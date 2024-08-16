Tour de France Femmes: Cedrine Kerbaol solos to stage 6 victory
Vos wins sprint for second and takes green jersey, Niewiadoma keeps yellow
Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) is the first French stage winner in the three-year history of the Tour de France Femmes, winning stage 6 by attacking just after the last climb of the day. Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) followed her, but Kerbaol rode away from the Dutch climber on the downhill to Morteau.
Doing a spectacular descent, Kerbaol increased her advantage on the chasing peloton to up to 40 seconds, even putting the yellow jersey of Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) in danger before Niewiadoma's teammate Neve Bradbury and FDJ-Suez' Grace Brown and Léa Curinier reduced the gap again, keeping the Polish allrounder in the maillot jaune.
In the end, Kerbaol could celebrate on the finish line, taking the biggest victory of her career so far. 20 seconds later, Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) won the sprint for second place ahead of Liane Lippert (Movistar Team) and Karlijn Swinkels (UAE Team ADQ), taking the green jersey off Charlotte Kool (DSM-Firmenich PostNL).
"I have never won a race like this, it's legendary. I'm in form at the moment, I hope that I will still progress and become even stronger. I have never been so close to the best riders either, so this is pretty good," said Kerbaol.
"I felt really good on the climbs, my teammates were always there to put me in the best position possible. And on the last climb, I reminded myself to be patient because I often attack a little too early. I said to myself that I was not going to go for the bonus sprint and just focus on trying to go for the victory. There was a little moment where it was flat, and that's where I went. I knew that I could make the difference on the descent and saw right away that I had a gap. And then I put myself in time trial mode," Kerbaol described the stage.
The 23-year-old is now only 16 seconds behind Niewiadoma and promised that she would go all-in on the last two stages.
"You always have to believe in it. Once I had the white jersey [in 2023], I said to myself, 'now I have to go and defend it'. I didn't target that either, so now we are going to try everything and see what happens. I hope for a good placing," Kerbaol said.
More to come.
Results
