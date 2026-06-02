Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 LIVE: A tough Alpine time trial will begin to shape the GC with a new maglia rosa likely

The first significant GC shake-up with a challenging 12.7km uphill time trial on a cat.1 climb to Nevegal

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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek) celebrates on the podium wearing the pink leader&#039;s jersey after Stage 3 of the 2023 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Buja, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
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Riders start at one minute intervals in the reverse order of the general classification, so Elisa Balsamo will be the final rider.

Two of Marinetto's team mates, Sara Segala and Katelyn Nicholson are the next two off the ramp.

The first rider off

The first rider for this year's race is Ilaria Marinetto, the Mendelspeck E-Work rider was in the breakaway on stage one, but started today as the last rider on the general classification.

Elena Cecchini is still on home roads for today's TT, though we're further west than yesterday's stage. And further into the mountains, north of Vittorio Veneto, a city Sunday's stage passed through.

A sign where you can read &amp;quot;Elena Cecchini of SD Worx - Protime&amp;quot; before stage 4 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women a 12.7km individual time trial stage. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

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We start at 13:20CET in Belluno for the 12.7km race to Nevegal, with the first rider off at 13:20 and the last at 16:02.
Giro d'Italia women stage 4 time trial start times.

Swiss Marlen Reusser of Movistar Team and pictured as she crosses the finish line of the 24 km time trial of the Women Elite category at the UEC road European cycling championships, Wednesday 01 October 2025, in Loriol-sur-Drome, France. The European cycling championships Drome-Ardeche takes place from 1 to 5 October, France.BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

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Such is the route for today's TT we're likely to get a new race leader, but yesterday Elisa Balsamo took a third stage and maglia rosa.
Balsamo powered to her hat-trick victory on stage 3 with searing uphill sprint.

BUJA, ITALY - JUNE 01: Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Pink Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 3 a 156km stage from Bibione to Buja / #UCIWWT / on June 01, 2026 in Buja, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

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Today is a tough mountain time trial set to paint the first GC picture of the race.

BUJA, ITALY - JUNE 01: Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar competes during the 37th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 3 a 156km stage from Bibione to Buja / #UCIWWT / on June 01, 2026 in Buja, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro has a long tradition of time trials which goes way back. Whether it be a short prologue, a team time trial or an individual mountain effort like today.

Welcome to stage of the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women and it's individual time trial day.

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