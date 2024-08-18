Tour de France Femmes: Demi Vollering conquers Alpe d’Huez as Kasia Niewiadoma wins GC title

By
published

Pauliena Rooijakkers second and Evita Muzic on stage 8

Jump to:
Image 1 of 21
Canyon//SRAM Racing team's Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma celebrates after crossing the finish line and winning the third edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, after the 8th and last stage of the Tour de France, a 149.9 km between Le Grand Bornand and the Alpe d'Huez, in south-eastern France, on August 18, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
Canyon-Sram’s Kasia Niewiadoma celebrates winning the Tour de France Femmes title(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) has won the 2024 Tour de France Femmes, keeping a four-second gap over Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who attacked on the Col du Glandon and won the stage in Alpe d'Huez ahead of Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck).

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.