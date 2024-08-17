Tour de France Femmes: Justine Ghekiere wins at Le Grand-Bornand as Kasia Niewiadoma retains yellow

By
published

Demi Vollering snatches bonus seconds ahead of Alpe d'Huez showdown

Jump to:
Image 1 of 10
LE GRAND BORNAND FRANCE AUGUST 17 Justine Ghekiere of Belgium and AG Insurance Soudal Team Polka dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 7 a 1664km stage from Champagnole to Le Grand Bornand 1265m UCIWWT on August 17 2024 in Le Grand Bornand France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) wins stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance - Soudal) won stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes. Wearing the polka-dot jersey, the 28-year-old Belgian was part of a break of six that went away with over 80km to go. Profiting from the help of her teammate Julie Van de Velde, Ghekiere squirreled away QOM points throughout the stage and went solo on the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt with 13.5km to go.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews