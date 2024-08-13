Tour de France Femmes stage 3 Live - GC battle against the clock

Refresh

There are a few big names to watch out for this afternoon with the full startlist available by clicking HERE, but here are a select few to watch for (CEST): Grace Brown (FST) 16:18

Ellen van Dijk (LTK) 16:40

Lucinda Brand (LTK) 16:49

Kristen Faulkner (EFO) 16:50

Anna Henderson (TVL) 16:54

Chloe Dygert (CSR) 16:56

Juliette Labous (DFP) 16:57

Kasia Niewidome (CSR) 17:05

Demi Vollering (SDW) 17:18

Lorena Wiebes (SDW) 17:40

Charlotte Kool (DFP) 17:42

It was a stunning victory for yellow jersey, Charlotte Kool (DFP), this morning in Rotterdam after she timed her kick to the line perfectly to beat rival and former teammate Lorena Wiebes (SDW) on the line to make it two from two for the DSM-Firmenich-PostNL rider. Take a look at our post race report by clicking the link below... >>> Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a very brief lunch break we are back again with the riders now turning their attention to the clock as they test their legs in an individual time trial over 6.3km around Rotterdam city centre.