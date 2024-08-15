Tour de France Femmes: Blanka Vas wins stage 5 as Vollering loses yellow jersey after crash

By
published

Demi Vollering loses 1:47 in overall standings after crash in final 10km

Jump to:
Image 1 of 13
AMNEVILLE FRANCE AUGUST 15 LR Blanka Vas of Hungary and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Liane Lippert of Germany and Movistar Team and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CanyonSRAM Racing during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 5 a 1522km stage from Bastogne to Amneville UCIWWT on August 15 2024 in Amneville France Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Blanka Vas (SD Worx Protime) celebrates her stage win at the Tour de France Femmes(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), and Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) in the sprint of a group of four that emerged in a finish marred by a mass crash six kilometres from the finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

Latest on Cyclingnews