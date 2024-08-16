Tour de France Femmes stage 6 Live - A hilly stage awaits as the GC battle intensifies
The 159.2km stage is longer than the Olympic road race the riders tackled a couple of weeks ago
Happy 24th birthday to Victoire Berteau (COF)!
🥳 Joyeux anniversaire @velopipoire ! Cette tenue te va à merveille !🥳 Happy birthday @velopipoire! This kit suits you perfectly!#TDFF2024 | #WatchTheFemmes | @GoZwift | @TeamCOFIDIS pic.twitter.com/wANRDaNNodAugust 16, 2024
"And it was all yellow...." New yellow Canyon bike and helmet for Niewiadoma (CSR)...
💛🤩#TDFF2024 l #WatchTheFemmes l @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/tZiDK8QIOKAugust 16, 2024
The jerseys going into the sixth stage of the race:
Yellow - Kasia Niewiadoma (POL) Canyon-SRAM
Green - Charlotte Kool (NED) DSM-Firmenich-PostNL
Polka dots - Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck
White - Puck Pieterse (NED) Fenix-Deceuninck*
Green number - Loes Adegeest (NED) FDJ-Suez
Team - Lidl-Trek
*Worn by - Shirin van Anrooij (NED) Lidl-Trek
The team presentation and sign on is well underway in Remiremont...
💪 Ensemble !#TDFF2024 | #WatchTheFemmes | @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/1f7SII3qNkAugust 16, 2024
SD Worx-Protime had a very chaotic final few kilometres with Bredewold the only one to drop back and support Vollering after crash...
>>> 'This roundabout was very dangerous' - Bredewold unhappy with course as crash evaporates Vollering's lead at Tour de France Femmes
Mixed emotions for new yellow jersey, Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR)...
>>> 'I didn't know there was a crash' - Mixed emotions for yellow jersey Kasia Niewiadoma after Demi Vollering crashes at Tour de France Femmes
Lightning did not strike twice between Vas (SDW) and Faulkner (EFO) as the Olympic champion tried her trademark attack once again in the final kilometres yesterday...
>>> 'Could not let Faulkner go' - Blanka Vas avoids Olympic déjà vu at Tour de France Femmes
Puck Pieterse (FED) dropped to third after crashing, holds onto polka dots and white but misses out on yellow chance...
>>> Puck Pieterse misses out on chance at yellow jersey after Tour de France Femmes crash
It was a sigh of relief for Vollering and SD Worx-Protime as the defending champion has no serious injuries...
>>> No broken bones for Demi Vollering after Tour de France Femmes crash, looks set to start stage 6
First of the usual newsroom recap is an update on Georgi (DFP) after the crash...
>>> 'Doing well given the gravity of her fall' – Further checks for Pfeiffer Georgi after Tour de France Femmes crash
Unfortunately, yesterday's crash has seen a couple of riders leave the race. British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi (DFP), Canadian rider Magdeleine Vallieres (EFO) and former Polish champion Marta Lach (WNT).
Strong as ever in both the lead-outs and on the climbs, unfortunately @pfeiffergeorgi's @LeTourFemmes journey came to an end yesterday 😔 We have an update on her #TDFF2024 injuries now she is back at the hotel with the team ⤵️ Join us in sending her your best wishes. Heal up… pic.twitter.com/QNee5gWkGRAugust 16, 2024
The race heads back into the hills after what was an extremely chaotic stage yesterday. Vollering (SDW) crashing in yellow and dropping to ninth in GC handing yellow to Niewiadoma (CSR) with Vollering's SD Worx-Protime teammate, Vas, taking the win. The race has been really shaken up.
Bonjour and welcome to to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes!
