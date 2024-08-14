Tour de France Femmes stage 4 Live - Vollering fights to defend GC lead on Classics course

Refresh

The Cauberg is, of course, extremely famous in cycling. Used in the Amstel Gold Race and in the World Championships back in 2012. It is 700 metres at an average gradient of 8% and is a category three climb.

Just waiting on the official results on the Bemelerberg. Sounding like Quinty Ton (LAJ) took second place and one point but no confirmation of the winner. The riders are now starting the Cauberg with more riders losing touch in the peloton.

Dropped by peloton Martina Alzini (COF) Not the ideal start for the Italian rider who finished ninth on stage two yesterday morning.

All together at the base of the Bemelerberg. No attacks by any riders as of yet.

The first climb of the day, the Bemelerberg, is not far away at all. Less than 5km. The Bemelerberg is 1.3km long at an average gradient of 4.9%. A category four climb.

122.7km to go The flag is waved by Marion Rousse and the racing is underway for stage four of the Tour de France Femmes 2024.

Christina Schweinberger (FED) makes it three riders leaving the race this morning. There are now 144 riders left in the race. Unfortunately, today we start the @LeTourFemmes avec Zwift with one less rider. Christina Scheinwberger has been struggling with gastrointestinal complaints since yesterday and since health obviously takes precedence, the medical staff decided to let her recover. pic.twitter.com/CUiDBGJLpwAugust 14, 2024

Neutral start The riders have started the neutral zone. 🚩 Here we go! Next stop @VilledeLiege!🚩 C’est parti ! Direction @VilledeLiege ! #TDFF2024 | #WatchTheFemmes | @GoZwift pic.twitter.com/n5b63i2YQXAugust 14, 2024

A very happy 23rd birthday to Anna van Wersch (LTD)! (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another rider confirmed to be leaving the race and not starting this morning is Elise Chabbey (CSR). She has had a few crashes at this race and so is understandably unable to continue.

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (HPH) is always extremely popular with the media. There is always at least three requests to speak to her before a stage at the Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sign on is well underway and there is even time for a bit of fun as Sarah Roy (COF) rides what looks like an extremely old bike off the stage... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, there has been one less rider on the start today as Canadian rider, Clara Emond (EFO) has been forced to leave the race.

The jerseys going into stage four: Yellow - Demi Vollering (SDW)

Green - Charlotte Kool (DFP)

Polka dots - Cristina Tonetti (LAB)

White - Anniina Ahtosalo (UXM) >>> The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day will begin in Valkenberg, though. So far, three stages in the Netherlands and three stages won by a Dutch rider with a brace for Charlotte Kool (DFP) and an astonishing ride by Demi Vollering (SDW) in the time trial. Vollering now starts in yellow in her home country. An emotional moment for her... >>> 'Emotion is my power' - Feelings run high as Demi Vollering takes yellow in front of home crowds at Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's day three, but stage four, of the Tour de France Femmes 2024. The day starts in the Netherlands and the famous roads of the Amstel Gold Race including the Cauberg. The riders then head into Belgium and onto more famous roads from Liege-Bastogne-Liege with climbs such as the Redoute and Roche-aux-Faucons with a finish in the city of Liege.