Tour de France Femmes stage 3 Live - GC battle against the clock
The GC riders battle each other against the clock but can anyone take yellow from Kool on this 6.3km course around Rotterdam
It has been quite the start for Charlotte Kool (DFP). Have a read of what she had to say after stage two this morning...
>>> 'Dreams come true quite fast these days' - Charlotte Kool lives up to billing at Tour de France Femmes
There are a few big names to watch out for this afternoon with the full startlist available by clicking HERE, but here are a select few to watch for (CEST):
Grace Brown (FST) 16:18
Ellen van Dijk (LTK) 16:40
Lucinda Brand (LTK) 16:49
Kristen Faulkner (EFO) 16:50
Anna Henderson (TVL) 16:54
Chloe Dygert (CSR) 16:56
Juliette Labous (DFP) 16:57
Kasia Niewidome (CSR) 17:05
Demi Vollering (SDW) 17:18
Lorena Wiebes (SDW) 17:40
Charlotte Kool (DFP) 17:42
It was a stunning victory for yellow jersey, Charlotte Kool (DFP), this morning in Rotterdam after she timed her kick to the line perfectly to beat rival and former teammate Lorena Wiebes (SDW) on the line to make it two from two for the DSM-Firmenich-PostNL rider. Take a look at our post race report by clicking the link below...
>>> Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2
After a very brief lunch break we are back again with the riders now turning their attention to the clock as they test their legs in an individual time trial over 6.3km around Rotterdam city centre.
Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 Live - GC battle against the clockThe GC riders battle each other against the clock but can anyone take yellow from Kool on this 6.3km course around Rotterdam
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 3 time trial start times6.3km stage runs from 15:15 to 17:42 CEST with race leader Charlotte Kool defending yellow
-
'Dreams come true quite fast these days' - Charlotte Kool lives up to billing at Tour de France FemmesDutchwoman claims second win in as many days ahead of former teammate Wiebes
-
The current GC standings at the Tour de France Femmes 2024Charlotte Kool holds the yellow jersey with stage 2 sprint victory
-
As it happened: Kool breezes past Wiebes to take stage victory in yellowWiebes launches very early and the yellow jersey was able to nip around her to snatch victory in Rotterdam
-
Tour de France Femmes: Charlotte Kool outpaces Lorena Wiebes to win stage 2Dutchwoman doubles up in Rotterdam to extend overall race lead as Vos rounds out podium
-
Tarling, Rodriguez and Arensman lead youthful and ambitious Ineos Grenadiers Vuelta a España squad20-year-old Tarling favourite for Saturday's opening time trial in Lisbon
-
'We’ve shown that ketones boost EPO levels' - Years after their inception, what impact are ketones having on WorldTour performance?The once secretive so-called super-supplement came into the mainstream at this year’s Tour de France. But does research suggest its moment in the sun will be short-lived? Cyclingnews investigates
-
‘Being able to go out on top is so cool’ – Grace Brown revels in farewell momentum at Tour de France Femmes'It will be fun to have my first time trial in the Tour as Olympic champion. It will be a special moment whatever the result is' says Australian of stage 3