Tour de France Femmes: Blanka Vas wins stage 5 as Vollering loses yellow jersey after crash
Demi Vollering loses 1:47 in overall standings after crash in final 10km
Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), and Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) in the sprint of a group of four that emerged in a finish marred by a mass crash six kilometres from the finish.
The most prominent victim of the crash was maillot jaune Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who ended up losing 1:47 minutes, relinquishing the GC lead to Niewiadoma.
“It’s crazy, I still can’t believe it. I really did not expect this today because I felt so bad during the race. Lorena [Wiebes] said to me, ‘believe in yourself’, and it helped me a lot. my radio was not working, so I did not know what happened at the back. Demi crashed, so we lost yellow, that’s a shame, and now I have mixed feelings,” said the stage winner.
In the last kilometre, Faulkner attacked to anticipate a sprint, almost a copy of the final in the Olympic road race – but this time, Vas quickly closed the gap.
“In the final, I was like, ‘I cannot let Faulkner go’, because I did the same mistake in the Olympics. I was suffering so much, but I knew if I survive this small climb, then maybe I can win.
"The Olympics gave me a lot of confidence because I was racing in the front, so I know if I have a good day, I can be in the front,” Vas said.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.
