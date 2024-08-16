Tour de France Femmes: Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage 6 victory

Vos wins sprint for second and takes green jersey, Niewiadoma keeps yellow

Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit WNT) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024
Cedrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit WNT) wins stage 6 of the Tour de France Femmes 2024(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) is the first French stage winner in the three-year history of the Tour de France Femmes, winning stage 6 by attacking just after the last climb of the day. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) followed her, but Kerbaol rode away from the Dutch climber on the downhill to Morteau.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

