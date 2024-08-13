Live coverage

Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live - All eyes on Wiebes in sprinters' battle

By
last updated

The second stage takes on a very short 69.7km expected sprint stage with Charlotte Kool looking to keep yellow

Tour de France Femmes - Everything you need to know

Tour de France Femmes favourites

Tour de France Femmes route

Tour de France Femmes stage 1 report 

Refresh

And finally, a word from yesterday's winner, Charlotte Kool (DFP), after what has been a challenging year for the sprinting star...

Tashkent City faced a lot of criticism after yesterday's stage as four of their riders were dropped on the opening stage and eventually abandoned the race...

Marianne Vos wasn't happy with her legs as she sprinted to fifth place in opening sprint stage...

Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) was close to disaster before she sprinted to second place in The Hague yesterday...

But before the riders head to the neutral start, let's take in from news from the last 24 hours.

Today is a double race day for the riders in the Tour de France Femmes peloton. This morning sees a very short 69.7km flat stage that is expected to be a sprint. Then, after a short break, the riders will come back for an even shorter 6.3km individual time trial.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Stage 2 of Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!

Latest on Cyclingnews