Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool wins stage 1 sprint in The Hague and takes first yellow jersey

Ahtosalo and Balsamo finish second and third as Wiebes hit by mechanical problem

Charlotte Kool wins stage one of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) won stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in a mass sprint ahead of Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility) and Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek).

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was piloted perfectly in the final kilometre but appeared to drop her chain after contact with Ahtosalo, as her teammate Barbara Guarischi started the final leadout. 

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.