Tour de France Femmes stage 5 Live - Breakaway potential on punchy profile

Just 5km to the next climb of the day, the Côte de Fermont which is 1.5km at 4.6% average gradient.

Attack Loes Adegeest (FST) The Dutch rider goes for her second solo move of the stage.

QoM (Côte de Saint-Pancré) 1. Puck Pieterse (FED) 2pts

2. Justine Ghekiere (AGS) 1pt Pieterse (FED) extends her lead in the QoM classification by two more points, taking her two points ahead of Persico (UAD).

This would be a nice opportunity for Silvia Persico (UAD) to go into the lead of the QoM standings with 2 and 1 point(s) available at the top of the climb.

The race has split into four groups. All the main GC leaders in the front group. Green jersey, Kool (DFP), in the second group on the road.

Green jersey struggling Charlotte Kool (DFP) The leader of the points standings is struggling to hold onto the peloton.

Attack A rider from Movistar launches a new move as the race goes onto the second QoM of the day, the Côte de Saint-Pancré. 1.5km at 3.9%.

Caught The breakaway has been caught.

The large counter attack has been caught.

This large counter attacking move are 12" back on the peloton with the peloton 20" down on the leaders.

Suddenly, a group of around 15 riders are away from the peloton and trying to join the leaders.

The counter attack said to be: Niamh Fisher-Black (SDW)

Sheyla Gutiérrez (MOV)

Simone Boilard (UXM) However, while they shut the gap to just 22", they have been caught by the peloton.

Counter attack Riders can see the move up the road is being allowed almost a minute and want to join. They are trying to bridge.

The race enters France for the first time in the Tour de France Femmes 2024... We are 64km into stage five of eight...

90km to go The break have 50" on the peloton.

The gap is extending and has made it up to 40" between the break and the peloton. Around 7km to the second QoM of the day, the Côte de Saint-Pancré.

Liv-AlUla-Jayco leading the peloton currently with a gap of 35" up to the three rider breakaway.

Breakaway: Amandine Fouquenet (ARK)

Elena Pirrone (CGS)

Wilma Aintila (LTD) Peloton +35"

The leaders are, indeed, still made up of three riders. Likely Pirrone (CGS), Aintila (LTD) and one other rider. Awaiting confirmation of this.

Attack Elena Pirrone (CGS) The Roland rider caught and dropped the other breakaway riders who have been caught by the peloton according to race radio but it seems unclear for the moment.

One of the riders who has bridged to the break rides for Roland. Aintila (LTD) is still up the road with them.

Three riders now up the road with a gap of 10" on the peloton.

Attack Another rider bridges to Aintila (LTD). Still 5" gap.

Aintila (LTD) now has only got 5" over the peloton. The break is about to be done again.

Back down to 10" between the peloton and Aintila (LTD).

100km to go Several riders going back to the cars for new bidons and food. Aintila (LTD) now has a gap of 15" over the peloton.

And, once again, the gap falls and is now at 10" for Aintila (LTD).

Aintila (LTD) has a gap of 20" over the peloton.

Attack Wilma Aintila (LTD) The Finnish rider has 10" on the peloton.

Multiple moves going off the front of the peloton, but nothing sticking for the moment.

The peloton is now riding at a very high speed. Strung out in one long line.

110km to go The riders are well into the stage now. No breakaway has got more than 35" so far and that was the very early move of Elena Pirrone (CGS). The rest have struggled to get 20".

Caught That's that once again. The breakaway is dragged back as too many riders tried to join. SD Worx-Protime weren't happy with the composition made up of very strong riders.

Five riders now out front but the peloton is just 5" behind them. This could be the move that goes but the peloton doesn't seem keen.

Lily Williams (HPH) joins Baril (MOV) and Truyen (FED). They have 6" on the peloton.

Attack! Olivia Baril (MOV)

Marthe Truyen (FED)

There's no more horsing around in the peloton and the race appears to have calmed with no riders up the road. (Image credit: Getty Images)

120km to go Just over 30km into the race. The average speed so far has been just over 39kph.

Caught Loes Adegeest (FST) Nothing of note coming up on the profile, but DSM-Firmenich-PostNL want to keep the tempo reasonably high.

The gap between Adegeest (FST) and the peloton seems to have stabilised at 10".

40km to the second climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Pancré. Just two and one point(s) available.

DSM-Firmenich-PostNL leading the chase. The gap had gone up to 18" but now down to 10" again.

Attack Loes Adegeest (FST) The Dutch rider goes up the road with a gap of 15" over the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Persico (UAD) taking that one point on the first QoM of the day, she now goes level with Pieterse (FED) in that competition with 10 points each.

Abandon Špela Kern (COF)

The two riders caught and now six riders took a small gap. But that is swiftly dragged back as well. No breakaway is being allowed an inch today.

