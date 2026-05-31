Giro d'Italia Women stage 2 LIVE: With a new rider in pink will it be another day for the sprinters?

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Rolling out at 10:55CET we have 156km on the cards today, starting in Roncade, just east of Treviso before finishing in Caorle. And we'll see the first classified climb of the race the Muro di Ca' del Poggio.

The peloton had a late finish last night after a long transfer as we head north, the other side of Venice for another day that could well be a bunch sprint finish.