Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4

Image 1 of 12 Tour de France Femmes 2024: Puck Pieterse (left) of Fenix-Deceuninck wins stage 4 ahead of Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime in Yellow Leader Jersey (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) The trio of riders from the final breakaway hit the finish in Liège, the stage won by Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) ahead of Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) in second and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in third (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Stage winner Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck celebrates stage 4 win (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The final breakaway into Liège - Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM Racing), Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) in the Yellow Leader Jersey and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Race leader Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime rides in peloton on 122.7km stage 4 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The peloton riding stage 4 across Belgian roads (Image credit: Getty Images) US road champion Kristen Faulkner of EF-Oatly-Cannondale rides at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The peloton rides from Valkenburg to Liège and appears to be racing more than each other (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Waiting for the train, the peloton stops for short time before the Mont-Theux climb (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) The peloton stopped due to a train crossing (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images) Sara Martin in the break on stage 4 with 60km to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Sara Martin of Movistar Team, in the breakaway, stops due to a train crossing (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) took her first WorldTour victory on the road by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes in a sprint from a group of three ahead of yellow jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

The trio had gotten away on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck), but an attack by Vollering dropped Rooijakkers on the short climb to the Boncelles bonus sprint.

Then 29 seconds later, Kim Le Court finished fourth from a group of 12 riders that also contained GC riders like Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez), Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek), Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale), Rooijakkers, Juliette Labous (DSM-Firmenich PostNL), and Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek).

In the GC, Vollering has a 22-second lead on Pieterse with Niewiadoma following at 34 seconds. Pieterse also takes the lead in the U23 and mountain classifications.

More to come ...

Results

