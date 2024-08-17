Tour de France Femmes stage 7 Live - The race heads to the mountains for a GC battle

Refresh

Abandon Amanda Spratt (LTK)

Multiple teams on the front of the peloton. Fenix-Deceuninck, Liv-AlUla-Jayco, Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM and SD Worx-Protime. The gap now at 5'16" between the break and the peloton.

Just over 40km to the top of the penultimate climb of Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt.

QoM (Côte de Cercier) 1. Justine Ghekiere (AGS) 3pts

2. Julie van de Velde (AGS) 2pts

3. Ruth Edwards (HPH) 1pt Polka dot jersey riding well in the break.

1km to the top of the Côte de Cercier for the breakaway.

The peloton is very reduced but looking calm as the riders wind themselves along the valley roads before heading onto the next climb of the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marte Berg Edseth (UXM) is now solo in the chase as Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) has sat up to return to the peloton after gaining more green jersey points.

60km to go The peloton are 4'35" down on the break. Ahtosalo (UXM) and Berg Edseth (UXM) are still in the gap and are currently 3'00" down on the leaders.

After the intermediate sprint, Marianne Vos (TVL) now leads the green jersey by 85pts over Lorena Wiebes (SDW) with 170pts to Wiebes' 85pts.

Onto the next climb of the day, the Côte de Cercier which is 4km long with an average gradient of 4.9%. It is a category three climb, so 3pts, 2pts and 1pt available at the top.

So far, a near perfect defence of polka dots and green by Ghekiere (AGS) and Vos (TVL). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Intermediate sprint (Frangy) 1. Marianne Vos (TVL) 25pts

2. Julie van de Velde (AGS) 20pts

3. Justine Ghekiere (AGS) 17pts

4. Sara Martin (MOV) 15pts

5. Sarah Roy (COF) 13pts

6. Ruth Edwards (HPH) 11pts

7. Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) 10pts

8. Marte Berg Edseth (UXM) 9pts

9. Karlijn Swinkels (UAD) 8pts

10. Célia Le Mouel (AUB) 7pts

11. Lorena Wiebes (SDW) 7pts

12. Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka (CSR) 5pts

13. Coralie Demay (FST) 4pts

14. Demi Vollering (SDW) 3pts

Marianne Vos (TVL) wins the intermediate sprint.

Attack in peloton Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM)

Marte Berg Edseth (UXM)

SD Worx-Protime leading the peloton as the break have less than a kilometre to the intermediate sprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The break are working really well together. They continue to grow their gap over the peloton. Now at 2'20" between the two groups. (Image credit: Getty Images)

70km to go Just 4km to the intermediate sprint.

The gap is over two minutes to 2'10". Marianne Vos (TVL) is the virtual yellow jersey as she started the day 1'53" down on Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) in 15th place.

The latest gap given is now 1'55" between the peloton and this breakaway who are working very well together.

10km to go until the intermediate sprint in Frangy. This is now very beneficial for Marianne Vos (TVL) who looks to solidify her lead on green. Now that Kool (DFP) has left, Vos (TVL) has a lead of 66 points over Wiebes (SDW).

A counter attack of Karlijn Swinkels (UAD) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (MOV) did get a small gap but has since been caught again.

QoM (Côte de Bois d'Arlod) 1. Justine Ghekiere (AGS) 2pts

2. Julie van de Velde (AGS) 1pt Perfect riding from AG Insurance-Soudal, here.

The gap is now over a minute! It is 1'15" between the break and the bunch.

80km to go Just 1km from the top of the second climb of the day, the Côte de Bois d'Arlod.

Abandon Becky Storrie (DFP) The British rider leaves the race following a crash earlier today.

Silke Smulders (LAJ) is one of the riders who was trying to bridge but the counter move has been caught.

Attack in peloton A new counter attack coming from the peloton involving Liv-AlUla-Jayco and Movistar.

The gap continues to grow and is now at 55" between the breakaway and the peloton.

The riders have started the next climb of the day, the Côte de Bois d'Arlod. The climb is 2.4km long with an average gradient of 4.6%. The break now have a gap of 45" on the peloton.

Puncture Usoa Ostolaza (LAB) The Spanish national champion suffers a puncture in the peloton.

The gap jumps up to 25" for the six rider breakaway over the peloton.

