Protime team in there. We'll list off the full contingent shortly.

We're still unclear of the make-up of the leading group, but we do know they've managed to get clear now. A 30-second advantage as they head up the Col de Tamié.

The size of the group looking to push on is causing it some trouble, with some teams clearly not wanting the elastic to snap.

While we work out who made the break, we should probably tell you about the first categorised climb of the day. The Col de Tamié is 9.7km in length, with an average gradient of 4%.

Ghekiere isn't alone though, it looks to be a pretty sizeable group pushing on.

It's almost like she knew we were talking about her! Justine Ghekiere has attacked off the front for a second day running. The Belgian is clearly keen to scoop up those QOM points coming up shortly.

While the peloton decides who can and who can't head up the road, let's remind ourselves how yesterday's stage went. On the first of two mountainous days, AG Insurance-Soudal Team's Justine Ghekiere was part of the day's early break that managed to hold off the bunch. The 28-year-old went solo from 13.5km out and arrived 1:15 ahead of second-place Maëva Squiban (Arkéa-B&B Hotels). It also means that Ghekiere, after an efficient breakaway performance, sits top of the Queen of the Mountain standings by 16 points to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Is it a surprise that plenty of riders want to get up the road today, though? Not only is a stage win at the Tour de France Femmes up for grabs but so is having one of Alpe d'Huez's hairpin bends named after you. Read more: A chance to make history on Alpe d'Huez - Évita Muzic applauds decision to dedicate bend after stage 8 winner at Tour de France Femmes

Not to be for Kraak, as she's reeled in soon after. With the mountains ahead, arranging a breakaway that everyone can agree on might take some time.

Amber Kraak of FDJ-Suez has wasted no time in getting up the road.

149.9km to go And the flag is dropped for the final time in this year's Tour de France Femmes.

The green points jersey is a much more clear-cut affair than the GC battle, with Marianne Vos (Visma Lease-a-Bike) sitting already beyond reach on 170. The second place in that classification is Niewiadoma, who has almost half as many points, 86. Just 45 points are up for grabs today, so as long as the Dutchwoman stays on her bike and inside the time cut, she'll win the green jersey for a second time (2022). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flag drop is expected to be roughly 15 minutes from now.

With all the sign-ons done and dusted, the riders are heading for the neutralised start.

Meanwhile, it seems like the yellow jersey isn't going to be given up without a fight. Ready for the big fight ⚔️⛰️#TDFF2024 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift l @KNiewiadoma pic.twitter.com/APcRXRpwxFAugust 18, 2024

The riders are going through the sign-on and team presentation process in Le Grand-Bornard. A penny for the thoughts of Demi Vollering today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For an in-depth insight into the 150km-long parcours awaiting the peloton today, check out our stage 8 preview here.

From the riders looking to tackle the stage head-on, to those not riding at all. There are three non-starters for the eighth and final stage: Marit Raaijmakers, Barbara Malcotti (Human Powered Health) and Josie Talbot (Cofidis).

After an enthralling week, here's how the standings look with one stage left to race. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) holds the yellow jersey by a matter of 27 seconds to Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), with French rising talent and stage 6 winner Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) a further 10 seconds in arrears. Defending champion Demi Vollering (SD-Worx-Protime) sits 1:19 behind Niewiadoma after a crash on stage 5, which lost her both time and the maillot jaune.

So the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes is finally upon us and a mouthwatering first meeting with Alpe d'Huez awaits the peloton today. The 150km-long day starts out in yesterday's finish destination of Le Grand-Bornand, taking in the Col de Tamié (9.5km at 4%), and then the Col du Glandon (19.7km at 7.2%) before reaching Alpe d'Huez (13.8km at 8.1%).