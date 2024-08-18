Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Alpe d’Huez as Kasia Niewiadoma wins GC title

Image 1 of 21 Canyon-Sram’s Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates winning the Tour de France Femmes title (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) gave it everything to win the stage and try tp get the GC (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Evita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) pushes the pace in the yellow jersey group (Image credit: Getty Images) Valentina Cavallar (Arkea-BB Hotels) and Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizitwint) (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) digging deep on Alpe d’Huez (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) is digging deep to chase down Vollering and Rooijakkers (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand (Lidl-Trek) pulls the chase group in the valley before the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Movistar’s Sara Martin, Liane Lippert and Mareille Meijering fly down one of the turns on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Shirin Van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) and Juliette Labous (dsm-firmenich PostNL) were dropped on the climb of Col du Glandon (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) attacked on the Col du Glandon with Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) on her wheel (Image credit: Getty Images) Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) leads yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) as they chase the break (Image credit: Getty Images) The dwindling peloton was down to 13 riders on the ascent of Col du Glandon (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) leads the group of chasers on the ascent of Col du Glandon (Image credit: Getty Images) Liane Lippert (Movistar) sets the pace at the front the dwindling break on the ascent of Col du Glandon (Image credit: Getty Images) Christine Majerus (SD Worx-Protime) leads the 20+ rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Stage 7 winner Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) made it into the breakaway to get more QOM points (Image credit: Getty Images) Peloton raced from Le Grand Bornand to Alpe d’Huez on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) descends (Image credit: Getty Images) Loes Adegeest (FDJ-Suez) attacks early on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Jerseys at the start of stage 8: stage 7 most combative rider Julie Van De Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal), white best young rider Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck), QOM leader Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal), yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) and green jersey Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) has won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, keeping a four-second gap over Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who attacked on the Col du Glandon and won the stage in Alpe d'Huez ahead of Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Niewiadoma started the finishing climb 43 seconds behind the front duo and fought hard on the climb to defend her lead. On the last kilometres, Évita Muzic (FDJ-Suez) was the only one who could follow Niewiadoma's pace, and the Frenchwoman outsprinted Niewiadoma for third place, 1:01 minutes behind the stage winner.

In the final GC, Niewiadoma wins by four seconds over Vollering and ten seconds over Rooijakkers.

“It’s so crazy, the whole stage was such a rollercoaster. I had a really bad moment on the Glandon but I was able to rebuild myself on the descent. And I was so lucky to have Lucinda Brand, I think we at Canyon-SRAM have to say thank you to Lidl-Trek because they did a great job also for us, bringing us closer to Demi and Pauliena.”

Describing her bad moment on the Col du Glandon in more detail, Niewiadoma continued: “I felt terrible at that moment, mentally and physically. On the descent, all of a sudden, I got my power back. It’s so weird how sometimes it happens, you crack, but then you just need a moment of relaxation and you get your power back. I just ate everything I had in my pockets, drank a lot of fluids, and then I thought, ‘okay, I’m ready to go again,’” she said.

“On Alpe d’Huez, I knew I had to pace myself and keep my best for the last five kilometres, just to minimise the gap as much as possible. To be honest, once again I lost the faith that I could do it. In the radio, they were screaming so much in the last two kilometres, I went through such a terrible time on this climb, I hated everything, to then finish and learn that I won the Tour de France is insane,” Niewiadoma said.

“It’s mindblowing because there are so many people I’m really grateful for, starting with my husband, my family, my friends, my whole team, and my coach Nate who put a lot of work to prepare me for that, and quite often he’s not really mentioned, so a big thank you especially to him. This victory goes to so many people who contributed to that victory,” Niewiadoma gave thanks to everyone who helped her along the way.

At the end of the interview, the 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner became almost philosophical, looking back at the 2023 edition and the recent Olympic road race.

“Life is insane. Last year I lost second place by less than a second, so now winning by a couple of seconds, I feel like, it’s all thanks to God who always has a plan for me, and, as life goes, there’s always something happening for certain reasons. I think that last year’s third place was there to reward me with this victory. And two weeks ago, I was so disappointed getting stuck behind the crash during the Olympics, now, due to a crash, I got some extra time. You never wish anyone any sort of bad luck, but it happens to everyone. This time, it didn’t happen to us, I’m grateful for that. I feel like all the stars aligned for my team and myself this week.”

Results

