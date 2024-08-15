Tour de France Femmes: Blanka Vas wins stage 5 as Vollering loses yellow jersey after crash

Image 1 of 13 Blanka Vas (SD Worx Protime) celebrates her stage win at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Vas (SD Worx Protime) celebrates her stage win at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering (SD Worx Protime) crossed the line after a disastrous crash cost her dearly in the overall standings (Image credit: Getty Images) Vollering's injuries are not yet clear (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon// Sram) is the new yellow jersey holder (Image credit: Getty Images) Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon// Sram) is the new race leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas celebrating her stage victory (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering in the main peloton on stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images) Wilma Aintila (Lotto Dstny Ladies) on a solo breakaway on the early part of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Demi Vollering in yellow ahead of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) The northern French scenery in full show on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) The day's main breakaway in action on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) The jersey holders ahead of stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes, beating Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Liane Lippert (Movistar Team), and Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) in the sprint of a group of four that emerged in a finish marred by a mass crash six kilometres from the finish.

The most prominent victim of the crash was maillot jaune Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) who ended up losing 1:47 minutes, relinquishing the GC lead to Niewiadoma.

“It’s crazy, I still can’t believe it. I really did not expect this today because I felt so bad during the race. Lorena [Wiebes] said to me, ‘believe in yourself’, and it helped me a lot. my radio was not working, so I did not know what happened at the back. Demi crashed, so we lost yellow, that’s a shame, and now I have mixed feelings,” said the stage winner.

In the last kilometre, Faulkner attacked to anticipate a sprint, almost a copy of the final in the Olympic road race – but this time, Vas quickly closed the gap.

“In the final, I was like, ‘I cannot let Faulkner go’, because I did the same mistake in the Olympics. I was suffering so much, but I knew if I survive this small climb, then maybe I can win.



"The Olympics gave me a lot of confidence because I was racing in the front, so I know if I have a good day, I can be in the front,” Vas said.

Results

