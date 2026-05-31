Giro d'Italia Women stage 2 LIVE: With a new rider in pink will it be another day for the sprinters?

Another day for the sprinters along a 146km route from Roncade H-Farm to Caorle

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Elisa Balsamo of LIDL - TREK during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 Team Presentation in Cesenatico, Italy, on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)
Elisa Balsamo leads the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women ahead of stage 2 (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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Rolling out at 10:55CET we have 156km on the cards today, starting in Roncade, just east of Treviso before finishing in Caorle. And we'll see the first classified climb of the race the Muro di Ca' del Poggio.

The peloton had a late finish last night after a long transfer as we head north, the other side of Venice for another day that could well be a bunch sprint finish.

As for Lorena Wiebes, her SD Worx-Protime team are "astonished."

CESENATICO, ITALY - MAY 30: Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime meets the media press prior to the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 1 a 139km stage from Cesenatico to Ravenna / #UCIWWT / on May 30, 2026 in Cesenatico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek's Italian sprinter will now start the race in the leader's maglia rosa.

"It's not the way I want to win," she said.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek) prior to the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 1 a 139km stage from Cesenatico to Ravenna / #UCIWWT / on May 30, 2026 in Cesenatico, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, it wasn't just the racing which created the drama for yesterday's stage.

Elisa Balsamo was declared the winner after Lorena Wiebes was ejected from the race.

Elisa Balsamo of LIDL - TREK during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026 Team Presentation in Cesenatico, Italy, on May 29, 2026. (Photo by Tommaso Berardi/NurPhoto)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Good morning, we're back for stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia, stay with us all day for live updates.

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