This is an absolutely perfect situation for Ghekiere (AGS) as none of her main QoM rivals are in the group and she has a very strong teammate in Van de Velde (AGS) with her.

Attack Justin Ghekiere (AGS)

Julie van de Velde (AGS)

Sara Martín (MOV)

Marianne Vos (TVL)

Ruth Edwards (HPH)

Sarah Roy (COF) They quickly gain 15" on the peloton.

In the valley the temperature has risen to 27 degrees centigrade. Still light wind of 7kph. Average speed so far is 38kph.

Current situation for the top three in the polka dot jersey fight... ⚪️🔴 Classement après le col de la Croix de la Serra ⚪️🔴🥇 🇧🇪Justine Ghekiere, 26 pts🥈 🇳🇱 Puck Pieterse, 25 pts🥉 🇳🇱@Yarakastelijn, 14 ptsLa bataille fait rage au sommet du classement ! ⚪️🔴#TDFF2024 #WatchTheFemmes@GoZwift pic.twitter.com/aQ7Crp8iVnAugust 17, 2024

Lots of teams taking the opportunity to go back to the cars and get some fresh bidons and food on board before starting the next climb.

When the riders finish the descent they start a small climb on a gradual gradient. Once over that, they start another descent where they will come to the bottom of the Côte de Bois d'Arlod.

100km to go The riders are well on their way down the Col de la Croix de la Serra. The next climb, Côte de Bois d'Arlod, is 20km away.

There is now just one point between Ghekiere (AGS) and Pieterse (FED) in the battle for polka dots. Kastelijn (FED) moves up to third and is now 12 points behind the leader.

QoM (Col de la Croix de la Serra) 1. Puck Pieterse (FED) 10pts

2. Justine Ghekiere (AGS) 8pts

3. Yara Kastelijn (FED) 6pts

4. Karlijn Swinkels (UAD) 4pts

5. Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) 2pts

6. Liane Lippert 1pt

Puck Pieterse (FED) wins the QoM sprint on the Col de la Croix de la Serra. ⛰️ Puck Pieterse is the first at the the Col de la Croix de la Serra summit ahead of Justine Ghekiere, wearer of the @maillotapois ⛰️ Puck Pieterse est passé en tête du Col de la Croix de la Serra devant Justine Ghekiere, porteuse du @maillotapois #TDFF2024 l #WatchTheFemmes… pic.twitter.com/hhT1V7lc9xAugust 17, 2024

Justine Ghekiere (AGS) leading the peloton. She will hope no-one challenges her in the QoM sprint.

1km to the top of the Col de la Croix de la Serra. 10, 6, 4, 2 and 1 points available.

110km to go Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) is hiding in the wheels well so far. The peloton had a split but now all together with Lidl-Trek leading. (Image credit: Getty Images)

AG Insurance-Soudal are setting a decent tempo on the front to deter attacks so that Justine Ghekiere can have the best chance of extending her lead in the QoM standings.

Around 4km to the top of the Col de la Croix de la Serra.

AG Insurance-Soudal, Lidl-Trek and Canyon-SRAM lead the peloton on the Col de la Croix de la Serra.

Abandon Charlotte Kool (DFP) The two time stage winner and former green jersey has abandoned the race.

Dropped riders Amber Pate (LAJ)

Alison Jackson (EOC)

Nina Berton (WNT)

Alison Avoine (AUB)

Emilia Fahlin (ARK)

Romy Kasper (HPH)

Amandine Fouquenet (ARK) Among others.

Rear puncture Jeanne Korevaar (LAJ)

120km to go Several riders already losing touch on the early slopes of this climb.

Onto the first categorised climb of the day goes the race! The category one Col de la Croix de la Serra. 12km long at 5.1% average gradient. Liv-AlUla-Jayco leading the peloton.

130km to go The riders are flying down the descent of the first uncategorised climb. They are halfway down it at the moment.

There have been a few more moves but, again, nothing is getting away. AG Insurance-Soudal still keenly marking riders as plenty points, 25 to be exact, on offer today for the QoM jersey.

The riders are about 30km from the first categorised climb of the day. The category one Col de la Croix de la Serra. It is 12km long with an average gradient of 5.1%.

140km to go Still all together as the riders complete over 25km of racing.

Abandon Antri Christoforou (CGS) The national champion of Cyprus leaves the race. Roland now only have two riders left in the race. Giorgia Vettorello and Sylvie Swinkels. Only Tashkent have less riders with one, Yanina Kuskova.

