Tour de France Femmes stage 6 Live - A hilly stage awaits as the GC battle intensifies

The 159.2km stage is longer than the Olympic road race the riders tackled a couple of weeks ago

Happy 24th birthday to Victoire Berteau (COF)!

"And it was all yellow...." New yellow Canyon bike and helmet for Niewiadoma (CSR)...

The jerseys going into the sixth stage of the race:

The team presentation and sign on is well underway in Remiremont...

SD Worx-Protime had a very chaotic final few kilometres with Bredewold the only one to drop back and support Vollering after crash...

Mixed emotions for new yellow jersey, Kasia Niewiadoma (CSR)...

Lightning did not strike twice between Vas (SDW) and Faulkner (EFO) as the Olympic champion tried her trademark attack once again in the final kilometres yesterday...

Puck Pieterse (FED) dropped to third after crashing, holds onto polka dots and white but misses out on yellow chance...

It was a sigh of relief for Vollering and SD Worx-Protime as the defending champion has no serious injuries...

First of the usual newsroom recap is an update on Georgi (DFP) after the crash...

Unfortunately, yesterday's crash has seen a couple of riders leave the race. British champion, Pfeiffer Georgi (DFP), Canadian rider Magdeleine Vallieres (EFO) and former Polish champion Marta Lach (WNT).

The race heads back into the hills after what was an extremely chaotic stage yesterday. Vollering (SDW) crashing in yellow and dropping to ninth in GC handing yellow to Niewiadoma (CSR) with Vollering's SD Worx-Protime teammate, Vas, taking the win. The race has been really shaken up. 

Bonjour and welcome to to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes!

