Tour de France Femmes stage 4 Live - Vollering fights to defend GC lead on Classics course

The peloton tackle to roads of Amstel Gold Race and Liege-Bastogne-Liege over 122.7km

The Cauberg is, of course, extremely famous in cycling. Used in the Amstel Gold Race and in the World Championships back in 2012. It is 700 metres at an average gradient of 8% and is a category three climb.

Just waiting on the official results on the Bemelerberg. Sounding like Quinty Ton (LAJ) took second place and one point but no confirmation of the winner. The riders are now starting the Cauberg with more riders losing touch in the peloton. 

Dropped by peloton

All together at the base of the Bemelerberg. No attacks by any riders as of yet. 

The first climb of the day, the Bemelerberg, is not far away at all. Less than 5km. The Bemelerberg is 1.3km long at an average gradient of 4.9%. A category four climb. 

122.7km to go

Christina Schweinberger (FED) makes it three riders leaving the race this morning. There are now 144 riders left in the race. 

Neutral start

A very happy 23rd birthday to Anna van Wersch (LTD)!

Another rider confirmed to be leaving the race and not starting this morning is Elise Chabbey (CSR). She has had a few crashes at this race and so is understandably unable to continue. 

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (HPH) is always extremely popular with the media. There is always at least three requests to speak to her before a stage at the Tour. 

Sign on is well underway and there is even time for a bit of fun as Sarah Roy (COF) rides what looks like an extremely old bike off the stage... 

Unfortunately, there has been one less rider on the start today as Canadian rider, Clara Emond (EFO) has been forced to leave the race. 

The jerseys going into stage four:

The day will begin in Valkenberg, though. So far, three stages in the Netherlands and three stages won by a Dutch rider with a brace for Charlotte Kool (DFP) and an astonishing ride by Demi Vollering (SDW) in the time trial. Vollering now starts in yellow in her home country. An emotional moment for her...

It's day three, but stage four, of the Tour de France Femmes 2024. The day starts in the Netherlands and the famous roads of the Amstel Gold Race including the Cauberg. The riders then head into Belgium and onto more famous roads from Liege-Bastogne-Liege with climbs such as the Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons with a finish in the city of Liege.

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 4 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!

