Tour de France Femmes stage 3 Live - GC battle against the clock

The GC riders battle each other against the clock but can anyone take yellow from Kool on this 6.3km course around Rotterdam

It has been quite the start for Charlotte Kool (DFP). Have a read of what she had to say after stage two this morning...

There are a few big names to watch out for this afternoon with the full startlist available by clicking HERE, but here are a select few to watch for (CEST):

It was a stunning victory for yellow jersey, Charlotte Kool (DFP), this morning in Rotterdam after she timed her kick to the line perfectly to beat rival and former teammate Lorena Wiebes (SDW) on the line to make it two from two for the DSM-Firmenich-PostNL rider. Take a look at our post race report by clicking the link below...

 After a very brief lunch break we are back again with the riders now turning their attention to the clock as they test their legs in an individual time trial over 6.3km around Rotterdam city centre. 

Bonjour and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 3 of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift!