AG Insurance-Soudal are doing a superb job so far as they look to protect Justine Ghekiere's polka dot jersey. Silvia Persico (UAD) is a big danger in the competition as she is just five points behind the Belgian. (Image credit: Getty Images)

150km to go Over the first part of the first climb of the day, which is uncategorised, the Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux.

That move has been dragged back again as the peloton is absolutely flying at the moment. Cofidis still have a rider on the front of the bunch.

Attack A solo move by a Cofidis rider has got a small gap.

10km in and the peloton is still together. No moves are getting any sort of gap at all.

Abandon Anya Louw (AGS) As it turns out, the crash was worse than it sounded and the Australian rider has had to abandon the race. Three very quickfire abandons.

Abandon Anna Henderson (TVL) The Olympic silver medalist leaves the race after suffering since the crash two days ago.

Abandon Mieke Docx (LTD)

160km to go Peloton is still all together after 6km of racing.

Crash! Anya Louw (AGS) No update as to how she is but didn't sound serious.

It is another beautiful sunny day in France with temperatures currently at 25 degrees centigrade and wind of just 4kph.

Riders already starting to lose contact with the peloton. 128 riders started today's stage.

Another confirmed DNS is Human Powered Health's Lily Williams. After an incredible couple of weeks in France, Olympic gold medalist Lily Williams bows out of the Tour for some much deserved rest 🥇 📸 @GettySport #TDFF2024 | #WatchTheFemmes pic.twitter.com/6NKZJ5UN9uAugust 17, 2024

The riders immediately start climbing up the uncategorised climb of Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux. Several early moves trying to form the morning breakaway. But, nothing is getting away just yet.

166.4km to go The longest stage of the Tour de France Femmes 2024 begins!

AG Insurance-Soudal have really gone for it with the polka dot details for Justine Ghekiere... Polka Dots everywhere!🔴🤩✨ @LeTourFemmes #TDFF2024 pic.twitter.com/gY6N9th14YAugust 17, 2024

Another rider who didn't start is Sofia Bertizzolo (UAD). Some pages saying Kim Le Court (AGS) didn't start but, she has according to the team's X page. Although she isn't able to compete at the level she would want so will support polka dot jersey, Justine Ghekiere (AGS) best she can.

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone. It is quite a long one with 9.5km of riding before the racing starts properly. A champion's selfie 🤳#TDFF2024 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/jj183rvwTrAugust 17, 2024

And it was an emotional day for Cédrine Kerbaol, Ceratizit-WNT and France as she took the nation's first Tour de France Femmes stage victory as well as going into second on GC. >>> Tour de France Femmes finally gets its first French stage winner as Cédrine Kerbaol turns the tide (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos (TVL) goes into the green jersey after a near perfect day on stage six. >>> 'It was a tough fight' - Marianne Vos all-in for Tour de France Femmes green jersey after battle for points in Morteau (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Demi Vollering (SDW) rode well yesterday after he crash the day before but often the second day is the hardest. How will she perform? >>> 'She’s up to the fight' - Vollering shows strong form after emotional 'rollercoaster' of crashing at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a special stage yesterday for Julietta Labous (DFP) on her home roads... >>> ‘Virage Juliette!’ - Labous celebrates with a bend dedicated in her name at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

It was a good day in yellow for Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) yesterday but can she continue to hold onto the jersey after today? >>> Kasia Niewiadoma keeps yellow jersey ahead of ‘crucial’ summit finishes set to decide Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

One rider is confirmed as not starting today's stage. That is Australian national champion, Ruby Roseman-Gannon of Liv-AlUla-Jayco. She came down in the mass crash two days ago and suffered yesterday.

The sign on is well underway in Champagnole with DSM-Firmenich-PostNL keen to put their leader and French champion, Juliette Labous, in the best position possible... All set for a day on the climbs as we head to a summit finish on Le Grand-Bornand 💪🏻#TDFF2024 pic.twitter.com/Z9ah9MlENRAugust 17, 2024

The mountains are here with back-to-back days of climbing. Today's stage is the longest of the race with a 166.4km ride with a final climb being split into two... The Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt (5.4km at 5.!%) followed by the Grand Bornand - Montée de Chinaillon (7km at 5.1%).