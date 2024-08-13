Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live - All eyes on Wiebes in sprinters' battle
The second stage takes on a very short 69.7km expected sprint stage with Charlotte Kool looking to keep yellow
And finally, a word from yesterday's winner, Charlotte Kool (DFP), after what has been a challenging year for the sprinting star...
>>> 'I could breathe again' - Charlotte Kool solved mystery respiratory issues just two weeks before Tour de France Femmes triumph
Tashkent City faced a lot of criticism after yesterday's stage as four of their riders were dropped on the opening stage and eventually abandoned the race...
>>> 'People can think what they want' - Tashkent City Women respond to criticism after four riders abandon Tour de France Femmes
Marianne Vos wasn't happy with her legs as she sprinted to fifth place in opening sprint stage...
>>> ‘The legs exploded’ - Marianne Vos left unsatisfied with fifth on Tour de France opener after getting positioning wrong
Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) was close to disaster before she sprinted to second place in The Hague yesterday...
>>> 'I somehow touched her back wheel' - Anniina Ahtosalo skirts disaster after touch of wheels with Lorena Wiebes in Tour de France Femmes sprint
But before the riders head to the neutral start, let's take in from news from the last 24 hours.
Firstly with some reaction from Lorena Wiebes (SDW)...
>>> ‘You need a chain to sprint' - SD Worx-Protime react to Lorena Wiebes' sprint mechanical at Tour de France Femmes
Today is a double race day for the riders in the Tour de France Femmes peloton. This morning sees a very short 69.7km flat stage that is expected to be a sprint. Then, after a short break, the riders will come back for an even shorter 6.3km individual time trial.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Stage 2 of Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 2 Live - All eyes on Wiebes in sprinters' battleThe second stage takes on a very short 69.7km expected sprint stage with Charlotte Kool looking to keep yellow
-
‘Being able to go out on top is so cool’ – Grace Brown revels in farewell momentum at Tour de France Femmes'It will be fun to have my first time trial in the Tour as Olympic champion. It will be a special moment whatever the result is' says Australian of stage 3
-
Eyes on the mountains as Sarah Gigante gets her Tour de France Femmes chance‘I want to get through these first few stages safely and hopefully without time loss’ says Australian climber who is targeting stage 7 and 8
-
All the penalties and fines from the 2024 Tour de France FemmesA regularly updated listing of the broken rules, fines and point deductions at the third edition
-
Tour de France Femmes abandons – All of the riders who have left the 2024 editionHow much of a toll will illness and crashes take on the peloton in the third edition?
-
'People can think what they want' - Tashkent City Women respond to criticism after four riders abandon Tour de France Femmes'I think for cycling it’s a victory because a country completely outside of races in Europe are coming here to the Tour de France' says DS to Cyclingnews
-
'I somehow touched her back wheel' - Anniina Ahtosalo skirts disaster after touch of wheels with Lorena Wiebes in Tour de France Femmes sprintStage 1 runner-up Finnish champion leads best young rider classification
-
‘The legs exploded’ - Marianne Vos left unsatisfied with fifth on Tour de France opener after getting positioning wrongDutch superstar ‘not strong enough’ on finale into The Hague but Visma-Lease a Bike still confident of form after Paris Olympics
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2024Charlotte Kool first rider to wear the first yellow jersey with stage 1 sprint victory