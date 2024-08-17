Tour de France Femmes stage 7 Live - The race heads to the mountains for a GC battle

Live coverage

The riders take on the longest stage of the race at 166.4km with a summit finish on La Grand Bornand

Abandon

Multiple teams on the front of the peloton. Fenix-Deceuninck, Liv-AlUla-Jayco, Lidl-Trek, Canyon-SRAM and SD Worx-Protime. The gap now at 5'16" between the break and the peloton. 

Just over 40km to the top of the penultimate climb of Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt. 

QoM (Côte de Cercier)

1km to the top of the Côte de Cercier for the breakaway. 

The peloton is very reduced but looking calm as the riders wind themselves along the valley roads before heading onto the next climb of the day. 

Marte Berg Edseth (UXM) is now solo in the chase as Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) has sat up to return to the peloton after gaining more green jersey points. 

60km to go

After the intermediate sprint, Marianne Vos (TVL) now leads the green jersey by 85pts over Lorena Wiebes (SDW) with 170pts to Wiebes' 85pts. 

Onto the next climb of the day, the Côte de Cercier which is 4km long with an average gradient of 4.9%. It is a category three climb, so 3pts, 2pts and 1pt available at the top. 

So far, a near perfect defence of polka dots and green by Ghekiere (AGS) and Vos (TVL). 

Intermediate sprint (Frangy)

Marianne Vos (TVL) wins the intermediate sprint. 

Attack in peloton

SD Worx-Protime leading the peloton as the break have less than a kilometre to the intermediate sprint. 

The break are working really well together. They continue to grow their gap over the peloton. Now at 2'20" between the two groups. 

70km to go

The gap is over two minutes to 2'10". Marianne Vos (TVL) is the virtual yellow jersey as she started the day 1'53" down on Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) in 15th place. 

The latest gap given is now 1'55" between the peloton and this breakaway who are working very well together. 

10km to go until the intermediate sprint in Frangy. This is now very beneficial for Marianne Vos (TVL) who looks to solidify her lead on green. Now that Kool (DFP) has left, Vos (TVL) has a lead of 66 points over Wiebes (SDW). 

A counter attack of Karlijn Swinkels (UAD) and Sheyla Gutiérrez (MOV) did get a small gap but has since been caught again. 

QoM (Côte de Bois d'Arlod)

The gap is now over a minute! It is 1'15" between the break and the bunch. 

80km to go

Abandon

Silke Smulders (LAJ) is one of the riders who was trying to bridge but the counter move has been caught. 

Attack in peloton

The gap continues to grow and is now at 55" between the breakaway and the peloton. 

The riders have started the next climb of the day, the Côte de Bois d'Arlod. The climb is 2.4km long with an average gradient of 4.6%. The break now have a gap of 45" on the peloton. 

Puncture

The gap jumps up to 25" for the six rider breakaway over the peloton. 

This is an absolutely perfect situation for Ghekiere (AGS) as none of her main QoM rivals are in the group and she has a very strong teammate in Van de Velde (AGS) with her. 

Attack

In the valley the temperature has risen to 27 degrees centigrade. Still light wind of 7kph. Average speed so far is 38kph. 

Current situation for the top three in the polka dot jersey fight... 

Lots of teams taking the opportunity to go back to the cars and get some fresh bidons and food on board before starting the next climb. 

When the riders finish the descent they start a small climb on a gradual gradient. Once over that, they start another descent where they will come to the bottom of the Côte de Bois d'Arlod. 

100km to go

There is now just one point between Ghekiere (AGS) and Pieterse (FED) in the battle for polka dots. Kastelijn (FED) moves up to third and is now 12 points behind the leader. 

QoM (Col de la Croix de la Serra)

Puck Pieterse (FED) wins the QoM sprint on the Col de la Croix de la Serra. 

Justine Ghekiere (AGS) leading the peloton. She will hope no-one challenges her in the QoM sprint. 

1km to the top of the Col de la Croix de la Serra. 10, 6, 4, 2 and 1 points available. 

110km to go

AG Insurance-Soudal are setting a decent tempo on the front to deter attacks so that Justine Ghekiere can have the best chance of extending her lead in the QoM standings. 

Around 4km to the top of the Col de la Croix de la Serra. 

AG Insurance-Soudal, Lidl-Trek and Canyon-SRAM lead the peloton on the Col de la Croix de la Serra. 

Abandon

Dropped riders

Rear puncture

120km to go

Onto the first categorised climb of the day goes the race! The category one Col de la Croix de la Serra. 12km long at 5.1% average gradient. Liv-AlUla-Jayco leading the peloton. 

130km to go

There have been a few more moves but, again, nothing is getting away. AG Insurance-Soudal still keenly marking riders as plenty points, 25 to be exact, on offer today for the QoM jersey. 

The riders are about 30km from the first categorised climb of the day. The category one Col de la Croix de la Serra. It is 12km long with an average gradient of 5.1%. 

140km to go

Abandon

AG Insurance-Soudal are doing a superb job so far as they look to protect Justine Ghekiere's polka dot jersey. Silvia Persico (UAD) is a big danger in the competition as she is just five points behind the Belgian. 

150km to go

That move has been dragged back again as the peloton is absolutely flying at the moment. Cofidis still have a rider on the front of the bunch. 

Attack

10km in and the peloton is still together. No moves are getting any sort of gap at all. 

Abandon

Abandon

Abandon

160km to go

Crash!

It is another beautiful sunny day in France with temperatures currently at 25 degrees centigrade and wind of just 4kph. 

Riders already starting to lose contact with the peloton. 128 riders started today's stage. 

Another confirmed DNS is Human Powered Health's Lily Williams.

The riders immediately start climbing up the uncategorised climb of Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux. Several early moves trying to form the morning breakaway. But, nothing is getting away just yet. 

166.4km to go

AG Insurance-Soudal have really gone for it with the polka dot details for Justine Ghekiere... 

Another rider who didn't start is Sofia Bertizzolo (UAD). Some pages saying Kim Le Court (AGS) didn't start but, she has according to the team's X page. Although she isn't able to compete at the level she would want so will support polka dot jersey, Justine Ghekiere (AGS) best she can. 

Neutral start

And it was an emotional day for Cédrine Kerbaol, Ceratizit-WNT and France as she took the nation's first Tour de France Femmes stage victory as well as going into second on GC.

Marianne Vos (TVL) goes into the green jersey after a near perfect day on stage six.

Demi Vollering (SDW) rode well yesterday after he crash the day before but often the second day is the hardest. How will she perform? 

It was a special stage yesterday for Julietta Labous (DFP) on her home roads...

It was a good day in yellow for Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) yesterday but can she continue to hold onto the jersey after today?

One rider is confirmed as not starting today's stage. That is Australian national champion, Ruby Roseman-Gannon of Liv-AlUla-Jayco. She came down in the mass crash two days ago and suffered yesterday. 

The sign on is well underway in Champagnole with DSM-Firmenich-PostNL keen to put their leader and French champion, Juliette Labous, in the best position possible...

The mountains are here with back-to-back days of climbing. Today's stage is the longest of the race with a 166.4km ride with a final climb being split into two... The Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt (5.4km at 5.!%) followed by the Grand Bornand - Montée de Chinaillon (7km at 5.1%). 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 7 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes!

