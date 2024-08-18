Tour de France Femmes stage 8 Live - The Grand Finale

Live coverage

Alpe d'Huez makes race debut with GC battle set to be decided on mythical mountain

It's a wet and windy day in the French Alps.

The break are continuing to build an advantage. They're now 1:40 ahead.

Justine Ghekiere will be looking to strengthen her grip on the polka dot jersey shortly.

SD-Worx-Protime showing their gameplan for today right from the off, with four riders already up the road. 

Just 3km to the summit of the Col de Tamié.

Three non-starters become four as Movistar confirm that Sheyla Gutiérrez didn't take to the start this afternoon due to COVID-19.

The 22-rider group with over a minute on the peloton consists of:

There's a 23-rider group out in front, with 4 of the SD-Worx-Protime team in there. We'll list off the full contingent shortly. 

We're still unclear of the make-up of the leading group, but we do know they've managed to get clear now. A 30-second advantage as they head up the Col de Tamié.

The size of the group looking to push on is causing it some trouble, with some teams clearly not wanting the elastic to snap. 

While we work out who made the break, we should probably tell you about the first categorised climb of the day.

 Ghekiere isn't alone though, it looks to be a pretty sizeable group pushing on.

It's almost like she knew we were talking about her! 

While the peloton decides who can and who can't head up the road, let's remind ourselves how yesterday's stage went.

Is it a surprise that plenty of riders want to get up the road today, though?

Not to be for Kraak, as she's reeled in soon after. 

Amber Kraak of FDJ-Suez has wasted no time in getting up the road. 

149.9km to go

The green points jersey is a much more clear-cut affair than the GC battle, with Marianne Vos (Visma Lease-a-Bike) sitting already beyond reach on 170.

The flag drop is expected to be roughly 15 minutes from now.

With all the sign-ons done and dusted, the riders are heading for the neutralised start.

Meanwhile, it seems like the yellow jersey isn't going to be given up without a fight.

The riders are going through the sign-on and team presentation process in Le Grand-Bornard.

For an in-depth insight into the 150km-long parcours awaiting the peloton today, check out our stage 8 preview here.

From the riders looking to tackle the stage head-on, to those not riding at all.

After an enthralling week, here's how the standings look with one stage left to race.

So the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes is finally upon us and a mouthwatering first meeting with Alpe d'Huez awaits the peloton today. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the final stage of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes!

