Giro d'Italia Women stage 4 LIVE: A tough Alpine time trial will begin to shape the GC with a new maglia rosa likely

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Riders start at one minute intervals in the reverse order of the general classification, so Elisa Balsamo will be the final rider.

Two of Marinetto's team mates, Sara Segala and Katelyn Nicholson are the next two off the ramp.

The first rider off The first rider for this year's race is Ilaria Marinetto, the Mendelspeck E-Work rider was in the breakaway on stage one, but started today as the last rider on the general classification.

Elena Cecchini is still on home roads for today's TT, though we're further west than yesterday's stage. And further into the mountains, north of Vittorio Veneto, a city Sunday's stage passed through. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We start at 13:20CET in Belluno for the 12.7km race to Nevegal, with the first rider off at 13:20 and the last at 16:02.

Giro d'Italia women stage 4 time trial start times. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such is the route for today's TT we're likely to get a new race leader, but yesterday Elisa Balsamo took a third stage and maglia rosa.

Balsamo powered to her hat-trick victory on stage 3 with searing uphill sprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro has a long tradition of time trials which goes way back. Whether it be a short prologue, a team time trial or an individual mountain effort like today.