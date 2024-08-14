Tour de France Femmes: Puck Pieterse stuns Vollering with first WorldTour victory in photo finish on stage 4

By
published

Kasia Niewiadoma settles for third from breakaway group on rainy day in Liège

LIEGE BELGIUM AUGUST 14 Stage winner Puck Pieterse of The Netherlands and Team FenixDeceuninck and Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Lader Jersey sprint at finish line during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 4 a 1227km stage from Valkenburg to Liege UCIWWT on August 14 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour de France Femmes 2024: Puck Pieterse (left) of Fenix-Deceuninck wins stage 4 ahead of Demi Vollering of SD Worx-Protime in Yellow Leader Jersey(Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) took her first WorldTour victory on the road by winning stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes in a sprint from a group of three ahead of yellow jersey Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM).

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