Attack Two riders get a small gap. One from Uno-X Mobility and one from Visma-Lease a Bike.

QoM (Côte de Hotte) 1. Elena Pirrone (CGS) 3pts

2. Michaela Drummond (ARK) 2pts

3. Silvia Persico (UAD) 1pt The break just managed to hold on for the QoM. It was Persico (UAD) trying to bridge. Now all back together.

Caught All breakaway riders are now caught. The gap has suddenly disappeared on the steep gradients.

Attack A rider from UAE Team ADQ has launched and is 20" behind the leaders on the first climb of the day. Peloton at 25".

Mechanical Alice Towers (CSR)

Caught Tonetti (LAB) The peloton swallow up the Italian rider and are still at 30" behind Pirrone (CGS) and Drummond (ARK).

140km to go Tonetti (LAB) now 25" behind Pirrone (CGS) and Drummond (ARK) with the peloton just 5" further back.

Onto the first climb of the day, the third category Côte de Hotte. 1.2km at 7.9%. Tonetti (LAB) currently losing more time to the leaders and is slipping back towards the peloton.

Former polka dot jersey, Cristina Tonetti (LAB) is the rider trying to join the two leaders. She is 20" behind with the peloton at 30".

Attack 20" up to the leaders with a rider from Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi now trying to bridge the gap.

And the pace from Uno-X Mobility is, once again, bringing the gap down. 15" is now the gap. They don't seem too keen on letting a break go. Not clear why as they have made no attempt to join one themselves.

The gap is at 25" with Uno-X Mobility still leading the pacing in the peloton.

Mechanical Carina Schrempf (FED)

Pirrone (CGS) is joined by Drummond (ARK) and they quickly rebuild their lead to 20" on the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack Michaela Drummond (ARK) She is trying to bridge to Pirrone (CGS) with a very small gap on the bunch.

Uno-X Mobility up the pace in the peloton. The gap to Pirrone (CGS) has stretched to 30" but is now plummeting and is at 15" currently.

The gap to Pirrone (CGS) stretches to 20" as the peloton appear to be happy enough with the situation. Pirrone will likely hope for some company, though. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack! Elena Pirrone (CGS) She launches early and solo but has a very small gap on the bunch.

152.5km to go The flag is waved and the racing begins in Bastogne!

Neutral start The riders have started the neutralised zone for stage five. They are due to start racing in roughly 10 minutes from now.

One rider who isn't starting today is Polish sprinter, Daria Pikulik (HPH). She finished 6th on stage one a day after winning silver in the Olympics on the velodrome. But she was dropped very early yesterday and was clearly suffering.

Team sign on and presentation is well underway in Bastogne...

And finally from our newsroom this morning, reaction from Puck Pieterse (FED) after Olympic disappointment in the mountain bike to Tour de France Femmes glory on the road bike... >>> From Olympic mountain bike to Tour de France Femmes victory - Puck Pieterse can do it all (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was the same old issue for Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) in yesterday's finale. The Polish rider isn't slow. But, compared to Pieterse (FED) and Vollering (SDW) she lacks the punch needed... >>> ‘Feel like I’m used to losing sprints’ - Kasia Niewiadoma misses stage win but moves to third overall at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow jersey, Demi Vollering (SDW), has no regrets after losing to Puck Pieterse (FED) on the line yesterday saying how much she likes the young Dutch rider... >>> 'No regrets' for Demi Vollering in photo-finish sprint against Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

It is a special bike day for Puck PIeterse (FED) as she wears the polka dot jersey today after taking 10 points in yesterday's stage. She leads that competition by just one point over Silvia Persico (UAD). Pieterse also holds the white jersey for best young rider. That jersey is being worn by Shirin van Anrooij (LTK) today.

Going into the fifth stage, the top three in GC look like this: 1. Demi Vollering (NED) SD Worx-Protime 7:40'10"

2. Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck +22"

3. Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) Canyon-SRAM +34" See full standings in all competitions in the link below... >>> The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

The final climb up the Côte de Montois-la-Montagne, which is 1.7km at an average gradient of 6% doesn't descent immediately after going through the QoM point. In fact, it carries on climbing to the second bonus sprint of the race at Malancourt-la-Montagne with 6", 4" and 2" available. Potentially a point for the race to break up.

The organisers are saying this is the last day for the sprinters. However, this isn't an easy course by any stretch of the imagination and will really challenge the purest of sprints such as green jersey, Charlotte Kool (DFP). However, expect the likes of Marianne Vos (TVL) and Lorena Wiebes (SDW) to absolutely be involved.

It is day four but stage five of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. The race seems to be flying by this week as we are already over half way. Today, the weather has come back for the riders with sunny spells and temperatures around the low 20s. Which will be appreciated after the rain of yesterday. The race also actually makes it's way into France after about 60km of today. (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)