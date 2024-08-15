Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes stage 5 Live - Breakaway potential on punchy profile

The race enters France for the first time as the profile tempts another battle between Pieterse and Vollering

Just 5km to the next climb of the day, the Côte de Fermont which is 1.5km at 4.6% average gradient. 

Attack

QoM (Côte de Saint-Pancré)

This would be a nice opportunity for Silvia Persico (UAD) to go into the lead of the QoM standings with 2 and 1 point(s) available at the top of the climb. 

The race has split into four groups. All the main GC leaders in the front group. Green jersey, Kool (DFP), in the second group on the road. 

Green jersey struggling

Attack

Caught

The large counter attack has been caught. 

This large counter attacking move are 12" back on the peloton with the peloton 20" down on the leaders. 

Suddenly, a group of around 15 riders are away from the peloton and trying to join the leaders. 

The counter attack said to be:

Counter attack

The race enters France for the first time in the Tour de France Femmes 2024... We are 64km into stage five of eight...

90km to go

The gap is extending and has made it up to 40" between the break and the peloton. Around 7km to the second QoM of the day, the Côte de Saint-Pancré. 

Liv-AlUla-Jayco leading the peloton currently with a gap of 35" up to the three rider breakaway. 

Breakaway:

The leaders are, indeed, still made up of three riders. Likely Pirrone (CGS), Aintila (LTD) and one other rider. Awaiting confirmation of this. 

Attack

One of the riders who has bridged to the break rides for Roland. Aintila (LTD) is still up the road with them. 

Three riders now up the road with a gap of 10" on the peloton. 

Attack

Aintila (LTD) now has only got 5" over the peloton. The break is about to be done again. 

Back down to 10" between the peloton and Aintila (LTD). 

100km to go

And, once again, the gap falls and is now at 10" for Aintila (LTD). 

Aintila (LTD) has a gap of 20" over the peloton. 

Attack

Multiple moves going off the front of the peloton, but nothing sticking for the moment. 

The peloton is now riding at a very high speed. Strung out in one long line. 

110km to go

Caught

Five riders now out front but the peloton is just 5" behind them. This could be the move that goes but the peloton doesn't seem keen. 

Lily Williams (HPH) joins Baril (MOV) and Truyen (FED). They have 6" on the peloton. 

Attack!

There's no more horsing around in the peloton and the race appears to have calmed with no riders up the road. 

120km to go

Caught

The gap between Adegeest (FST) and the peloton seems to have stabilised at 10".

40km to the second climb of the day, the Côte de Saint-Pancré. Just two and one point(s) available. 

DSM-Firmenich-PostNL leading the chase. The gap had gone up to 18" but now down to 10" again. 

Attack

With Persico (UAD) taking that one point on the first QoM of the day, she now goes level with Pieterse (FED) in that competition with 10 points each. 

Abandon

The two riders caught and now six riders took a small gap. But that is swiftly dragged back as well. No breakaway is being allowed an inch today. 

Attack

QoM (Côte de Hotte)

Caught

Attack

Mechanical

Caught

140km to go

Onto the first climb of the day, the third category Côte de Hotte. 1.2km at 7.9%. Tonetti (LAB) currently losing more time to the leaders and is slipping back towards the peloton. 

Former polka dot jersey, Cristina Tonetti (LAB) is the rider trying to join the two leaders. She is 20" behind with the peloton at 30". 

Attack

And the pace from Uno-X Mobility is, once again, bringing the gap down. 15" is now the gap. They don't seem too keen on letting a break go. Not clear why as they have made no attempt to join one themselves. 

The gap is at 25" with Uno-X Mobility still leading the pacing in the peloton. 

Mechanical

Pirrone (CGS) is joined by Drummond (ARK) and they quickly rebuild their lead to 20" on the peloton. 

Attack

Uno-X Mobility up the pace in the peloton. The gap to Pirrone (CGS) has stretched to 30" but is now plummeting and is at 15" currently. 

The gap to Pirrone (CGS) stretches to 20" as the peloton appear to be happy enough with the situation. Pirrone will likely hope for some company, though. 

Attack!

152.5km to go

Neutral start

One rider who isn't starting today is Polish sprinter, Daria Pikulik (HPH). She finished 6th on stage one a day after winning silver in the Olympics on the velodrome. But she was dropped very early yesterday and was clearly suffering. 

Team sign on and presentation is well underway in Bastogne...

And finally from our newsroom this morning, reaction from Puck Pieterse (FED) after Olympic disappointment in the mountain bike to Tour de France Femmes glory on the road bike... 

It was the same old issue for Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR) in yesterday's finale. The Polish rider isn't slow. But, compared to Pieterse (FED) and Vollering (SDW) she lacks the punch needed...

Yellow jersey, Demi Vollering (SDW), has no regrets after losing to Puck Pieterse (FED) on the line yesterday saying how much she likes the young Dutch rider...

It is a special bike day for Puck PIeterse (FED) as she wears the polka dot jersey today after taking 10 points in yesterday's stage. She leads that competition by just one point over Silvia Persico (UAD). Pieterse also holds the white jersey for best young rider. That jersey is being worn by Shirin van Anrooij (LTK) today. 

Going into the fifth stage, the top three in GC look like this:

The final climb up the Côte de Montois-la-Montagne, which is 1.7km at an average gradient of 6% doesn't descent immediately after going through the QoM point. In fact, it carries on climbing to the second bonus sprint of the race at Malancourt-la-Montagne with 6", 4" and 2" available. Potentially a point for the race to break up.

The organisers are saying this is the last day for the sprinters. However, this isn't an easy course by any stretch of the imagination and will really challenge the purest of sprints such as green jersey, Charlotte Kool (DFP). However, expect the likes of Marianne Vos (TVL) and Lorena Wiebes (SDW) to absolutely be involved. 

It is day four but stage five of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes. The race seems to be flying by this week as we are already over half way. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes!

