Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4
Kasia Niewiadoma settles for third from breakaway group on rainy day in Liège
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) took her first WorldTour victory on the road by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes in a sprint from a group of three ahead of yellow jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).
The trio had gotten away on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck), but an attack by Vollering dropped Rooijakkers on the short climb to the Boncelles bonus sprint.
Then 29 seconds later, Kim Le Court finished fourth from a group of 12 riders that also contained GC riders like Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez), Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek), Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Rooijakkers, Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).
In the GC, Vollering has a 22-second lead on Pieterse with Niewiadoma following at 34 seconds. Pieterse also takes the lead in the U23 and mountain classifications.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 4 Live - Vollering fights to defend GC lead on Classics courseThe peloton tackle to roads of Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege over 122.7km
-
Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4Kasia Niewiadoma settles for third from breakaway group on rainy day in Liège
-
'I wanted a change' - Emanuel Buchmann swaps Bora for Cofidis after ten years with teamGerman champion had lamented omission from Giro d'Italia line-up
-
Mark Cavendish confirmed for last dance at November Tour de France Prudential Singapore CriteriumManxman to celebrate Tour de France success in Asia but unlikely to race again with Astana Qazaqstan